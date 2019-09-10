The best eyebrow pencil

Because eyebrows frame your face, having a superior eyebrow pencil makes a big difference, and in a world of first impressions, a quality product is worth the investment.

Eyebrow pencils are the easiest way to apply brow product. Whether you prefer a demure matte consistency or a lush creamy finish, there's a brow pencil out there to suit your preference. For a single product to cover all your brow needs, opt for a pencil that comes with its own spoolie or pencil sharpener.

If you're ready to raise your brow game to the next level, take a look at our buying guide. Our top pick is Sisley Phyto-Sourcils Perfect Eyebrow Pencil, which has a winning combination of color pigmentation, long-lasting wear, and effortless application.

Considerations when choosing eyebrow pencils

Types of pencils

Traditional pencils: Traditional eyebrow pencils are comprised of a wood casing that holds the pigment. They require manual sharpening, so if you like a fine point for application, you have to do it often.

Mechanical pencils: Also referred to as self-sharpening or retractable pencils, these pencils are made of a plastic barrel that hold a pigment stick. Sharpening is achieved either by twisting the barrel to expose more product or by using a small self-sharpening attachment, which is also housed in the barrel.

Traditional pencils tend to contain more product that self-sharpening ones, so you get more bang for your buck, though product quality is sometimes inferior.

Tip shape

Traditional pencils can either have fine or blunt tips, depending on your application preference.

Mechanical pencils can have either pointed or angled tips. Pointed tips require some practice, and it's worth the effort as it's easier to apply fine details with them. Angled tips are triangular and are ideal for those with thicker brows who want quick application.

Consistency

Dry: Dry pencils are usually hard and dense and can be sharpened to achieve finer detail, such as arches or individual hairs. They're best for a natural-looking finish, but if you have dry skin, they may have a flaky, uneven finish.

Creamy: Creamy pencils are much softer and generous with pigment. They blend easily and offer heavier coverage with less product. They're good if you prefer quick application, though they tend to appear greasy on oily skin.

Color

Shades: On average, eyebrow pencils come in at least three shades. Some companies offer as many as 12 if you're looking for a perfect match.

Complexion: There are cool, neutral, and warm skin tones, so once you identify yours, it's easier to choose the best color for your complexion.

Recommendations based on hair color: Black or brown hair work well with cooler shades without reddish undertones. Blonde hair pairs nicely with ashy or taupe tones. Redheads and strawberry blondes are most successful with warmer shades with red undertones.

Features

Bonus tools

Eyebrow pencils sometimes come with bonus tools, such as a spoolie or a sharpener. While they turn the purchase into a value buy, the bonus tools are usually designed to fit the specifications of the eyebrow pencil or work well with the product.

Eyebrow pencil prices

Eyebrow pencils have a broad price range, costing between $2 and $52. You can find a budget-friendly pencil for less than $10. Ones with remarkably higher quality and wear time cost between $10 and $20. High-end pencils have extra-long wear time and are usually more highly pigmented.

FAQ

Q. How do I find an eyebrow pencil color that works for me?

A. Take into consideration your hair color, eyebrow color, and complexion, as you need a color that complements all three. To find the closest match, defer to a seasoned makeup artist who has an eye for color matching.

Q. I have an eyebrow pencil with a creamy consistency that ends up flaky at the end of the product. Why does this happen?

A. That means the pencil dries out before you reach the end of the barrel. You can extend use by limiting the pencil's exposure to air by recapping it as soon as you finish applying it. If you keep your pencils for more than six months, you can avoid the flakiness by replacing them more often.

Eyebrow pencils we recommend

Best of the best: Sisley Phyto-Sourcils Perfect Eyebrow Pencil

Our take: If you're looking for a true match to complexion and natural brow color, this pencil is worth every penny of its high-end price.

What we like: High pigment and extra-longwear formula keeps brows tamed. Has its own spoolie. Dedicated sharpener won't damage pencil quality.

What we dislike: Very high price, which adds up if you wear it daily.

Best bang for your buck: It Cosmetics Brow Power Universal Brow Pencil

Our take: The neutral color of this affordable brow pencil is highly versatile, but its waxy formula may smudge.

What we like: Easy to build color as dark or as light as you prefer. Single pencil construction includes spoolie at opposite end. Pencil is self-sharpening for convenience on the go.

What we dislike: Wears off sooner than expected and depending on skin type, waxiness may smudge easily.

Choice 3: Smashbox Brow Tech Matte Pencil

Our take: With a creamy and smooth formula, this pencil is a top performer. Application can require a bit of building, so you may use this brow pencil more quickly than others.

What we like: Glide-on application and fine tip makes for consistent definition every time. One of the longer-lasting pencils that doesn't fade or smudge easily.

What we dislike: Easy to burn through product quickly with daily application, so it can get expensive.

