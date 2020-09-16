The best eye drop for pink eye

Whether it's triggered by an allergen, bacteria, or a virus, the condition known as "pink eye" is never a pleasant experience. The eyes remain irritated and itchy for days, with a bloodshot appearance and excessive wateriness. Many forms of conjunctivitis, the medical name for pink eye, are also highly contagious, which means the sufferer must also avoid spreading it to others through social contact.

Treating pink eye usually requires liberal use of over-the-counter eye drops formulated especially for conjunctivitis symptoms. An OTC eye drop addresses the itching, burning, swelling, and redness associated with pink eye. Some OTC eye drops take a natural homeopathic approach, while others include FDA-approved medications.

If you're experiencing the uncomfortable symptoms of pink eye, read our buying guide. We also provide some recommendations at the end, including Similasan's Pink Eye Relief Drops, a powerful homeopathic remedy that treats a wide range of symptoms and doesn't create a rebound response like some vasodilators can.

Considerations when choosing eye drops for pink eye

Causes of conjunctivitis

The term "pink eye" covers at least three different sources of conjunctivitis. One of the most common forms is caused by a contagious virus that infects one or both eyes. Because it's viral in nature, eye drops with antibacterial ingredients don't have much effect, and the virus must run its course, much like a common cold. OTC eye drops with anesthetics or astringents can help alleviate the pain and itch.

Communal spread of a highly contagious bacteria can also result in pink eye. One infected child in a classroom can leave traces of the bacteria on surfaces or shared objects. If the active bacteria reaches the eyes through touch, the result can be bacterial conjunctivitis. This form of pink eye can be treated with prescription antibiotic eye drops, while the symptoms are alleviated with OTC eye drops.

Some cases of pink eye are triggered by an allergic reaction to pollen, house dust, or pet dander. Once the source of the allergic reaction is removed from the eye, the conjunctivitis clears up very quickly. Almost any form of eye drop can be used as an eye wash, but there are products specifically formulated for allergies such as hay fever or pet dander.

Active ingredients

Over-the-counter eye drops for pink eye cannot contain prescription-strength antibiotics, but they can include a wide range of herbs, plant derivatives, and saline solutions. One common ingredient in homeopathic pink eye drops is euphrasia, often referred to as eyebright. This floral derivative is used to treat cold and allergy symptoms, which makes it effective for the itching and inflammation associated with pink eye.

Some ingredients in conjunctivitis eye drops are actually considered toxic in higher concentrations, such as belladonna and aconite. This is why eye drops should never be ingested. Another controversial ingredient in some eye drops is pulsatilla nigricans, a powerful plant derivative that addresses the oozing associated with pink eye, but can trigger miscarriages if ingested.

A natural compound called MSM can sometimes be found in pink eye drops, but it's more often used as a standalone anti-inflammatory and skin treatment. Again, expectant or lactating mothers should avoid contact with products containing high levels of MSM.

Ease of use

Although many OTC products for pink eye relief are in eye drop form, there are other methods for administration. Some ointments are designed to be applied only to the external eyelids, not to the eye itself. A cotton ball or sterile pad is the preferred method of administration.

If the treatment is in eye drop form, there are still some options available. Some products include a separate eye dropper that draws the medication from the bottle and allows the user to squeeze until drops form. Others have droppers built into the cap, so users need to position the entire bottle over their eyes before dispensing the drops.

Eye drops formulated for pink eye generally do not contain many preservatives or stabilizers. There should be an expiration date on the package, but a general rule of thumb is to discard any unused product after 30 days.

Price

Although many OTC eye drops address the main symptoms of conjunctivitis, specialized products can be found for between $6 and $12. Because sharing eye drop bottles is strongly discouraged, multi-packs can be found for $12 to $18. Higher-end homeopathic remedies could cost as much as $25 for a one-ounce bottle.

FAQ

Q. One of my child's classmates has pink eye. What can I do to prevent my child from getting it?

A. Conjunctivitis can be extremely contagious, so the classmate's parents should consider a self-quarantine until the condition clears up. Your child should wash their hands more frequently, especially if they're in close contact with the classmate or have touched the same surfaces or objects.

Q. If I wear makeup and have pink eye, what can I do to avoid getting it again?

A. One important step you can take is to discard any makeup or skin care products you may have used near the infected area. This means eyeliner, mascara, eyelash curlers, and eye shadow. Wait until you've fully recovered before replacing those items with fresh products.

Eye drops for pink eye we recommend

Best of the best: Similasan's Pink Eye Relief Drops

Our take: These pink eye relief drops are ideal for users who seek a homeopathic approach without harsh chemicals. Can be used frequently without harm.

What we like: All-natural homeopathic ingredients, minimal side effects. Addresses symptoms of viral, bacterial, and allergen-induced pink eye. Does not trigger a "rebound" effect like chemical vasodilators.

What we dislike: Limited shelf life (30 days) after opening. Some ingredients can trigger stinging and burning sensations.

Best bang for your buck: TRP's PinkEye Relief

Our take: We recommend these budget-priced homeopathic eye drops for a wide array of eye irritations, including pink eye, styes, hay fever, and dry eye.

What we like: Affordable price point. Works on a number of eye irritations, not limited to pink eye. Homeopathic formula, no harsh chemicals. Compatible with other eye care products.

What we dislike: Not formulated to treat infection, only relieve symptoms. Limited shelf life.

Choice 3: Wisdom of the Ages' Eyebright Drops

Our take: This product's emphasis is on eyebright, a powerful herbal treatment for pink eye and other ailments.

What we like: Formula is glycerin-based with organic ingredients. Contains natural eyebright. Works well for eye strain caused by computer work. Uses organic preservatives for longer shelf life.

What we dislike: Some reports of dry eyes after repeated use. Can sting and burn sensitive eyes.

