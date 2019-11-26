The best eyelash enhancer

If your eyelashes need help looking luscious again, consider using eyelash enhancers to restore their youthful length and fullness.

Eyelash enhancers have unique formulas that coat and protect fragile lashes. This keeps lash breakage and damage to a minimum. In fact, if you happen to have sparse eyebrows, eyelash enhancers are also effective at promoting thicker, fuller brows. Whether it's for lashes or brows, application is simple, but consistency is key.

If you're ready for fuller lashes, read our buying guide on the best eyelash enhancers. Our top choice is Grande Cosmetics' GrandeLASH MD Lash-Enhancing Serum, which delivers dramatic, envy-inducing results after only a couple months of use.

Considerations when choosing eyelash enhancers

How eyelash enhancers work

Eyelash enhancers require daily application, and with some formulas, you apply them twice a day. While they don't have a magical ingredient to grow lashes, they create the right conditions for lashes to thrive. By coating lashes with nutrients, amino acids, and unique compounds, they're less prone to breakage and damage. As a result, lashes are able to reach their full, long, and lush potential.

Deciding whether eyelash enhancers are right for you

Eyelash enhancers are a big commitment, so it's worth considering whether they're right for you. They make your lashes stronger and are often less expensive than other lash enhancements. Application is easy and working it into your daily beauty routine is a breeze.

Unfortunately, results vary drastically, and eyelash enhancers can cause skin irritations. Depending on the formula, eyelash enhancers also take up to six months before seeing results.

Features

Ingredients

While each manufacturer's formula varies considerably, eyelash enhancers typically contain biotin and other vitamins, moisturizers, panthenol, botanicals, and peptides. Some formulas also contain parabens, fragrances, or acids, which may irritate sensitive eyes. Given how complex formulas can be, it's a good idea to check the label, especially if you have contact allergies to certain substances.

Dual-purpose formulas

As expensive as they are, you can get twice the bang for your buck with dual-purpose eyelash enhancers. These formulas also target brows, a popular solution among those who deal with sparse brows. Keep in mind that lashes and brows are different types of hair, so timeframes and results vary.

Applicators

Eyelash enhancers usually come in barrels similar to those used for mascara. However, their applicators more closely resemble the tips of liquid eyeliner. Their thin, tapered points allow for precise application. It's easy to treat lashes, though you need to put in extra effort to cover the larger brow area if you're using a dual-purpose formula.

Timeframe for results

When it comes to eyelash enhancers, different formulas mean drastically different timeframes for results. Fast-acting formulas show small results in as little as ten days, where others can take up to six months to see a noticeable difference. Of course, much of the timeframe is also contingent on how each person's body responds to the formula, and there's no way to predict that.

Price

Budget-friendly eyelash enhancers cost between $30 and $40, though results might not be as dramatic as mid-range or expensive options. These cost between $65 and $125, and results tend to be much quicker.

FAQ

Q. Can eyelash enhancers cause hair growth in areas where I don't want it to grow?

A. It could, though the hair on your face is different than that of your lashes and brows, and it might not have much of an effect. Your best bet is taking your time to apply enhancer carefully, making sure that none of the formula drips elsewhere.

Q. How long does a barrel of eyelash enhancer last?

A. It depends on the formula style, though most enhancers last through two to three months of daily use. If you notice the formula feels dry or is difficult to extract from the barrel, it's a good idea to replace it sooner.

Eyelash enhancers we recommend

Best of the best: Grande Cosmetics' GrandeLASH MD

Our take: After a couple months of consistent use, you can see impressive results.

What we like: Lashes begin to get darker and fuller within a few weeks. Doubles as eyebrow hair enhancer.

What we dislike: Check ingredients before use if you have sensitive skin or eyes that are easily irritated.

Best bang for your buck: NutraLuxe's Lash MD

Our take: Best choice for an affordable yet effective eyelash enhancer.

What we like: Rapid results after a couple weeks of use. Popular choice for those with sensitive skin.

What we dislike: Results are good, though might not have the same impact as more expensive enhancers.

Choice 3: Essy Naturals' Eyelash and Eyebrow Growth Serum

Our take: Budget-friendly choice with fast results. Better suited for those without sensitive eyes or contact lenses.

What we like: Effective results on lashes and brows within a month of regular use.

What we dislike: Not the best if you experience eye irritation or reactions with other cosmetics or beauty products.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.