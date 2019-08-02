The best eye gel pad

Who doesn't want to look well rested and fresh-faced? With eye gel pads, you can get a little closer to this ideal. They usually contain ingredients that help hydrate the skin and keep it looking smooth and supple. Some contain hyaluronic acid and collagen, while others utilize other all-natural ingredients. If you want to get just a little closer to that elusive fountain of youth or disguise a poor night's sleep, then eye gel pads are the way to go.

We've compiled this helpful buying guide to advise you on the best way to shop for eye gel pads. We've even included reviews of a few of our favorites, like our Best of the Best pick, Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels.

Considerations when choosing eye gel pads

Why do you need eye gel pads?

Eye gel pads are a quick and easy way to stay looking fresh, young, and ready to take on the day. Dark under eye circles and puffiness are a frustrating byproduct of our increasingly busy lifestyles, but they don't have to be. Eye gel pads can keep the delicate skin around your eyes tight and healthy looking, while providing soothing comfort at the same time.

Active ingredients

Different eye gel pads have different active ingredients. They tend to change based on their intended purpose. The following are the most popular ingredients in eye gel pads.

Retinol is a popular ingredient in eye gel pads that endeavor to stave off the aging process in your skin.

Essential oils are used to rejuvenate the skin. Lavender and jojoba are two such oils.

Sodium lauryl sulfate and parabens are present in some eye gel pads. However, these ingredients can cause skin irritation, so it's best to avoid them if you have sensitive skin or are trying eye gel pads for the first time.

Shape

Most eye gel pads are shaped like a standard eye mask, or they are comma shaped patches. The patches are specifically designed to sit underneath your eyes where dark circles and bags stake their claim. Eye mask shaped pads tend to stay in place better than the alternative; however, the comma shaped models often make better contact with the affected areas.

Duration of use

While some eye gel pads do their best work in the first 10 to 30 minutes, others require more extended use. Many of these suggest using them overnight while you sleep. These pads tend to be the ones that claim to temporarily erase lines and wrinkles from under your eyes. Overnight eye gel pads are a nice alternative to overnight creams.

Material

Most eye gel pads that are mask-shaped are made from plastic or rubber. Higher-end masks that cost a premium are more likely to be made from medical grade silicon. Most masks contain small beads which help to retain cold when the mask is placed into the freezer.

Comma shaped patches are often made of silicon as well. Regardless of their material, freezing or heating any eye gel pad will make them more effective at reducing the signs of aging on your skin. Follow your package suggestions, but usually chilling them works best to firm up your skin.

Price

Most eye gel pads cost between $5 and $30. The less expensive options are mostly eye masks, while mid-range choices are often under eye patches. If you buy on the expensive end of the spectrum, you're likely to get under eye patches as well, but with enhanced ingredients such as essential oils and skin-hydrating ingredients.

FAQ

Q. Do eye gel pads have an effect on your skin that's long-term?

A. No. While keeping your skin hydrated and healthy will have a lasting impact on your overall skin health, the specific ingredients in eye gel pads are meant to work in the short-term only.

Q. Do eye gel pads need to be cold?

A. No, but cold helps to reduce puffiness and lines in the face, so there are benefits to using cold eye gel pads.

Eye gel pads we recommend

Best of the Best: Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

Our take: Luxury brand that gives noticeable results in 10 minutes.

What we like: Work within a quick 10 minutes. They stay in place well, also, so are good to wear for extended periods.

What we dislike: Some complained that the patches were not moist enough.

Best bang for your buck: Cleanlogic Rejuvenating Dual Temperature Gel Eye Mask

Our take: Flexible mask makes for a perfect fit.

What we like: Versatile "cold or warm" design lets you choose your own skin therapy.

What we dislike: Some users claimed the mask wouldn't stay in place.

Choice 3: La Pure 24K Gold Eye Treatment Mask

Our take: They actually contain 24K gold - a self-care treat.

What we like: Leaves skin feeling smooth and pampered. Did we mention it contains 24K gold?

What we dislike: Don't stay in place for some users.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.