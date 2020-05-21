The best external sound card for laptops

For those who need to be able to carry their computer with them wherever they're traveling, a laptop computer is the perfect choice. However, the downside to a laptop is you cannot easily replace components that break down inside the laptop like you can with a desktop tower computer.

If the sound card inside your laptop breaks down, or if you just want better audio features in the laptop, an external sound card that plugs into your USB port is the perfect solution. Our favorite external sound card is Creative Sound BlasterX G6, which is costly but delivers amazing sound quality.

Considerations when choosing external sound cards for laptops

Quality of audio

If you're someone who likes gaming or watching movies on your laptop, the sound card needs to be able to deliver impressive sound quality.

For the highest quality audio output, look for one that can deliver virtual surround sound. It also needs to have the ability to generate strong bass sounds for a realistic feel.

If you want to save money above all else, an external sound card with basic audio quality provides a low price, but it's not suitable for high-end audio for movies and gaming.

Size

For those who like to use the laptop on the go, having an external sound card in a small physical size that's easy to carry is helpful. However, larger external sound cards may deliver better audio quality, so you have to decide whether size or audio quality is more important.

Features

Headphone jack: An external sound card may have one or two headphone jacks.

Microphone jack: Nearly all external sound cards give you a jack to attach a microphone, and some cards have two microphone jacks.

USB ports: The external sound card connects to the laptop with a USB cable. Additionally, the card may have one or more open USB ports on the hardware, allowing you to connect other devices to it (meaning it functions like a USB hub).

Digital out: A digital out port means you can send the audio signal from the external sound card to your home theater sound system.

Control knobs: Extremely small external sound cards may not have any control knobs. Larger units may have volume or mute control knobs. Some high-priced units may even have equalization switches to control bass or treble.

USB cable: The external audio card should ship with a USB cable to connect it to the laptop. Some of these cables are only 12 inches long. Others may be 4 to 6 feet long. Longer cables give you more versatility in where you can place the external sound card.

Price

The majority of external sound cards with USB connections have very basic features and cost $10 to $30. For more feature-rich external sound cards, expect to pay anywhere from $30 to $200.

FAQ

Q. Do I have to worry about compatibility between the audio card and my computer?

A. Probably not. Most external sound cards that run over USB work with almost any computer. If you run an uncommon operating system, it's possible to encounter compatibility issues.

Q. Can I plug a microphone and headphones into the external sound card?

A. Yes, you can the majority of the time. Nearly all of these devices support both external microphones and headphones.

External sound cards for laptops we recommend

Best of the best: Creative's Sound BlasterX G6

Our take: For gamers wanting to add impressive sound to a laptop, this external USB sound card is one of the best available.

What we like: Gives you 7.1 virtual surround sound, creating impressive audio quality for game play or movies.

What we dislike: It's extremely expensive compared to other options.

Best bang for your buck: Bengoo's External Sound Card

Our take: For those with basic audio needs from a laptop, this external sound card has the perfect price point.

What we like: Has a small physical size, so it's easy to carry with you wherever you want to use it. Great price.

What we dislike: Does not give you a high level of performance for gaming, movies, and other functions that need high-quality sound.

Choice 3: UGREEN's USB External Sound Card

Our take: With its small size and low power needs, this external audio card works nicely for those who have on-the-go computing requirements.

What we like: Compatible with almost any microphone or set of headphones. Excellent value with a low price.

What we dislike: Struggles to handle heavy audio requirements for gaming. Does not deliver loud volumes with adequate quality.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.