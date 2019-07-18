The best eye roller

The delicate skin under our eyes is one of the first areas to reveal signs of aging -- or lack of sleep -- on our faces. If you wake up in the morning with puffiness, dark circles, or fine lines, grab an eye roller to work out those under-eye issues while your coffee percolates. Eye rollers gently massage your under-eye area and many contain serums to target areas of concern. Other rollers, like jade or ice rollers, help your under-eye product of choice penetrate deeper into the skin.

To learn more about eye rollers, read our short shopping guide. We've also included our top recommendations, like the Mount Lai De-Puffing Jade Facial Roller Mini, which not only reduces puffiness under the eyes, but can also work wonders on the rest of your face as well.

Considerations when choosing eye rollers

Types of eye rollers

Serum: Serum eye rollers have a roller ball tip attached to a plastic tube that contains serum or gel. When you roll the ball tip under your eyes, the serum or gel releases onto your skin and the roller massages it deeply into the skin. Choose a formula that addresses your area of concern: dark circles, puffiness, and/or wrinkles. Not all serum eye rollers target all three issues. Opt for an eye roller with a metal tip over a plastic one for a cooling effect.

Ice: Ice eye rollers have a removable head that's designed to be placed in the freezer before use. Once cold, the roller head attaches back to a plastic handle and provides a cooling massage that reduces swelling and tightens the under-eye area, diminishing the appearance of fine lines and puffiness. They can also be used on the forehead and temples to reduce pain associated with headaches. Choose a roller head made of soft silicone or rubber.

Jade: Jade rollers use an oblong jade crystal as a roller attached to a metal or jade handle. When rolled over the under-eye area, they help depuff skin and improve circulation, which can help diminish dark circles. While these rollers don't contain serum, they can be used with serums or gels. They can also be refrigerated for a cooling effect. Double-ended jade rollers also have a larger roller head designed for use on the entire face. Be sure to choose a product made from 100% natural jade.

Ingredients

If you're purchasing a serum or gel eye roller, be sure its formula contains ingredients to target your specific problem area. Here's a list of ingredients commonly found in this type of eye roller:

Caffeine is a popular ingredient that works as a vasoconstrictor to depuff the under-eye area.

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that brightens skin and also helps promote collagen production.

Vitamin E is another antioxidant and one that helps nourish skin with moisture.

Hyaluronic acid is a popular anti-aging and hydrating skincare ingredient that retains a ton of moisture and plumps up skin.

Niacinamide is also known as vitamin B3. When applied topically, it moisturizes skin and brightens dark circles.

Amino acids & peptides are both ingredients that create collagen for smoother, firmer under-eye skin.

Stem cells smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by assisting with collagen production.

Mint is a botanical ingredient that lightens up dark circles and increases circulation to reduce puffiness.

Eye roller prices

Eye rollers range in price from $5 to $65. Expect to pay between $7 and $35 for a serum eye roller, between $5 and $15 for an ice roller, and between $10 and $65 for a jade roller.

FAQ

Q. How do I use an eye roller?

A. Use an eye roller on cleaned skin. Apply serums or creams to the under-eye area first if you're using a jade roller. Move the eye roller carefully beneath your eye from the inner corner in an outward and upward motion. You can also use the roller just beneath your eyebrow on the orbital bone.

Q. How is a rose quartz roller different from a jade roller?

A. Eye rollers made from rose quartz have similar cooling, circulation-promoting, and depuffing qualities as jade. Both may stimulate lymphatic drainage, giving them a detoxifying effect. Rose quartz is a more expensive stone and doesn't carry the same beautifying tradition that jade does.

Eye rollers we recommend

Best of the best: Mount Lai De-Puffing Jade Facial Roller Mini

Our take: A mini jade roller perfect for under-eye area and for your purse.

What we like: Comes in a pouch for on-the-go use. Can be used anywhere on the face to firm up skin and reduce wrinkles. Depuffs and de-stresses.

What we dislike: Expensive for such a tiny beauty tool.

Best bang for your buck: Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Anti-Puff Eye Roller

Our take: A great cooling-cream eye roller for under $10.

What we like: Combats both puffiness and under-eye dark circles. Formula contains vitamin C for brightening and caffeine and mint to depuff.

What we dislike: Doesn't target wrinkles and fine lines.

Choice 3: Clinical Difference Pack Your Bags Anti-Puff Gel Roller Pen

Our take: A top-notch serum roller packed with ingredients to reduce puffiness and dark circles.

What we like: Contains coenzyme Q10, which reduces dark circles under the eyes. Metal ball tip is cooling and depuffing. Clinically proven to work.

What we dislike: On the expensive side.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.