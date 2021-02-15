The best exfoliating glove

One of the most important parts of any skin care regimen is exfoliation. It’s the process by which one removes dead layers of skin in order to maintain a healthy, protective layer all over your body. As skin cells regularly die and quickly regenerate, exfoliation should take place fairly regularly.

While there are chemical means to exfoliate, physical methods are relatively simple and effective, especially when using exfoliating gloves. Options like our top pick from EcoTools are durable, easy to use, and allow you to control the pressure. In this guide, we’ve rounded up all you need to know about exfoliating gloves.

Considerations when choosing exfoliating gloves

Usage

Exfoliating gloves fit on your hand and allow you to simply run the glove along your body, removing dead skin cells in the process. This should be done in the shower after you’ve rinsed your body and the glove. You can use body wash or soap in conjunction with the glove, moving in small, circular motions, careful to cover every part but without staying too long in the same spot.

It’s best to use the exfoliating glove once or twice a week, depending on your skin type. Tougher areas, like the feet, may require more frequent exfoliation.

Skin type

Physical means of exfoliation, like gloves, are best suited for people with oily or normal skin, as exfoliation briefly dries out skin. Those with sensitive or naturally dry skin should carefully monitor the use of gloves. Scrubbing can irritate these skin types, though softer gloves and gentler application may be suitable.

Softness

Exfoliating gloves are made with various texture options, ranging from soft to coarse. Coarse options are best on tougher, dead skin, particularly on the feet, knees, and elbows. For those looking to use gloves on more sensitive areas, like the face or pubic region, a softer glove is ideal.

Material

The majority of exfoliating gloves are made from durable nylon, which proves effective at scrubbing and is also resistant to bacteria buildup. Higher-end options like cotton or viscose are also available, offering more longevity at a slightly increased price.

Features

Colors

Exfoliating gloves are made in a variety of colors. This doesn’t affect the price or quality but may prove useful if more than one person in a household is using an exfoliating glove. Otherwise, the spot of color may be nice to have in the shower.

Bundles

Some purchases may feature several exfoliating gloves, which is likely to save money over time. As exfoliating gloves should be replaced with some frequency, having backups on hand is useful.

Hanging loop

It’s best to let your exfoliating glove air dry after use. The simple addition of hanging loops makes storing and retrieving much easier than draping it across a bar or shelf.

Price

Exfoliating gloves are relatively inexpensive. Most cost between $8 and $15 with a choice of softness and color.

FAQ

Q. Do exfoliating gloves come in different sizes?

A. Though most exfoliating gloves are one-size-fits-all, their ability to stretch means they fit most users. What’s more, a perfect fit isn’t entirely necessary to successfully exfoliate your skin. The material and pressure are more important than size.

Q. How do I maintain my exfoliating glove?

A. Exfoliating gloves should be thoroughly rinsed and dried after use. If possible, dry them outside of the bathroom, away from humidity and near better ventilation in order to prevent bacteria buildup. Every couple months, the glove may start to wear down, meaning it’s time to replace it.

Exfoliating gloves we recommend

Best of the best: EcoTools Exfoliating Bath Gloves

Our take: Comfortable, quality gloves that are long-lasting and effective at cleansing and softening skin.

What we like: Lathers generously, requiring little soap or body wash to effectively cleanse skin. Elastic wrist strap fits hand comfortably. Made in a variety of pastel colors from eco-friendly materials.

What we dislike: On the softer side; may struggle on rough patches.

Best bang for your buck: The Body Shop Bath Gloves

Our take: Simple, safe, and effective exfoliating gloves from a trusted name in skincare.

What we like: Coarse texture tackles tougher skin. Gloves are durable and machine-washable. Great value. Some color options available.

What we dislike: Somewhat small fit. Lacks hanging loop.

Choice 3: EvridWear Dual-Texture Exfoliating Gloves

Our take: Though a little pricey, this heavy-duty glove is made for smoothing and cleansing the toughest skin.

What we like: Requires little pressure due to coarse, rough texture. Ideal for scalp, back, elbows, and feet. Stretchy material accommodates most users.

What we dislike: Texture may upset sensitive or even normal skin in some areas.

