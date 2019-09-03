The best eye serum

The delicate skin around your eyes is one of the first areas to show signs of aging. Fine lines, wrinkles, and "crow's feet" appear there as well as dark circles, puffiness, and bags. Eye serums are formulated specifically and safely for the under-eye area to combat these issues. No two serums are alike, so it's best to know which ingredients will give you the results you're after, whether it's depuffing, firming, or hydrating. We've created this quick shopping guide on all you need to know about eye serums, including our top pick, Clinique's unisex serum, which banishes under-eye bags.

Considerations when choosing eye serums

Ingredients

Eye serums address a variety of issues, and they usually target a few of them with a combination of active ingredients. Here's a list of different areas of concern you may have and the ingredients that address each area:

Fine lines and wrinkles: For this aging issue, select an eye serum containing retinol, peptides, or vitamin C. Retinol, a derivative of vitamin A, stimulates cell turnover to reveal youthful smooth skin. Peptides promote collagen production, which also smooths the under-eye area. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that fights free radical damage (pollution) and also boosts collagen production.

Dark circles: Dark under-eye circles can be caused by a number of factors. Select an eye serum containing vitamin K or caffeine to constrict or slow blood flow in the capillaries under the eyes, so they don't appear as dark. For issues of hyperpigmentation, kojic acid can reduce the production of melanin, and vitamin C can brighten and minimize skin discoloration. Retinol also helps build collagen, so the skin isn't as thin and revealing of blood vessels.

Puffiness: Not necessarily age-related, under-eye puffiness can be caused by lack of sleep, allergies, and other factors. Caffeine is a go-to ingredient to combat puffiness because it constricts blood vessels and tightens the skin. The anti-inflammatory properties of green-tea extract reduces under-eye swelling, and so can retinol.

Sagging: For this aging issue, retinol saves the day by boosting collagen production, which in turn improves skin's elasticity and firms up the under-eye area. Peptides, which are the building blocks of collagen, also tighten sagging skin.

Dryness: To hydrate dry under-eye skin, hyaluronic acid is highly effective at retaining and attracting moisture. Ceramides, which are naturally occurring lipids in the skin, also combat moisture loss.

Features

Consistency: Serums generally have a thin liquid consistency for fast absorption into the skin. However, some are thicker than others and have a more gel-like quality, which is more moisturizing to the under-eye area if you have dry skin. Thinner serums are more ideal for oily skin types.

Fragrance: Because the eye area is sensitive, eye serums containing heavy or synthetic fragrances may be more irritating to the skin there. Select fragrance-free formulas if you have sensitive skin or eyes.

Dispenser: Eye serums typically come in glass or plastic bottles. For thinner liquid consistency products look for containers that come with a medicine dropper or a pump dispenser. Droppers offer a lot of control to dispense just the amount of product you need, but they can also be messy. Pumps allow for easy and cleaner dispensing of product, but they don't offer as much control.

Price

The standard size for a container of eye serum is 0.5 fluid ounces. Expect to pay anywhere from $10 to $245 for an eye serum. Mid-range eye serums typically run between $30 to $75.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between an eye serum and an eye cream?

A. Eye serums have a more lightweight liquid consistency, which means they absorb faster into the skin than heavier eye creams. They also leave no residue, which makes them ideal to layer under makeup or concealer. Eye creams, on the other hand, are more hydrating and ideal for dry skin types.

Q. How do I apply an eye serum?

A. Dispense a sunflower-seed-sized amount of serum for each eye onto your ring finger, and gently pat under the eye, avoiding the lash line. As the serum warms to your body temperature, it naturally spreads. So, you don't want to apply it right up to the eye.

Eye serums we recommend

Best of the best: Clinique Unisex All About Eyes Serum for All Skin Types

Our take: A thick hydrating eye serum from a trusted name brand in the industry.

What we like: Targets puffy eyes and dark circles. Results in just two weeks. Ultra-hydrating. Fragrance-free. Reduces wrinkles.

What we dislike: Although ophthalmologist tested, some reports of stinging eyes.

Best bang for your buck: Dermapeutics Hyaluronic Acid Eye Lift Serum

Our take: A budget-priced anti-aging serum featuring hyaluronic acid and peptides.

What we like: Lightweight, but HA delivers superior hydration. Tightens and perks up under-eye area. Feels soft and smooth on the skin. Natural ingredients.

What we dislike: Not for dark circles or puffiness.

Choice 3: Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Brightening Serum

Our take: A must-have brightening eye serum to combat discoloration.

What we like: Contains vitamin C to stimulate collagen and brighten skin. Natural ingredients like squalane and rosemary leaf reduce appearance of fine lines.

What we dislike: Sticky consistency may be difficult to layer seamlessly under makeup.

