The best epoxy resin coating

Epoxy resin coatings have long been used in marine, construction, and industrial environments for the high level of protection they offer as a final coating. That strength and clarity has increasingly been used by craftspeople and artists, and a wide range of products is now available.

Applying epoxy resin coatings is a delicate task, and so is finding the right product for your needs. Options vary in their clarity, curing process, application, and other factors.

Our buying guide will help you find the right epoxy resin coating for your needs. Our top pick, from leading brand Art 'N Glow, has the versatility to provide either a super-tough protective layer, or to be used for more creative projects.

Considerations when choosing epoxy resin coatings

Why use epoxy resin coating?

There are many finishes available, from paints and varnishes to powder coatings, but none offer the combination of visual quality, hardness, and ease of use. Most varnishes, though simple to apply, are neither particularly hard nor durable in extremes. Powder coating is very tough -- it's actually a form of epoxy -- but requires baking in an industrial process, which is often impractical.

Epoxy resin coatings are a two-part mix -- synthetic polymer (resin) plus hardener. They combine ease of application (via brush, roller, pad, or pour) with immense strength once cured properly. Epoxies also have numerous creative applications which can be interesting to explore.

Features

Clarity

For many uses, clarity is important. You should look for UV protection -- which prevents yellowing in sunlight -- but the effectiveness can be difficult to judge without experimentation and time to assess any change. It's worth checking customer reviews to get a good idea of the actual clarity.

Chemistry

There are aspects of the chemistry that will have an impact on your choice. In particular, the chemistry of an epoxy resin coating impacts the curing time and temperature demands. While it's not unheard of for epoxies to harden overnight, some can take several days -- and the environment may need to be controlled to some extent.

Application

Workability is another aspect to consider. Technically, the two components in epoxy resin coatings start to harden as soon as they are mixed, but an "open time" is usually listed by the manufacturer during which they stay fairly liquid. This is vital for surfaces like countertops and other large areas so you have time to cover the whole surface uniformly. There are also self-leveling products, but they only help to a degree, mostly by filling in marks from your brush or other tools.

While larger bottles of course cover greater areas, one-gallon packs from different manufacturers won't necessarily provide the same coverage. Expected coverage should be provided, usually in square feet at a specified thickness.

If you're using epoxy resin coating for creative purposes, you may want to check for compatible pigments and whether it's suitable for molding -- there are often limits to size or thickness (although it may be possible to build up multiple layers).

Smell

Some epoxy resin coatings can give off an unpleasant smell, so you might want to look for one known for its low odor.

Price

The cheapest way to buy epoxy resin coatings is in small 16- or 32-ounce bottles in kits for around $20 to $40. However, it's usually much more economical to buy larger packs if you can, with many good products costing $60 to $70 per gallon. Epoxy resin coatings from the best-known brands can cost up to $100 per gallon.

FAQ

Q. How long can I keep epoxy resin coating if I don't use it all?

A. If you avoid contamination (by something like accidentally swapping the lids), they could keep a couple of years -- but the shelf life will vary.

Q. Is epoxy resin coating safe?

A. Some may be toxic depending on their ingredients, but most are safe when used according to manufacturer's instructions. Epoxy resin coatings can irritate airways, so we recommend a basic breath mask or respirator. Latex gloves are a good idea too.

Epoxy resin coatings we recommend

Best of the best: Art 'N Glow's Clear Casting and Coating Epoxy Resin

Our take: A high-quality option from one of the top names in creative epoxies.

What we like: Uncomplicated 1:1 mix. Can be used as a surface finish or for small molded items. Excellent for tinting with wide color range. Dries very hard. Low odor. UV resistant.

What we dislike: More expensive than most. Some users had problems with clarity and bubbles.

Best bang for your buck: ProGlas' Clear Epoxy Resin

Our take: Easy-to-use product offers great value for money.

What we like: Simple 1:1 ratio. Long "open time" allows for extended working on large surfaces. UV inhibitors help preserve clarity. Half the price of some competitors.

What we dislike: Despite the claimed open time, some customers felt that it hardens too fast, making it difficult to work or resulting in clear bubbles.

Choice 3: Pro Marine Supplies' Crystal Clear Epoxy Resin Coating

Our take: Works on more surfaces than many. Very affordable.

What we like: Another straightforward 1:1 mix. Can be used with a number of non-porous surfaces. FDA-compliant for food items. UV resistant.

What we dislike: Can be difficult to remove small bubbles. Long curing process.

