The best epilator of 2020

If you're looking for a way to get silky-smooth skin without shaving, waxing, or smelly depilatory creams, pick up an epilator instead.

Unlike other products that get rid of unwanted hair, epilators do double-duty by removing hair and by combating regrowth. These devices actually remove hair from the root, and over time, regrowth is either finer or ceases altogether.

This year, we've taken a fresh look at popular products and trends on the market to help make your choice a simple one. We're also sharing this year's updated short list, which includes two of our long-standing favorites, plus a new arrival that's affordable and user-friendly for beginners.

Best epilators of 2020

1. Braun Silk-épil 9 Wet and Dry Epilator: This returning favorite holds strong at the top spot for its effective MicroGrip technology.

2. Braun Silk-épil 5 Epilator: We're excited to share this epilator for the first time because its SensoSmart technology helps prevent injury caused by pressing too hard against skin.

3. Panasonic ES-ED90-P Multifunction Wet/Dry Epilator: Another returning top choice, this epilator has a contoured design to provide a comfortable, ergonomic grip.

What you need to know before buying an epilator

Epilators remove hair by pulling it out from the root. Not only does this method offer smoother results, but it also prolongs the time it takes for regrowth to appear.

There are three main types of epilators. Rotating spring epilators use a rapid flexing spring mechanism to trap and pull out hairs. Rotating disk epilators rely on a spinning metal disk to pluck out hairs in a circular motion. Tweezer epilators are by far the most commonly purchased models on the market and have rotating disks that are covered in mini gaps that catch and pull out hairs like tweezers.

As you compare epilators, it's easy to get overwhelmed by their many features and attachment assortments. Number of tweezers is important to compare, especially if you prefer a speedy process. The more tweezers it has, the faster the hair removal process will be. There are several attachments that come with epilators, each of which is contoured to better navigate certain parts of the body, such as the underarms or face. Another popular feature in some epilators is wet/dry functionality. As the name implies, these devices can be used in the shower, which some people say makes the process much less painful.

Other popular features of epilators include multiple speeds, pivoting heads, or light attachments. These help users better control the epilator to achieve desired results. Certain epilators are designed for multipurpose use and include attachment heads for pedicures, shaving, massages, or callus removal.

No matter your budget, you'll be able to find an epilator. Entry-level epilators cost between $35 and $70, while capable models with more tweezers and attachments run between $100 and $150. Premium epilators may have 70 or more tweezers and run as high as $200.

FAQ

Q. Can I use an epilator if I have sensitive or acne-prone skin?

A. It's better for those with acne-prone skin to avoid epilators because the hair plucking can irritate skin and result in breakouts. Those with sensitive, non-acne-prone skin can benefit from using an epilator. It's a smart alternative to waxing or depilatory creams which may result in long-lasting inflammation.

Q. Which epilators are better, cordless or corded models?

A. Keep in mind that the rechargeable batteries in cordless epilators only last for one or two sessions at most. If the battery dies, you won't be able to use the epilator while it's in a charging dock. These issues won't come up with corded models; however, some consumers cite the power cords of epilators are unusually short.

In-depth reviews for best epilators

Best of the best: Braun Silk-épil 9 Wet and Dry Epilator

What we like: Earns high marks for its wet/dry function, plus it's 100% waterproof. Comes with various shaver heads and a bonus face brush. Uses SmartLight technology to remove even the finest hairs.

What we dislike: Not for those with highly sensitive skin.

Best bang for your buck: Braun Silk-épil 5 Epilator

What we like: Packed with a beginner cap to guide beginners. Two-speed rechargeable model that's well-suited for travel use. Contoured head works well for underarms and behind knees.

What we dislike: Some people report the epilator breaks hairs as opposed to plucking them out.

Choice 3: Panasonic ES-ED90-P Multifunction Wet/Dry Epilator

What we like: Heavy-duty model with superior craftsmanship. Not a bad price considering the head assortment includes a pedicure buffer. Built-in LED light to improve visibility during use.

What we dislike: Release button for attachments could be in a better location.

