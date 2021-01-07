The best eyeglasses

If your vision is less than perfect, eyeglasses are the simplest way to correct your eyesight. Just slide them on your face each morning and you're ready to go. There's no messing about with cleaning solutions and trying to avoid poking yourself in the eye as there is with contact lenses. What's more, the right pair of eyeglasses can add a touch of cool to your style.

This guide contains all the information you need about frame styles, lenses, and materials to help you buy the right eyeglasses. At the end, we've featured our favorite online glasses retailers, including Warby Parker, which offers high-quality, fashionable eyewear at a good price.

Considerations when choosing eyeglasses

Frame style

The style of frame you choose will make a huge difference to your look. Glasses have the power to change the way your face appears, for better or for worse, so it's important to choose frames you love. We think anybody can pull off any frames, so it's all about what you feel confident wearing rather than what's supposed to look good according to your face shape or other factors.

Lenses

It's likely that your chosen eyeglasses are sold with just a basic lens package, though some high-end retailers offer some extras as standard. Basic lenses are of standard thickness — which is fine unless you have a strong prescription, in which case they'll be very thick — and have no coatings. You can pay extra to have thinner lenses and a range of coatings, such as anti-glare, oleophobic, hydrophobic, and UV protective.

Features

Color

The color of your frames allows them to blend in or stand out. If you want something subtle, opt for black or a classic tortoiseshell finish. Alternatively, you can choose a bright hue, such as red or yellow, to add some color to your look. Clear frames are on-trend and allow people to see your face better, since they can see right through the frames.

Materials

Since thick-rimmed glasses are a popular choice, the majority of frames are made from plastic. Wire-rimmed glasses are coming back into fashion, however, meaning that you'll also find plenty of offerings with metal frames.

Price

An average pair of glasses from an online retailer costs between $50 and $150. However, you can find budget frames starting at less than $20 and designer eyeglasses that cost as much as $500. Expect to pay extra for lens coatings and ultra-thin lenses.

FAQ

Q. Do I need a prescription to buy glasses?

A. With the exception of some basic reading glasses, you will need an optometrist's prescription to buy eyeglasses online. You'll either upload a snap of your paper prescription or enter the details of your prescription into an online form so the retailer has all the details it needs to create glasses to properly correct your vision. If your prescription is out of date, you'll probably need to visit an optometrist for a new eye exam before you can order eyeglasses. However, some online retailers offer a virtual vision exam, but only if your prescription remains the same and can be renewed. You'll still need to go for an in-person vision check if your eyesight has deteriorated or changed.

Q. If I buy online, how long will it take for my new eyeglasses to arrive?

A. This depends on the retailer. In some cases, it takes just a week or two from the date of ordering to have your new glasses delivered to your door. This is about on par with how long a brick-and-mortar optometrist takes to produce eyeglasses ready for you to collect. Some cheaper online retailers produce their glasses overseas, which greatly increases shipping time. In this case, it could take four to six weeks before your glasses arrive.

Eyeglasses we recommend

Best of the best: Warby Parker

Our take: This retailer offers a wide range of high-quality glasses to suit anyone, though they aren't the cheapest out there.

What we like: Offers a free home try-on service, as well as free shipping and returns. Most frames are available in a range of colors. Selection of lens coatings on offer.

What we dislike: A handful of buyers reported shipping delays.

Best bang for your buck: YesGlasses

Our take: An affordable glasses retailer with a nice selection of stock. Use code YGBESTREVIEWS for 30% off.

What we like: Upload a photo to try on frames virtually. Can provide invoices for reimbursement from your insurance company. Glasses delivered in 7 to 14 business days.

What we dislike: It can be difficult to reach customer service if you have a problem.

Choice 3: Liingo Eyewear

Our take: You'll find a variety of mid-priced glasses from this retailer, featuring both classic and contemporary styles.

What we like: Decent virtual try-on option, as well as the choice to try some frames in your home. Plenty of options for those who like bold colors.

What we dislike: Not for budget buyers, especially since you'll have to pay extra for certain lens upgrades.

