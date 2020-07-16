The best exercise bike of 2020

A stationary exercise bike is an excellent piece of equipment for home exercise. Not only does using an exercise bike provide a good cardiovascular workout, it also works your legs, core, back, and glutes.

You don't need to be a confident cyclist to ride an exercise bike and, since you're cycling in the comfort of your own home, it doesn't matter if the kids are home or the weather's bad.

We've done extensive research into the latest exercise bike trends and technology to bring you the best new models and some excellent returning favorites.

Best exercise bikes of 2020

1. NordicTrack Grand Tour

A new favorite of ours, this top-selling exercise bike lets you workout along with live personal trainers or to pre-recorded classes.

2. Bowflex C6 Indoor Exercise Bike

Another top-of-the-line model that's a new entry on our list, this bike connects to apps for Peloton, Zwift, and more.

3. LifeSpan R5i Recumbent Bike

This gym-quality bike is a newcomer to our list for its superior comfort that helps make long workouts fly by.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What to consider before buying an exercise bike

You'll need to choose between an upright exercise bike and a spinning bike. Upright exercise bikes are often fairly simple and affordably priced, but this shouldn't count against them since they serve many people perfectly well. Spinning bikes have a free spinning back wheel and give you an experience more similar to riding a real bicycle. Spinning workouts are popular in gyms, and these bikes let you have a similar experience at home.

You can also buy recumbent exercise bikes, though they're far less common. Since your body is supported when using a recumbent exercise bike, they're great for people who suffer from back pain.

Check how many levels of resistance are offered on any exercise bike you're considering. Resistance levels are supposed to mimic bike gears, so you'll have to pedal harder on higher levels of resistance. That's great for building leg strength, but it means you'll be pedalling slower and may not increase your heart rate as greatly.

Your exercise bike should at least have a basic LCD screen that logs and displays data such as speed, heart rate, distance traveled, and calories burned. However, some high-end models have digital touchscreens, much like tablets, that display workout videos or let you log in to live classes.

Some basic exercise bikes cost less than $100, but high-end models can cost well over $1,000.

Tips

If you're short on space at home, consider a folding exercise bike so that you can store it out of the way more easily.

You may find you're more motivated to keep cycling for longer when listening to music or a podcast, or when watching TV. Exercise bikes with holders for tablets or phones make it easier to access your desired form of media.

Follow the assembly instructions for your exercise bike carefully. Putting it together incorrectly could lead to an unstable bike or could cause it to operate incorrectly.

It should be easy to switch between different levels of resistance on your exercise bike to adjust your workout as needed.

An LCD display screen can help you keep track of various factors, such as distance traveled, current speed, average speed, and heart rate.

In-depth reviews for best exercise bikes

Best of the best: NordicTrack Grand Tour

What we like: We love the 7-inch built-in screen that lets you workout with live personal trainers or pre-recorded classes. Offers a whopping 24 levels of resistance and an incline level of up to 10%. Easy to track your stats and map your progress.

What we dislike: Expensive enough to price many buyers out of owning it.

Best bang for your buck: Bowflex C6 Indoor Exercise Bike

What we like: Backlit LCD console displays a wide range of useful data about your workout. Magnetic resistance gives you 100 micro-adjustable levels of resistance. Pair of three-pound dumbbells included. Offers an exceptionally smooth and quiet ride.

What we dislike: Assembly is complicated.

Choice 3: LifeSpan R5i Recumbent

What we like: Has an incredibly comfortable seat with molded seat cushion and well-ventilated back. Heart-rate sensor conveniently located in the armrest. Power is self-generated, so no need to plug it in. Features 34 exercise programs and quiet operation.

What we dislike: Not a major concern, but some recommend unboxing it outside because its packaging is so bulky.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.