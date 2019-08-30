The best eufy robotic vacuum cleaner

If you need a bit of help keeping up with the dust or pet hair on your floors, a robotic vacuum cleaner may be the perfect aid. Top brand eufy, which specializes in smart home devices, offers a range of robotic vacuums that are simple, intuitive, and effective to make your life easier. To learn more, keep reading our quick buying guide. Our top pick is the eufy RoboVac 11S Slim, which can easily squeeze under most pieces of furniture.

Considerations when choosing eufy robotic vacuum cleaners

Brand uniqueness

Powerful suction: Eufy vacuums feature special BoostIQ technology, which automatically detects when there's a need for a greater amount of suction. If an area is particularly soiled, a eufy vacuum recognizes the problem and increases suction to tackle the mess.

Roller brush: Not all robotic vacuum cleaners feature a roller brush, which helps to trap and usher dust into the unit's canister. Eufy's three-point cleaning system utilizes a roller brush in tandem with two side brushes to attack dust in challenging-to-reach areas.

Impressive battery life: One hundred minutes of continuous cleaning power is enough to sweep up all the dust in an average-sized home.

Home layout

Robotic vacuums, like those sold by eufy, clean in a fairly scatterbrained pattern. The idea is that the randomized pattern ensures that all parts of a room are eventually reached, and no dust is left behind. The trouble is that this type of cleaning mechanism isn't ideal for all home layouts. If your house has a lot of different rooms, your RoboVac may have trouble finding its way around and cleaning floors effectively. Consider shutting doors or using boundary strips to confine the RoboVac to one area for a more thorough cleaning.

If you have rugs on your floors, you may need to remove them should they surpass one inch in thickness. Eufy vacuums have powerful wheels. They'll try to move around your carpet, but instead they may quickly become stuck.

Features

Auto-charging: Eufy robotic vacuum cleaners are capable of heading back to their charging docks if they detect a low-battery signal. Once charging is complete, the vacuum will pick up where it left off.

Slim design: Eufy vacuums are short enough to fit under most furniture pieces without becoming stuck. Verify that the eufy robot vacuum you're considering is slim enough to pass under your couch or coffee table without trouble. Eufy models range from 2.85 to 3.1 inches in height.

Scheduling: You don't need to hit the power button to start a cleaning session with a eufy robot vacuum. Schedule the best time for cleaning, and your vacuum will automatically start up at the same time every day.

Voice control: Newer eufy models have a variety of smart features, including the ability to control the units with Amazon Alexa.

Boundary strips: While eufy vacuums are equipped with sensors to prevent the units from falling down stairs or bumping into furniture, you'll need boundary strips to keep your vacuum away from certain areas. Note that not all models are compatible with eufy's boundary strips.

Audible notifications: Eufy vacuums alert users when there's a problem using a series of audible beeps and flashing lights. A guide on the underside of the device lets you know what might be going on.

Price

Expect to pay between $170 and $270 for a eufy robotic vacuum. Models with a higher price tag have a greater number of features, including voice-control capabilities.

FAQ

Q. How long do I have to wait to charge my eufy robotic vacuum fully?

A. Expect your vacuum to reach a full charge in about five to six hours.

Q. My home has a lot of carpets, should I consider a eufy robotic vacuum?

A. Many robotic vacuums, including eufy models, adapt poorly to carpeted flooring. Side brushes end up tangled in thick carpet fibers, and the textured surface slows down vacuums considerably. Robot vacuums are better suited for cleaning hardwood floors and thin carpets.

eufy robotic vacuum cleaners we recommend

Best of the best: eufy RoboVac 11S Slim Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Our take: An affordable effective vacuum cleaner for dusty hardwood floors.

What we like: Boasts 1,300 Pa of power and BoostIQ technology. Slim profile fits easily under most pieces of furniture. Runs for approximately 100 minutes on a single charge.

What we dislike: Smaller size equals a smaller dust bin.

Best bang for your buck: eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C

Our take: A smart robotic vacuum cleaner with an attractive price tag and plenty of useful features.

What we like: Also equipped with BoostIQ technology. Runs relatively quiet and is compatible with Alexa, so it's voice-control enabled.

What we dislike: Tends to scatter large debris around a room.

Choice 3: eufy RoboVac Super-Thin Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Our take: Updated model with powerful suction capabilities. Perfect for the cleanliness-obsessed pet owner.

What we like: Features 1,500 Pa of power. Also utilizes BoostIQ technology to increase suction as needed. Compatible with boundary strips.

What we dislike: Frequent emptying of dust bin required.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.