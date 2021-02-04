The secret to smooth, healthy skin is regular exfoliation — it’s the only way to remove dry, dead cells from the surface of your skin and boost its moisture. You can use a body scrub or exfoliating body wash to buff away rough skin, but with an exfoliating washcloth, you don’t need to buy any special products or use chemicals to exfoliate. Further, exfoliating washcloths are often made of hypoallergenic and natural materials that limit the risk of allergic reactions.

Our buying guide features plenty of tips to help you find the best exfoliating washcloth for your shower. We’ve included some specific product recommendations at the end, too, such as our top pick from Cleanlogic, which effectively removes dry patches but isn’t too rough on the skin.

Considerations when choosing exfoliating washcloths

Benefits

There are plenty of ways an exfoliating washcloth can come in handy in your bathroom. Some of the main benefits of using an exfoliating washcloth include:

An exfoliating washcloth is extremely useful for preventing and removing ingrown hairs. Using the cloth before shaving can help prevent ingrown hairs and using it after you shave can fight existing ingrown hairs.

If you struggle with body acne, an exfoliating washcloth can help unclog your pores. Removing dead skin cells helps deep-clean the skin, which can prevent breakouts.

If you self-tan, an exfoliating washcloth removes dry, rough patches so you wind up with a smooth, even tan from your self-tanning spray or lotion every time.

Using an exfoliating washcloth regularly allows your moisturizer or body cream to penetrate the skin more easily, leaving you with soft, supple skin.

Risks

While an exfoliating washcloth can help give you smooth skin, they shouldn’t be used by everyone. If you have a serious skin condition like eczema, severe acne, or skin sensitivity issues, you shouldn’t use one. The cloth’s rough texture is likely to irritate your skin and make your condition worse. Kids shouldn’t use an exfoliating washcloth, either. They may be too rough with it and wind up hurting themselves.

Size

Exfoliating washcloths are available in various sizes, though most are either small or large.

Small washcloths are excellent for buffing dead skin from small areas like your elbows or heels. They’re also easier to pack for travel. However, if you have limited mobility, small exfoliating washcloths can be tough to use.

Large exfoliating washcloths are your best bet if you want to quickly exfoliate your entire body. They’re usually big enough to grip with both hands, so you can even get hard-to-reach spots like your back. They require significant space for drying and can fray more easily.

Material and construction

Exfoliating washcloths are typically made of mesh, nylon, or bamboo. The material is knitted together to provide a rough texture that can effectively exfoliate the skin. The washcloths have a loose weave, which makes it easy for soap and water to pass through them.

High-quality exfoliating washcloths have reinforced edges to prevent fraying, but with regular use, some fraying will likely occur. You generally need to replace your washcloths every few months.

Features

Roughness

Exfoliating washcloths vary in how coarse they are, though most manufacturers don’t clearly identify how rough they are. You can find some options specifically designed for sensitive skin, which lets you know that the cloth isn’t too abrasive.

The best way to determine what level of roughness you prefer is to buy a few washcloths to test out. Compare the cloths’ textures to decide which option is rough enough to effectively exfoliate but soft enough that it won’t irritate your skin.

In general, softer exfoliating washcloths can be used a few times a week, while rougher cloths should only be used once or twice per week.

Extras

Exfoliating washcloths may have special features to provide more effective exfoliation or deeper cleaning. Some are infused with charcoal, which can help deep-clean and detoxify the pores. Some are double-sided, so you have a rough and a soft side. Some are shaped with specific areas of the body in mind, such as the feet or back.

Price

Expect to spend between $4 and $12 for exfoliating washcloths. Single cloths or two-packs of basic cloths cost between $4 and $7, while higher-quality, reinforced cloths sold as singles or multipacks typically go for $8 to $12. You pay $12 or more for multipacks of the highest quality exfoliating washcloths.

FAQ

Q. How should I use an exfoliating washcloth?

A. Start by wetting both your skin and the washcloth. When the cloth is wet, add some body wash or soap and create a lather. Gently rub the cloth around your body, paying special attention to extremely dry or rough areas. Don’t apply too much pressure, or you’ll irritate the skin. Afterward, rinse your skin and the cloth thoroughly. Set the washcloth out to air dry.

Q. Are exfoliating washcloths only suitable for use on the body?

A. Because they’re so abrasive, exfoliating washcloths are only meant for the body. Using it on the delicate skin of your face can cause serious irritation.

Exfoliating washcloths we recommend

Best of the best: Cleanlogic Stretch Bath and Shower Cloth

Our take: An outstanding exfoliating cloth that stretches well for easier use.

What we like: Extremely effective at cleaning the skin. Exfoliates well without irritation. The stretchiness of the cloth makes it easy to scrub hard-to-reach spots.

What we dislike: Doesn’t allow you to choose the cloth color.

Best bang for your buck: Tatuo Exfoliating Face and Body Washcloths

Our take: An exfoliating cloth that works for both the body and face.

What we like: Gently exfoliates the skin. Nonporous texture allows for quick drying. Machine-washable.

What we dislike: Doesn’t work well for sensitive skin.

Choice 3: Evriholder Soft-Weave Dual-Textured Exfoliating Cloths

Our take: Double-sided exfoliating washcloths that leave your skin clean and smooth.

What we like: Gently scrubs skin. Features a loop for hanging. Deep-cleans pores. Machine-washable.

What we dislike: Has a tendency to bunch up because the sides aren’t fully attached.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.