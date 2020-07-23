The best espresso machine of 2020

Most of us need a little boost to get going in the morning, and there's nothing like a shot of espresso to rev your engine before you head to work.

With an espresso machine at home, you can play barista and save big money on your morning coffee habit, making lattes and cappuccinos that rival those from your favorite coffee shop. As long as your machine is easy to use and clean, you'll be an expert espresso maker in no time.

To help you find the best model for your kitchen, we've taken a fresh look at espresso machine trends and offer up a new user-friendly model for your consideration, as well as two classic picks that have topped our list for years.

Best espresso machines of 2020

1. Breville's The Barista Express Coffee Machine: This outstanding espresso machine provides rich, full flavor and has been a favorite of ours for years.

2. DeLonghi's EC155 Espresso and Cappuccino Maker: Returning to our list again, this machine combines outstanding performance and a more affordable price tag, making it a serious value.

3. Philips' Coffee & Espresso Maker: A new entry to our short list from a respected brand, this user-friendly espresso machine takes all the guesswork out of brewing the perfect shot with its intuitive touch controls.

What you need to know before buying an espresso machine

The first thing to figure out when you're shopping for an espresso machine is what type will work best for you. A semi-automatic or fully automatic machine is the most convenient and user-friendly because it can maintain the necessary water pressure itself. With a manual machine, you have to drive the water through the machine by hand. A super-automatic espresso machine does all the hard work for you and usually features plenty of bells and whistles, like a built-in grinder and/or foaming wand.

Next, ask yourself how much espresso you need to make at a time. Some machines have large water reservoirs so you can prepare multiple servings at once, while other machines have a small reservoir that can only produce one or two servings at a time.

It's also important to consider the types of beans a machine can handle. The majority of models use fresh beans, but some machines use pods that contain pre-ground coffee. If you choose a model that uses fresh grounds, it helps to opt for a machine with a built-in grinder so you don't need a separate appliance.

If you're usually running late in the mornings, choose an espresso machine that heats up quickly. Some high-end models need just a few minutes to reach the perfect temperature for brewing, but other lower-end machines may require ten minutes or more to get hot enough.

For added convenience, some espresso machines feature a milk frother or steamer, so you can easily make lattes and cappuccinos. You can even find machines with an automatic cleaning and descaling feature to make maintenance as easy as possible.

Depending on the type of machine and its features, you can pay anywhere from $70 to $700 for an espresso machine. You can find manual, stove-top models for as low as $25, but for a semi-automatic or fully automatic, you typically pay between $70 and $400. For a high-end super-automatic model, you're likely to spend between $400 and $700.

FAQ

Q. What coffee grind do I need to use for an espresso machine?

A. Espresso requires a fine grind so the water can fully extract all the flavor from the grounds. You should grind the beans until they're slightly finer in texture than sugar.

Q. How often should I clean my espresso machine?

A. After each use, wipe it down and do a quick rinse of water through the machine to flush it. If your machine has a steam wand, purge it after each use. Once a month, descale the machine to remove any mineral deposits from the water.

In-depth reviews for best espresso machines

Best of the best: Breville's The Barista Express Coffee Machine

What we like: Makes single or double shots. Features a built-in grinder. Includes a steam wand for lattes. "Clean me" light indicates when it's time for cleaning. Perfect for both espresso newbies and pros.

What we dislike: Has a relatively high price tag, though espresso aficionados usually find it worth the investment.

Best bang for your buck: DeLonghi's EC155 Espresso and Cappuccino Maker

What we like: An excellent espresso machine for those new to espresso-making. Comes apart easily for cleanup and reassembles just as easily. Includes a manual frother.

What we dislike: Doesn't offer as many features.

Choice 3: Philips' Coffee & Espresso Maker

What we like: Can make espresso, coffee, and other milk-based beverages. Has an easy-to-read touch display, built-in frother, and ceramic grinder with 12 settings. AquaClean filter to prevent scale buildup.

What we dislike: Large design requires plenty of counter space.

