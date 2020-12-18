The best exterior house paint

When it comes to home-improvement projects, repainting the interior may be a common idea, but giving the home’s exterior a fresh and protective coat of new paint should also be a consideration. While some paints are formulated for both interior and exterior use, others address the unique challenges of wind, sunlight, and weather on exterior walls.

Whether oil-based or water-based, exterior paints not only define the home’s appearance, but also help to extend the lifespan of the construction materials. Some homeowners may choose alternatives such as aluminum siding or masonry, but there’s something satisfying about a home with the visual appeal of paint.

If you’re in the market for a new exterior house paint, consider our recommendations. You’ll find a wide range of products, from durable touch-up paints to bulk paints for whole house renovations. At the top of our list is THE ONE Paint + Primer, an excellent primer and paint combination for touchups and smaller exterior projects.

Considerations when choosing exterior house paints

Oil-based vs. water-based

Any house paint (interior or exterior) is essentially a blend of pigment and binding agent. For many years, a common recommendation was to use oil-based paint for the exterior walls since it forms a harder, less permeable coating when dried, thus protecting the exterior from the elements. However, water-based paints have become more popular for exterior use for a number of reasons.

As house paints dry, they release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the environment. Oil-based paints are generally much higher in VOCs than their water-based latex or acrylic counterparts. Lower VOCs mean less impact on the atmosphere, and far fewer unpleasant fumes as the paint dries and cures. Oil-based house paints, also known as solvent-based paints, have actually been banned in a number of countries. A water-based house paint formulated for exterior use should be a default choice.

Sheen

Also known as “finish,” the sheen of an exterior paint is an important consideration, especially when it comes to the underlying material. Many homeowners choose a low-sheen or matte finish when painting uneven surfaces such as concrete or stucco. The duller sheen can hide imperfections and damaged areas. More reflective sheens (semi-gloss, gloss, or satin) work best on smooth surfaces such as wood, aluminum siding, and steel. The higher reflectivity can create unwanted shadows, however, so some experimentation may be in order.

Color and coverage

The color of a mixed exterior paint is an important decision to make. Whites or other neutral shades are popular choices simply because they’re more likely to mesh with the color scheme. Choosing a bold, dark color can create a few problems if the house needs to be repainted in the future.

Many exterior paint manufacturers claim their products provide “one coat coverage,” particularly if the formula contains both a primer and a finish coat. While some premium brands meet this single coat claim, users should expect to apply at least two coats for complete coverage. This is especially true when painting over a darker shade with a lighter one. Some sanding may also be required to remove a glossier sheen before applying a flat or matte product.

Price

Many exterior paints are sold by the gallon, but it’s possible to purchase smaller containers for touch-up work or industrial-size five-gallon drums for larger commercial projects. For household use, expect to pay between $10 and $20 for a gallon of basic flat white primer or paint. Exterior paints with noticeable sheen and customized tint can cost between $30 and $45 per gallon, while the highest-end premium brands with true one-coat coverage can easily cost $50 a gallon or more.

FAQ

Q. Should I use a water-based or oil-based paint for my home’s exterior?

A. If you have a choice between the two products (oil-based paint has been banned in many areas), choose a water-based paint. Water-based paint can be easily removed from skin with soap and water, and any rinse water can be safely poured down the drain. Oil-based exterior paints require chemical solvents and thinners.

Q. Where should I start on a whole-house painting project?

A. Many experts suggest starting at the top of the home and working your way down to the bottom. You can do cut-ins around windowsills and doorways first but start at the roof to avoid repainting finished areas.

Exterior house paints we recommend

Best of the best: THE ONE Paint + Primer

Our take: This two-in-one paint is ideal for exterior projects such as doorways, windowsills, and restorations, but it’s on the expensive side for whole-house painting.

What we like: One-coat primer and paint combination. Low VOC; safer for the environment. Paint is thick but easy to apply. Works on multiple surfaces.

What we dislike: Final mixed product may not match sample shade. Primer is thinner than expected.

Best bang for your buck: Montage Signature Paint Interior/Exterior Paint

Our take: For those who seek an environmentally friendly, affordable paint, this interior/exterior brand is definitely one worth considering.

What we like: Budget-friendly price for larger projects. Seals and protects against mold and mildew. Offers 24 standard shades. Uses recycled paint; minimal ecological impact.

What we dislike: Odor may be too overwhelming for interior painting. Some yellowing and cracking reported.

Choice 3: Prestige Lifetime Ultra Premium Exterior Paint and Primer In One

Our take: We like this 2-in-1 ultra premium product because of its smooth application and high sheen once it cures.

What we like: Works well on multiple exterior surfaces. Top-quality paint mixed with primer. Low VOC. Mildew-resistant when dry. 100% acrylic composition. Removes easily with soap and water.

What we dislike: Additional coats may be needed for good color saturation. Some peeling and flaking reported.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.