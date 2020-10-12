The best external hard drive of 2020

Although almost any problem with a computer can be a nightmare for users, the worst one is a hard drive failure -- especially if you don't have a backup copy of your data.

That's why purchasing an external hard drive is such a good investment. These external drives give you the option of backing up the data on your computer, guarding against data loss, while also providing overflow storage as needed.

To learn more, keep reading our guide, which has all the latest information to help you make the right choice. We've also taken a fresh look at our short list of the best external hard drives, adding a new model to our top spot, while keeping a couple of reliable contenders.

Best external hard drives of 2020

1. G-Technology ArmorATD External Hard Drive: The impressive level of durability built into this external hard drive protects your data from physical threats, making it our new top pick.

2. Western Digital My Passport Portable External Hard Drive: A holdover from our previous list, this WD external hard drive continues to give users a desirable blend of performance and value.

3. Seagate Backup Plus External Hard Drive: We've kept this impressive model on our list, as it successfully mixes value with performance. It works with nearly every operating system and computing setup.

What you need to know before buying an external hard drive

When shopping for an external hard drive, you should pay attention to a few particular features to help you receive the best value for your purchase.

The capacity of the external hard drive refers to the amount of storage space you have for data and files. The majority of people want to purchase an external drive that has as much storage capacity as they can afford in their budget.

External drives should have at least 1TB of capacity, although drives with 4TB, 8TB, or more are possible.

You'll find two types of security in an external hard drive:

Physical: The physical security in the external drive refers to the rugged nature of the drive, as it may have a case consisting of especially durable materials, or it may have hardware built into it that protects the internal components if you drop the drive.

Digital: The digital security built into the drive can include a password protection feature or an automatic encryption of the data stored on it.



The majority of external drives make a connection with the computer through a USB cable. If you want to be able to transfer data at the fastest possible speed, be certain to pick an external hard drive that supports USB 3.0. Bear in mind that your computer also needs to support this version of USB.

Expect to pay up to $100 for a hard drive with up to 2TB of storage space. External hard drives with extra security features or a rugged physical design may cost anywhere from $100 to $300. Those with storage capacities of more than 2TB are in the upper end of the price range, too.

FAQ

Q. Do I need a power cord for my external hard drive?

A. It depends on the model. Some external drives pull power over the USB cable attached to the computer, while others need to connect to a wall outlet.

Q. Can't I just use a cloud backup storage system instead of an external drive?

A. You can, but some prefer to have their backup files in their possession at all times, which the external drive provides, rather than storing them in the cloud.

In-depth reviews for best external hard drives

Best of the best: G-Technology ArmorATD External Hard Drive

What we like: If you're concerned about the physical integrity of your external hard drive and about protecting your data, this model is extremely rugged, featuring three layers of shock protection.

What we dislike: You pay an above-average price for the levels of protection built into this model.

Best bang for your buck: Western Digital My Passport Portable External Hard Drive

What we like: Even with a reasonable price point, Western Digital didn't skimp on the data protection features with this model, offering 256-bit AES encryption and password protection, keeping your data safe.

What we dislike: Seems to operate best when connected to a Windows computer, rather than Mac or Linux.

Choice 3: Seagate Backup Plus External Hard Drive

What we like: Huge amount of storage in a reasonably priced external drive. Successfully operates within any computer operating system. Very easy to use. Case is available in a few different colors and looks great.

What we dislike: If you're moving a ton of data, you may become frustrated with the data transfer speeds.

