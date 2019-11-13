The best eyeshadow

From sweet and simple for everyday wear to glamorous and dramatic for a big night out, eyeshadows are more than just a cosmetic collection staple -- they are the product that sets the tone for the rest of your makeup look. To choose the most complementary eyeshadow, start with your eye color and skin tone. Some shades are better suited than others to emphasize your best features. Fortunately, they often come in palettes to give you creative latitude.

If you have your eye on a new look, read our buying guide on eyeshadows to compare what's out there. We're including our favorite, the Tom Ford Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Palette in Disco Dust, which has a high-pigment fresh finish that creates a luxe look.

Considerations when choosing eyeshadows

Eye color

Blue eyes

Blue eyes do well with orange-based tones, such as coral, champagne, and gold. Anything too dark or metallic can overwhelm, but when paired well with orange tones, you'll have an elegant evening look.

Brown eyes

If you have brown eyes, you're not only fortunate to have a song written about you, but also your eye color is considered the most versatile. Daytime looks do well with light nude colors, while evenings can invite dramatic pitch-black smoky eyes.

Green and hazel eyes

Less is more with green and hazel eyes, so light shades of pinks and reds are most complementary. Your attractive eye color happens to be one of the rarest, so forgo dramatic looks and bold colors to embrace your natural beauty.

Gray eyes

Believe it or not, gray eyes pair best with graphite or gunmetal as well as some lighter blues. Gray eyes also do well with metallic and shimmery finishes. Depending on how they're applied, you can end up with an everyday natural or nighttime edgy look.

Finish

Natural finishes

Matte finishes are flat with no shimmer or other enhancements. They're ideal base colors and do well with layering and blending. Stain finishes have a slight shine that isn't over the top, so it's popular for its versatility and the pop of personality it adds to neutral looks.

Shiny finishes

If you're looking for a statement-making finish, you're in luck. There are several finishes with unique shine characteristics that add a dramatic edge to your eye makeup.

Frost finish has an iridescent tone, which is referred to as the inner dancing rainbow of an eye color.

Metallic finish is a warmer, darker step up from the frost finish and is most flattering in darker complexions.

Pearl finish is a softer finish that isn't as dramatic as frost or metallic. Instead it has subtle iridescence to add dimension and depth to shading.

Shimmer finishes fall somewhere between metallic and pearl when it comes to shine, so they're popular for elevating a look or giving it a youthful edge.

Glitter is considered the boldest choice available. It's the disco ball of finishes; it's all about a party-ready look.

Consistency

Pressed powder

Pressed powder is the most cost-effective consistency and won't cause buildup around creases. Unfortunately, it isn't long-lasting unless you're spending big bucks on high-pigmented palettes.

Loose powder

Loose powder is ideal for layering eyeshadow to create a bold look. Application can be messy, though, and you'll probably need to use a primer with it.

Cream shadow

Cream shadow offers long-lasting color and has a smooth milky finish. However, it's known for creasing up and accentuating fine lines and wrinkles.

Stick shadow

Application with stick shadows is a breeze with its crayon-like barrel, and it's ideal to keep in your bag for touch-ups. But it can have a waxy finish that occasionally becomes a bit slimy with skin's natural moisture or oils.

Price

Drugstore eyeshadows cost less than $10, but they tend to wear off throughout the day. You can buy single or double palettes from premium beauty brands for $20 to $30. If you're looking for palettes with four or more colors, especially from luxury beauty brands, expect to spend between $40 to $250.

FAQ

Q. Can I blend my drugstore eyeshadows with those from premium beauty brands?

A. Absolutely, but keep in mind the inexpensive shadows blend differently and wear off more quickly than premium shadows. To hold onto the most pigment when using both kinds, use an eyeshadow primer before application.

Q. How do I remove this high-pigment eyeshadow off my face?

A. High-pigment shadow has a different formula than regular shadows, so you'll need to rely on reinforcements: waterproof makeup removers, quality facial cleanser, or micellar water. If you buy a top-quality remover, shadow comes off more quickly with less rubbing and tugging around your eyes.

Eyeshadows we recommend

Best of the best: Tom Ford's Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Palette, Disco Dust

Our take: A luxury brand quad that works for both high-fashion or everyday looks.

What we like: Highly pigmented with color that photographs well. Quads are a nice balance between shimmer and matte shades.

What we dislike: Expensive for only four colors and feels heavy.

Best bang for your buck: Clinique's All About Eyeshadow Eight-Pan Palette

Our take: Versatile shades are ideal for virtually every eye color. Bonus points for its top-quality mid-size applicator.

What we like: Shades are well-matched. Compact has outer and inner mirrors. Affordable, even for young professionals.

What we dislike: Conservative colors aren't ideal if you want a bold edgy look.

Choice 3: Jane Iredale's Eye Shadow Kit, Daytime

Our take: This collection, geared toward those with intermediate makeup skills, gives dramatic results with proper application.

What we like: Longwear eyeshadows that double as facial highlighter and contour. Cruelty-free brand.

What we dislike: Learning curve with blending and layering, and not all consumers like the applicator.

