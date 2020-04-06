The best Ergobaby carrier

As you explore the world with your baby, you might find that a stroller isn't always a convenient option for transport. Having two free hands makes life a lot easier with a little one in tow. That's why Ergobaby carriers have grown in popularity for its hands-free, totally cozy design.

Ergobaby carriers cradle your baby against your body in a healthy, cozy position. They're comfortable for parents, too, as their supportive design distributes weight across the back. This helps you maintain better posture while you carry your baby, minimizing tension and pressure across your back, neck, and hips.

Ready to explore Ergobaby carriers? Take a look at our buying guide, which features our top choice, Ergobaby 360 All Carry Positions Baby Carrier. This versatile option offers four carrying positions and is available in more than 10 colors.

Considerations when choosing Ergobaby carriers

Soft-structured vs. wrap styles

Soft-structured Ergobaby carriers are popular for their incredible adjustability features. With an advanced strap and clip system, you're able to tailor the carrier's fit to your body. Some styles only offer one way to carry your baby, whereas others have up to three.

Ergobaby wrap carriers, which are made from a single large cut of fabric, offer more in the way of a customized fit. Simply wrap the soft material around your body and make adjustments as necessary. While it takes some skill to master the basic tie, once you learn it, it becomes second nature.

Carrying positions

You're able to carry your baby in four main positions with Ergobaby carriers. While some designs allow for multiple positions, simpler carriers, including most wraps, accommodate only one.

If you wear the Ergobaby carrier in front of your body, you're able to set up your baby facing either inward or outward. You can also wear the carrier on your back with your baby facing inward. There are some designs that allow you to carry your baby on your hip as well.

Comfort

Ergobaby carriers are designed to keep babies and parents comfortable at all times. Babies enjoy nestling in the carrier's soft materials. Depending on the design, they might also receive added support from headrests, as well as wide seating to accommodate their bottoms.

To keep parents as comfortable as possible, Ergobaby carriers are outfitted with well-designed padded shoulder straps. Their placement across the back -- which varies between styles -- aids in weight distribution, alleviating tension and pressure around the neck, back, and hips.

Features

Storage

If you tend to have several items in tow when you're on the go, choose an Ergobaby carrier with ample storage. Some carriers are equipped with an oversized front pocket to hold bibs, hats, or spare diapers, and others include side pockets to hold items like water bottles. There are also Ergobaby carriers with detachable compartments, giving you the option to travel light.

Materials

Ergobaby carriers are made with top-quality materials that are soft, breathable, and durable. Wrap styles are made from stretchy viscose, while soft-structured carriers are made from premium cotton. Certain styles also have well-placed mesh panels to increase airflow to keep you and your baby cool, especially in warmer weather.

Colors

It's common to see Ergobaby carriers in neutral colors, namely black, gray, or navy.

Some styles have more in the way of colors and designs and occasionally feature licensed prints such as Hello Kitty.

Hoods

Ergobaby adds another layer of protection to their designs. To keep your little one's noggin safe from the sun and challenging weather conditions, carriers come with hoods that have UV50 protection. They're also easy to zip inside the carrier when you don't need them.

Price

Ergobaby wrap carriers with simple designs start at $50. If you prefer one storage compartment or more than one carrying style, you may spend $80 and above. Advanced Ergobaby carriers with several carrying styles, storage options, and more support run closer to $180.

FAQ

Q. Should I carry my baby facing inward or outward?

A. If you're on the fence about which way you'd like to carry your baby, it's best to choose an Ergobaby carrier that offers both options. There's no "best choice" when it comes to your carrying preference, as both ways have their own unique perks.

Q. What is the newborn insert for Ergobaby carriers?

A. This device is added to certain Ergobaby carriers to add support and comfort for newborns. You usually need to purchase it separately, though some premium Ergobaby carriers come with one.

Ergobaby carriers we recommend

Best of the best: Ergobaby 360 All Carry Positions Baby Carrier

Our take: Keeps baby in ergonomic "M" position and is comfortable for parents, too.

What we like: Exceptional lower back support from wide waistband. Machine-washable.

What we dislike: Making adjustments once the baby is in the carrier can be challenging.

Best bang for your buck: Ergobaby Original Performance Multi-Position Baby Carrier with Storage Pocket

Our take: Breathable design ideal for use in warmer climates.

What we like: Budget-friendly option. Collapsible and easy to pack. Parents love the front pocket.

What we dislike: Infant insert is a separate purchase. Baby can only face your body.

Choice 3: Ergobaby Embrace Newborn Carrier

Our take: Keeps newborns and babies (up to 25 pounds) cozy with its extra-soft material.

What we like: Lightweight option. Soft knit fabric and padded straps that evenly distribute weight.

What we dislike: Minimalist design lacks storage pockets.

