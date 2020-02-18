The best eyeliner

Whether you're creating a razor-sharp cat-eye or simply want to define your eyes, you need the right eyeliner to achieve the total look. Eyeliner has made great strides in recent years and now comes in a variety of formulas. Besides traditional pencil liners, there are also liquid and gel liners worth exploring. Of course, if you'd like the luxury of versatility, stock your makeup bag with as many formulas, types, and colors of eyeliner as possible.

Before you head to the store to scoop up a new eyeliner, give our buying guide a read. It includes reviews of our favorites at the end, such as Stila's Stay-All-Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, which has a sterling reputation as a stay-put liner.

Considerations when choosing eyeliners

Types of eyeliner

Pencil: Pencil eyeliners are the easiest to use and tend to have the most diverse assortment. They come in a variety of finishes, including matte, satin, metallic, or even shimmer. Pencil liners require sharpening, so make sure you have a top-quality sharpener on hand.

Liquid: Liquid liners are all about drama with sharp lines and dangerous curves. These typically come in jars with felt-tipped or brush applicators for precise, refined lines. Keep in mind you need a steady hand with these, so there's a bit of technique when it comes to successful application.

Pen: Pen liners have the ease of application of pencils and precision of liquid liners. They can be used for both subtle and extreme looks and by wearers with any skill level. For truly refined detail, you need a bit of practice -- but it's certainly attainable.

Gel: Gel eyeliner is a highly wearable formula, as it can be worn thick, thin, blended, smeared, or smudged. Application requires an angled brush, and some gel liners are even packaged with their own. They're a popular choice for their versatility and long wear times, but it can be challenging to master application technique.

Choosing the right color

Most importantly, choose the eyeliner that is most flattering to not only your eyes but also your complexion and overall look. Many wearers choose a shade that's complementary to their eye color or simply stick to neutrals to play it safe. Some women also match liner to their eyeshadow color for a coordinated, well-blended look.

Defining looks for occasions

It's not unusual to have a few shades and types of eyeliner in your makeup collection. Different occasions call for different looks, and with enough liners at your disposal, you're well-prepared for every event, whether it's a trip to the mall or a star-studded event.

Even if you don't want to invest in a large variety of eyeliners, you can hone your technique to use them as lightly or heavily as an occasion requires. Take the simple cat-eye with black eyeliner, for example: you can create a small, subtle wing with a matte pencil liner or have an extreme line with shimmery, glossy liquid liner.

Price

Drugstore eyeliners cost $5 to $12, but they might not be highly pigmented or truly long-lasting. Mid-range eyeliners cost $14 to $30 and mostly come from luxury beauty brands. They last longer and offer better pigmentation. Liners that push the $40 mark are specially formulated and are likely gel liners from luxury beauty brands.

FAQ

Q. I wear contact lenses. Will eyeliners irritate my eyes or stick to my lenses?

A. If you have sensitive eyes, reach for eyeliners that are non-comedogenic or marked safe for contact lens wearers. These formulas are gentler and won't bother you during wear. Another option is to wear eyeliner above your top lashes only. In this case, your lashes act as a buffer and minimize contact -- with the exception of trace flakes -- between the liner and your eyes.

Q. I'm traveling and want to keep it simple with makeup. Which eyeliner is my best option?

A. To avoid the hassle of sharpening an eyeliner or fumbling with brushes, stick to mechanical eyeliners or pen liners. Application is simple and they take up little space.

Eyeliners we recommend

Best of the best: Stila's Stay-All-Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Our take: Glossy waterproof formula that lasts through sweat, weather, and tears.

What we like: Precision tip for fine detail, especially for thin lines around the lashes or dramatic cat-eyes.

What we dislike: A bit pricey, and it's important not to break or bend the tip.

Best bang for your buck: L'Oréal's Infallible Never-Fail Mechanical Pencil Eyeliner

Our take: Affordable option for a long-wearing, self-sharpening pencil.

What we like: Offers sleek, smudge-proof lines that last up to 16 hours. Works well with powder shadow and mascara.

What we dislike: If you drop the barrel too often, the pencil can break inside.

Choice 3: It Cosmetics' No-Tug Waterproof Gel Eyeliner

Our take: Top choice for a blendable eyeliner if you like the smoky-eye look.

What we like: High-pigment formula means a little goes a long way. Comes in six neutral shades.

What we dislike: Can be challenging to sharpen.

