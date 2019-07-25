The best Epson printer

When you need a printer for home or small business use, multiple models are available. But to be sure you feel comfortable about your choice, it's best to stick with a known brand name.

Epson has been manufacturing printers for a few decades, creating models for multiple-use cases. These printers often have quite a few desirable extra features, too, helping you maximize your investment.

This guide will help you choose the Epson printer that's right for you, including our favorite, the Epson WorkForce WF-7720 All-in-One Printer, which offers print, scan, copy, and fax capabilities in one unit.

Considerations when choosing Epson printers

Start by thinking about what kind of primary functions you need from the Epson printer.

Some printers from Epson only have a print function. You can use them to print documents from computers. Some Epson printers can accept print jobs from tablets and smartphones, as well.

Quite a few customers will select a multifunction device, also called an all-in-one printer. These printers can print, copy, and scan documents. They often also contain a modem, meaning they can send and receive faxes if you have a phone line attached.

As a general rule, an all-in-one printer will be bigger in size and pricier than a printer-only device. However, if you need these features, it saves space to use a multifunction device versus separate printer, copier, fax, and scanner hardware pieces.

Features

We've collected a list of items that will help you use your Epson printer effectively. Figure out which features will be most important for your use and enjoyment of the printer.

Ink or laser: Epson printers commonly use ink for printing, but a few models use toner and laser technology. Inkjet printers offer full-color printing, which is important for some people. However, they don't have the speed or quite the sharpness of laser printers. An Epson laser printer typically is limited to black printing, though.

Flatbed: An all-in-one printer that includes copying and scanning capabilities is easier to use if it has a flatbed area. With some units, you'll insert the document to be copied or scanned into a slot. But with flatbed glass, you can scan documents of varying thicknesses and sizes.

Wired connection: To connect the Epson printer to a computer, you can use a USB cable or an Ethernet cable. Some Epson printers can print from memory cards or USB thumb drives.

Wireless connection: It's common to find an Epson printer that has the ability to connect to your WiFi network to accept print jobs. This greatly simplifies the printing process, and it allows you to easily share the printer among multiple computers. Some printers will work with NFC wireless technology, as well.

Print sizes: All Epson printers will work with standard 8.5" x 11" paper. The majority of print models can also handle smaller and larger sizes of paper, some as big as 13" x 19".

Display screen: Some Epson printer models have tiny display screens, allowing you to issue commands directly. This feature is especially helpful with an Epson all-in-one printer, simplifying copying and scanning functions.

Epson printer prices

The majority of Epson printers carry a lower cost than other brands. Entry-level Epson printers cost $50 to $100, while higher-quality printers from Epson cost $100 to $300.

FAQ

Q. What are the hidden costs with Epson printers?

A. You must replace the ink or toner cartridges on a regular basis. These replacements may cost anywhere from $20 to $60. You'll also need to buy paper.

Q. How often will I need to replace the cartridges?

A. It depends on how often you use the printer and what kind of documents you tend to print. Producing graphics- and photo-heavy pages will consume more ink than basic text documents. An average person will replace an ink cartridge every two to four months. A toner cartridge will need replacing roughly every three to six months.

Epson printers we recommend

Best of the best: Epson WorkForce WF-7720 All-in-One Printer

Our take: Epson's most versatile printer can handle any function you need. It will work for business and personal usage.

What we like: Multifunction printer, so it has copy, scan, and fax functions. Can create prints up to 13 by 19 inches.

What we dislike: Big, bulky unit. Pricier than some other options.

Best bang for your buck: Epson Expression EcoTank All-in-One Printer

Our take: Interesting technology that uses cartridge-free printing, so you don't have to refill it as often.

What we like: Runs very quietly compared to other printers. Includes both scan and copy functions.

What we dislike: Print quality is not as good as regular types of printers with cartridges.

Choice 3: Epson WorkForce WF-100 Wireless Mobile Printer

Our take: Runs quieter and faster than the majority of portable printers, but its cost of operation is higher than we'd like to see.

What we like: You'll really like the print color this mobile printer produces. Runs from a battery that's easy to charge.

What we dislike: Replacement cartridges are expensive. Ink clogs are more frequent than with some other models.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.