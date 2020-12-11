The best engineering toy

Engineering toys teach kids how to use scientific and mathematical principles to build and create through play. They often involve making the toy before being able to play with it, so they're ideal for inquisitive young minds and those who love knowing how things work.

Read on to find the perfect engineering toy for your child according to their age, ability, and interests. We've included a handful of recommendations, including our favorite engineering toy, ETI Toys Construction Engineering Building Blocks, which kids can use in a variety of ways to build moving toys.

Considerations when choosing engineering toysTypes of engineering toys

You can find a wide range of engineering toys, so consider which type the child you're buying for might like. Common engineering toys include mechanical engineering toys (both simple and complex), robots for building and coding, structural engineering toys, circuitry toys, and solar-powered toys. Some of these toys explicitly explain the scientific principles behind them, whereas others simply allow kids to explore these principles through play without putting a name to them.

Age range

Check the recommended age range on any engineering toys you're considering to make sure they're suitable for the recipient. Engineering toys for ages three to seven are mainly focused on building simple machines and other items with moving parts, allowing kids to follow their own creativity while learning to solve problems. For eight- to 10-year-olds, you can find more complex toys, such as those that explore simple circuitry or basic robotics and coding. For ages 10 plus, toys are more structured and focused on scientific and engineering principles. They include more complex robots to build and code, advanced circuitry toys, and structural engineering toys.

FeaturesExpandability

Consider whether your chosen engineering toy is complete or expandable. If it's expandable, you may be able to buy more compatible kits from the same manufacturer so kids can build bigger, better creations.

Electronic elements

Some engineering toys have electronic elements and likely need batteries. Always check if these are included to avoid disappointment.

Price

Engineering toys don't have to be expensive — you can find some basic options for $10 to $20. Highly sophisticated robotic toys, however, can cost as much as $100 to $200.

FAQQ. Will I need to help my child with their engineering toys?

A. What's great about engineering toys is that they promote independent play and perseverance. Ideally, you should encourage your child to problem-solve on their own and keep trying even when they have setbacks, which boosts resilience in kids. However, you may find your child needs a hand occasionally, either with fiddly parts that are slightly beyond their fine motor skills or simply to bounce ideas off to help them reach a solution.

Q. Are the age ranges for engineering toys absolute?

A. Minimum age recommendations can be put in place either for safety reasons or due to assumed skill levels. We wouldn't recommend buying a toy that could be unsafe for a child, but if you know their skill levels are higher than average and they won't feel challenged by a toy made for younger kids, you can try one that's recommended for an older child, as long as you carefully supervise its use. Maximum age recommendations are listed so that you don't buy a toy that's too simple for your child. However, if you know your child would like the toy or they struggle with toys designed for their age group, you can simply ignore the maximum age recommendation.

Engineering toys we recommend

Best of the best: ETI Toys Construction Engineering Building Blocks

Our take: An excellent option for younger kids between four and seven. Teaches kids to use logical and problem-solving skills to figure out how the cogs make creations move.

What we like: Comes with a manual showing kids how to make a range of items, or they can create using their imagination. Pack is expandable. Both fun and educational.

What we dislike: Some pieces can be a little tricky for younger kids to fix in place.

Best bang for your buck: Elenco Snap Circuits Junior

Our take: This snap circuit kit teaches kids about electrical engineering with no tools required. Suitable for ages eight and up.

What we like: Enough pieces to try out 100 electronic circuit projects. Can combine with other snap circuit kits. Simple to assemble pieces.

What we dislike: Required AA batteries not included.

Choice 3: Klutz Lego Chain Reactions Science & Building Kit

Our take: Kids use Legos to build 10 different moving machines that cause a chain reaction in this fun kit.

What we like: Extremely clear instructions and information about the scientific principles involved. Easy to build for kids already into Legos.

What we dislike: Includes the essential components, but you need a supply of basic Lego bricks.

