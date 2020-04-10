For the smoothest, most radiant skin, exfoliation should be a key step in your skincare routine. It removes the top layer of dead skin to reveal the fresh, healthy cells below. If you have sensitive skin, many exfoliators like chemical peels are just too potent. Enzyme peels are the perfect alternative because they can remove the upper layers of the skin without leaving your face red and irritated. You wind up with smooth, bright, even skin that makes you look younger and fresher.

Confused by all the options? Use our buying guide to learn all the tips you need to find the best enzyme peel for your skincare routine. Our top pick from Peter Thomas Roth is a professional-grade peel that can deliver results with just once-a-week treatments.

Considerations when choosing enzyme peels

Active ingredients

Not sure what enzymes actually are? They're proteins that occur naturally in foods like fruits, veggies, and meats, though most peels use fruit enzymes. They help dissolve the proteins that hold dead skin cells in place and can make your face look and feel smoother. Fruit enzymes aren't as strong as the alpha hydroxy acids and beta hydroxy acids that are usually used in chemical peels, so they don't irritate the skin.

Some of the most common enzymes used in peels are:

Papaya, which works well to soften the skin and fade redness and acne scars

Pineapple, which helps fight free radical damage and fade acne scars

Pomegranate, which is effective for brightening, hydrating, and regulating oil production

Pumpkin, which is one of the most potent fruit enzymes and works extremely well for clearing clogged pores

Blueberry, which has many anti-aging benefits thanks to its antioxidants but can also help reduce oil.

Other ingredients

While the enzymes are obviously the most important ingredient in a peel, formulas often include other ingredients to benefit your skin. Some other ingredients to look for include:

Other antioxidants, which fight free radical damage and help combat the signs of aging

Oils like jojoba and almond, which can help hydrate the skin to minimize irritation

White clay, which can help soak up excess oil

Milk proteins, which help hydrate the skin

Features

Scent

Because most enzyme peels contain fruit-based ingredients, they typically have a fruity scent. You may want to look for a fragrance-free formula if your skin is particularly sensitive.

Consistency

Many enzyme peels have a thick texture with grainy particles similar to a facial scrub. Other peels are completely smooth, so they have more of a face mask consistency. There are also some peels with a liquid consistency that are very thin and can make a bit of a mess when you apply them. You can even find peels that come in a powder form, which you mix with water to create a paste that you can spread over your face.

Packaging

The majority of enzyme peels come in a tub, jar, or squeeze tube. A few are housed in pump bottles for easier application, and some liquid peels are available in a bottle with a medicine dropper dispenser.

Price

In most cases, you pay between $5 and $60 for an enzyme peel. Drugstore peels usually go for $5 to $15, while mid-range spa brands offer peels between $15 and $30. For a high-end luxury brand enzyme peel, you may spend $30 to $60.

FAQ

Q. What are the benefits of an enzyme peel?

A. Like most exfoliators, enzyme peels help remove the top layer of skin, so they have a host of skincare benefits. They can help fade scars and other hyperpigmentation, clear clogged pores, smooth fine lines and wrinkles, brighten the skin, improve the skin texture, treat acne, and even help your other skincare products penetrate more effectively.

Q. Can I use an enzyme peel if I have sensitive skin?

A. Enzyme peels are actually perfect for individuals with sensitive skin because they aren't as harsh as chemical peels and other exfoliators, which means you aren't as likely to experience irritation.

Enzyme peels we recommend

Best of the best: Peter Thomas Roth's Pumpkin Enzyme Mask

Our take: A luxury enzyme peel that's as effective as chemical peels in revealing smoother, fresher skin.

What we like: Has a thick texture without any rough bits that can scratch the skin. Effectively removes dirt and oil. Has a pleasant smell. Only requires use once a week to see results.

What we dislike: Can be too strong for very sensitive skin. Best to do a patch test before using all over.

Best bang for your buck: Alba Botanica's Pore-Fecting Papaya Enzyme Hawaiian Facial Mask

Our take: A highly effective, budget-friendly peel that features papaya and other clean ingredients plus a pleasant tropical scent.

What we like: An all-natural, vegetarian formula that helps reduce the look of pores and brightens skin. Only requires five minutes a week. Formula is mild, so it doesn't irritate the skin.

What we dislike: Folks with extremely sensitive skin may experience burning upon application.

Choice 3: Andalou Naturals' Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask

Our take: Features a blend of organic ingredients that leave you with fresher, younger-looking skin.

What we like: Formula is non-GMO, certified organic. Helps restore fresh, bright skin. Tingles pleasantly upon application. Can reduce dark spots and large pores.

What we dislike: Works well in the short-term, but users aren't so sure about long-term results.

