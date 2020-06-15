The best fabric softener pod

Doing your laundry already feels like a serious chore, so adding extra steps like measuring out liquid fabric softener isn't the most appealing. But with convenient fabric softener pods, you don't have to sacrifice soft, fresh-smelling laundry for efficiency. Fabric softener pods, especially those infused with detergent, can take all the hard work out of washing your clothes, and since the pods fully dissolve in the wash, they're less wasteful, too.

Our buying guide gives you all the information you need to make an informed decision. We've even included some recommendations to make shopping easier. If you're looking for a well-rounded pod with a great scent, look to our top pick, Tide Pods 4-in-1 With Downy.

Considerations when choosing fabric softener pods

Type of washing machine

Most fabric softener pods are designed to work in high-efficiency washing machines that use less water, but they work just fine in regular machines as well.

Ingredients

Multipurpose: Multipurpose pods often include fabric softener, detergent, stain-fighting agents, and more. These are an excellent option for anyone looking to streamline their laundry routine.

Gentle formula: Sensitive skin can react poorly to the ingredients found in traditional fabric softener pods. Instead, opt for pods without added dyes or scents.

Fragrance: For those without sensitive skin, scented fabric softener can leave your laundry smelling fabulous. From fresh linen to florals, there are a wide variety of smells to choose from. If you're looking for a more natural alternative, opt for pods scented with essential oils.

Features

Organic

To ensure you're getting organic pods, look for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) certified organic label. Other fabric softener pods may claim to be all-natural or eco-friendly, but since there is no legal classification for these terms, it can be hard to verify.

Liquid or powder

Fabric softener pods typically use a liquid formula, but some opt for a powder or mineral mixture to avoid the need for artificial dyes and chemical coatings. Powder pods are ideal for those who love a more natural option; however, if the powder doesn't fully dissolve, your clothes could be left feeling gritty.

Storage

The use of fabric softener and laundry detergent pods can make doing your laundry less of a chore. However, since the pod casings dissolve when they come in contact with water, storing them can be tricky. Try to keep your pods stored in a tightly sealed container out of the way of potential spills and humidity. The pods can also look like appealing toys or treats to children, so be sure to keep them out of reach.

Price

You can expect to pay anywhere between $0.10 and $0.35 per pod. On the lower end of the price spectrum, you often find simple single-purpose pods that work to soften your laundry. As you reach a higher price point, there are multipurpose pods that include fabric softener, scent boosters, and detergent.

FAQ

Q. Why is there a fabric softener residue left on my clothes?

A. If your pod didn't dissolve fully, it can leave behind a residue. If this happens, put the affected garments through an additional wash cycle without any pods. Avoid putting clothes with fabric softener residue in the dryer, as it makes it harder to remove the marks.

Q. Why didn't my pod dissolve fully?

A. Although these pods are designed to dissolve in warm or cold water, during the winter, water from ice cold pipes can halt the dissolving process. Alternatively, if your washing machine is overloaded, it could prevent water from reaching and dissolving the pod.

Fabric softener pods we recommend

Best of the best: Tide Pods 4-in-1 With Downy

Our take: A well-rounded product that includes fabric softener, detergent, and stain-fighting agents all in one convenient pod.

What we like: 4-in-1 pods make doing laundry easier and more efficient. Fabric softener and detergent both come from well-known brands. Pods work well in high-efficiency machines.

What we dislike: Pods sit at a slightly higher price point than most. Some find the scent too strong.

Best bang for your buck: Grab Green's Stoneworks Laundry Detergent Pods

Our take: A quality detergent pod that uses natural ingredients to soften your laundry, and it's gentle enough for those with sensitive skin.

What we like: Multipurpose laundry pods leave clothes clean, soft, and fresh-smelling. Contains no dyes or harsh ingredients. Scented with essential oils in a range of scents to meet everyone's tastes. Pods are suitable for high-efficiency machines.

What we dislike: Some complaints that the scent is too subtle. Pods may have trouble fully dissolving in some machines.

Choice 3: Dropps' Fabric Softener Pods

Our take: Simple but solid, these unscented pods are gentle on clothes and easy on sensitive skin.

What we like: Has a non-toxic, mineral-based formula that's gentle and safe to use. Box of 25 pods comes in a compostable box. Free of artificial scents and dyes. Safe to use in high-efficiency machines.

What we dislike: Some found the pods left a light residue on darker clothing.

Amber Van Wort is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.