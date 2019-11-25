The best Epsom salt

Despite its name, Epsom salts are not actually salt but a mineral compound of magnesium and sulfate. Due to its magnesium content, Epsom salts have long been used in foot soaks and baths to relieve achy muscles and joints. For under 10 bucks a bag, Epsom salts offer versatile home remedies for constipation, pest control, magnesium deficiencies, and more.

Read our buying guide to learn more about the uses of Epsom salts and what you need to know before making a purchase. We've also included our top product picks, like Dr. Teal's Scented Epsom Salt Bath Soaking Solution, which adds aromatherapy to bath time.

Considerations when choosing Epsom salts

Uses for Epsom salt

Baths: Epsom salt dissolves in warm water when sprinkled into a bath. The magnesium content promotes a relaxing effect, which can help you sleep. Magnesium also works as a muscle relaxer and reduces inflammation, so Epsom salt baths are great after workouts or to relieve pain associated with arthritis or injury.

If you suffer from a magnesium deficiency, soaking in an Epsom salt bath for at least 20 minutes can raise your levels of magnesium up to 35% through skin absorption. Some alternative healthcare practitioners claim that both sulfate and magnesium assist the body in detoxification, which is why you see Epsom salt widely used in detox bath remedies.

Foot soak: Another popular use of Epsom salt is to dissolve the granules into a small tub for a warm foot soak, which can relieve sore feet after a long day and reduce foot inflammation in diabetics.

Internal use: If you suffer from constipation, ingesting a small amount of Epsom salt dissolved in water can provide a laxative effect. While this is an FDA-approved laxative treatment, we recommend only attempting this under the supervision of a doctor.

Gardening: If your garden's soil is deficient in magnesium, watering your flower beds with an Epsom salt solution is a traditional chemical-free fertilizing method that can improve flower blooms and leaves. In addition, sprinkling Epsom salt on your walkways works as a slug deterrent.

Skincare: To topically treat bug bites or sunburns, spritz a solution of Epsom salt and water onto itchy skin. A paste of Epsom salt and water can be used to rub into muscles to relieve soreness.

Quantity

Epsom salts typically come in bags that range in size from one to six pounds. We recommend bags with resealable closures to keep moisture out as Epsom salt can clump when exposed to moisture.

Grades

Epsom salt comes in two grades: USP and agricultural. For personal care and consumption, always opt for USP grade, which has been tested for purity. Agricultural (also known as industrial grade) does not have to pass such strict regulations as USP grade.

Granule size

Most Epsom salt resembles oversized salt crystals. While there may be some variation in size between manufacturers, all granule sizes dissolve in water.

Features

Scent

Some Epsom salts are scented with lavender, eucalyptus, peppermint, or other fragrance for a relaxing aromatherapy effect. Be aware that some are scented with essential oils, which are better for sensitive noses and skin, while others are scented with synthetic fragrances, which can cause irritation.

Added ingredients

Epsom salts designed for baths and foot soaks may also contain added skincare ingredients like shea butter, avocado oil, or coconut oil to help hydrate the skin. Like scented salts, these are not for internal consumption.

Price

A typical bag of Epsom salt is two pounds and ranges in price from $2.50 to $8 depending on quality and whether there are any special scents or ingredients added.

FAQ

Q. Are there potential side effects to consuming Epsom salt?

A. Epsom salt is not to be confused with table salt. It has no flavor and when consumed, may cause you to run to the bathroom. Ingesting too much Epsom salt can result in diarrhea and nausea and can interfere with medications due to its magnesium content.

Q. Will bathing in Epsom salt dry out my skin?

A. It's not likely. In fact, many consumers find that Epsom salt actually softens their skin.

Epsom salts we recommend

Best of the best: Dr. Teal's Epsom Salt Bath Soaking Solution

Our take: Eucalyptus- and lavender-scented Epsom salts for aromatherapy while you soak.

What we like: Eucalyptus scent helps clear sinuses. Two-pack of six-pound bags last for multiple baths. Lavender scent popular for relaxation and sleep.

What we dislike: Contains strong synthetic fragrance that is irritating to sensitive consumers.

Best bang for your buck: Mountain Falls' Epsom Salt Therapy Soak

Our take: Great value of scented Epsom salt to supply the whole household.

What we like: Formulated with rosemary, peppermint, and spearmint oil for a mild but long-lasting scent. Bargain deal of six three-pound bags.

What we dislike: Contains additional synthetic fragrance.

Choice 3: Sky Organics' Epsom Salt

Our take: An Epsom salt of the highest purity with no additives.

What we like: A 100% pure and natural Epsom salt. No added fragrance. Pharmaceutical and kosher grade. Medium-sized granules dissolve quickly.

What we dislike: On the pricier side due to high quality.

