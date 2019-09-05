The best external hard drives for Xbox One

Between the four free games Xbox Live subscribers receive each month, the buffet of more than 100 games available on Xbox Game Pass, and your personal game collection, it takes little effort to completely fill up an Xbox One's internal storage. An external Xbox One hard drive is an excellent long-term investment, not only because the additional terabytes of memory let you save many additional games and apps, but also because pocket-sized hard drives, like our favorite, the Seagate Game Drive, make it easy to travel with your favorites. With so many competing hard drives out there, and how pricey some of these storage devices can be, it's a good idea to research the best models for your Xbox One.

Considerations when choosing external hard drives for Xbox One

Requirements

Although there are plenty of external hard drives that may seem like a good fit for your Xbox One, only models sporting at least 256GB and a USB 3.0 connector are compatible with the console.

Storage space

"How much storage space do I need?" is a common question. But considering how your game collection will grow over time, how large many modern games can be, and how many free titles are included with an Xbox Live membership each month, "How much storage space can I afford?" is a far better one.

Features

Size

We highly suggest buying the largest hard drive for your Xbox One that you can, with a 2TB drive being the minimum size you should settle for. This is because large Xbox One games like Forza Horizon 4 (up to 75GB), Gears 5 (up to 80GB), and Halo: The Master Chief Collection (87.55GB) will fill up smaller hard drives more quickly than you may expect.

Compatibility

Naturally, saving your games and downloadable content to an Xbox One hard drive is its core function, but the ability to use the same device to store media from your PC, Mac, or other video game consoles would be a convenient perk just in case you ever needed additional memory storage.

Power

Although most Xbox One hard drives are powered by the USB port you insert it in, some devices actually require a separate AC adapter to actively store your game data.

Extras

Some Xbox-branded hard drives pack in themed bonuses alongside the additional storage space. For example, the Seagate Gears 5 Special Edition 2TB Game Drive sports a frozen Crimson Omen from Gears 5 on its surface and exclusive in-game content, such as an Ice Block Lancer weapon skin.

Price

Expect to pay between $80 and $200 for an external Xbox One hard drive with 2TB to 10TB of memory. As a general rule, the more you are willing to spend, the larger the storage capacity of the hard drive will be.

FAQ

Q. How do I free up space on my Xbox One hard drive?

A. Press the Xbox Home button on the center of your controller, and navigate to System, Settings, System, and Storage.

Some options for clearing up additional hard drive space include selecting "Make more space: Leftover add-ons" to remove downloaded content after you deleted its associated game, and "Shrinkable games" to delete 4K assets that you could live without.

Q. How do I set up an external hard drive for my Xbox One?

A. First, ensure that your external hard drive has at least 128GB of available space and sports a USB 3.0 connector.

Plug the device into your preferred Xbox One USB port, and follow the series of prompts that appear on the screen to format your external hard drive. This will allow the hard drive to store Xbox games and apps as well as personal music, pictures, and videos.

Keep in mind that your saved music, video, and picture files are all viewable on the Xbox One via the Media Player app.

External hard drives for Xbox One we recommend

Best of the best: Seagate Game Drive for Xbox

Our take: The classic Xbox green Seagate Game Drive makes it easy to take a gigantic catalog of games wherever you go, but most importantly, its sturdy and compact design will keep your epic collection safe along the way.

What we like: Designed specifically for the Xbox One. Up to 4TB of storage space. Simple plug and play setup. Slim design. Includes USB 3.0 cable. Easily store more than 100 games. Available in 2TB and 4TB sizes.

What we dislike: Although the 4TB model is pricier, it is a much smarter long-term investment for dedicated Xbox fans.

Best bang for your buck: WD 10TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive

Our take: Offered in a wide range of sizes to fit your gaming storage needs, the Elements Desktop Hard Drive is proficient at protecting both Xbox One and PC data, despite its reliance on an AC power source.

What we like: Relatively affordable. Simple plug and play design. Available in 2TB, 3TB, 4TB, 6TB, 8TB, and 10TB sizes. Also compatible with Windows 10, 8, and 7.

What we dislike: Unfortunately, this PC-focused external hard drive includes an AC adapter and needs a power source while it's plugged into your Xbox One.

Choice 3: U32 Shadow

Our take: While we'd disregard the lesser 1TB option, the 2TB U32 Shadow is an excellent deal for a reliable 2TB Xbox One hard drive featuring an extra-sturdy metal casing.

What we like: Available in 1TB and 2TB. Offered in black and silver colors. Extremely affordable. Aluminum case protects against extreme temperatures. USB powered. Plug and play design.

What we dislike: A 1TB external hard drive is definitely too small for most Xbox One owners.

Arnold Carreiro is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.