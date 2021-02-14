The best exfoliating mitt

One of the simplest and most important parts of maintaining healthy and clean skin is exfoliation. This easy process removes the naturally occurring dead cells from the top of your skin, leaving your entire body softer, smoother, and healthier.

One way to exfoliate is by using a physical mitt that you rub along your body, such as our top pick, the Dermasuri Deep Exfoliating Body Mitt. Exfoliating mitts are particularly effective against tough skin and come at a relatively low price point. Our guide explores exfoliating mitt characteristics and how they stack up against other physical and chemical exfoliants.

Considerations when choosing exfoliating mitts

Usage

Exfoliating mitts should be used in the shower or toward the end of the bath since the process removes dead cells. Rinse your body and the mitt, apply some body wash or soap if desired, then methodically rub the mitt along your body in small circles. Avoid rubbing too long in one area so you don’t irritate any skin, but pay more attention to tougher spots, like the feet or elbows.

Benefits and drawbacks

Mitts tend to be easier to control than alternatives like a brush or washcloth but don’t have the reach that handled brushes possess, making parts of the back difficult to get to. Mitts tend to be larger and tougher than their exfoliating glove counterparts, but they don’t boast the dexterity of fingered gloves, meaning some small areas, like between the toes, are fairly inaccessible.

Skin type

As exfoliation dries out the skin, those with dry or sensitive skin should exercise caution — you may be better served by chemical exfoliation, like scrubs or masks. As most mitts are rather tough and thick, it’s likely that sensitive skin won’t react positively to the process. Those with oily or normal skin should see quality results, however. Regardless, it’s advised to monitor your skin after use, especially if you’re new to physical exfoliation.

Material

Exfoliating mitts are typically made of natural or synthetic fibers, particularly sisal, a plant with strong, durable, and renewable fibers. Synthetic nylon offers a coarse mitt, while silicone is softer. Combinations of synthetics can result in mitts that are longer-lasting, maintaining the texture over time and better withstanding bacteria.

Features

Colors

Most exfoliating mitts are beige or white, but some may come in more exciting colors. It doesn’t affect the quality, but it can help to differentiate users in a household if several people own a mitt, as you shouldn’t share a mitt with anyone else.

Double-sided

Some mitts feature exfoliating textures on both sides instead of just one. In most cases, double-sided mitts feature two distinct textures so you can alternate on areas that require a different softness or coarseness.

Charcoal

Charcoal is an increasingly popular ingredient in skin and body care products, including deodorant, toothpaste, and face cream. Charcoal attracts and pulls out toxins, unclogs pores, and cleans deep, and as such aids in exfoliation, clearing the skin of impurities.

Price

Most exfoliating mitts run from $10 to $20, with options when it comes to texture, color, and material.

FAQ

Q. How often should I exfoliate with a mitt?

A. It’s best to start off exfoliating once a week and then adjust accordingly based on your skin type and reaction. Some people may find exfoliating once every couple weeks is sufficient, while others may prefer to exfoliate once every couple days. Monitor and listen to your body for best results.

Q. How is an exfoliating mitt different from a glove or brush?

A. These are all means of physical exfoliation, and which one a person should use comes down to preference. Brushes offer more reach but less control than gloves and mitts. Mitts are larger and often tougher than gloves but don’t allow users to manipulate pressure as easily and exfoliate small, specific areas.

Exfoliating mitts we recommend

Best of the best: Dermasuri Deep Exfoliating Body Mitt

Our take: High-end exfoliating mitt from a trusted, award-winning company specializing in skin care.

What we like: Material removes dead skin and leaves you feeling smooth and renewed. Stimulates collagen and improves circulation. Durably made. Effectively absorb skincare products.

What we dislike: May be too harsh for some skin; avoid using it on your face.

Best bang for your buck: Zakia’s Morocco Kessa Royal Traditional Hammam Exfoliating Glove

Our take: Simple and traditional exfoliating mitt that offers quality results at a good price.

What we like: Gentler mitt; lightweight and easy to use. Helps to clean skin and unclog pores. Works quickly — using twice a month should suffice for most people.

What we dislike: Avoid use with traditional soap as it can damage the texture.

Choice 3: NYK1 Secrets Exfolimitt

Our take: Exfoliating mitt that lathers soap effectively but may be used by those who prefer dry brushing as well.

What we like: Quickly removes dead skin cells and tanner. Naturally made from plants. Includes a travel bag and hanging loop for easy access. Caters to dry brush enthusiasts.

What we dislike: Soft and gentle texture requires pressure for best results.

