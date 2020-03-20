The best engine enamel paint

If you're looking to sharpen up the look of your motor, engine enamel paint is what you need. It's specifically formulated to handle high temperatures, and it doesn't take long to turn a tired old block into something that looks like it came fresh from the factory.

We've put together a quick and easy buyer's guide to help you choose the right product, and we've made some recommendations at the end. Our top pick comes from well-known brand Rust-Oleum, which not only produces a great finish but is also known for its resistance to gas, oil, and other automotive chemicals that might otherwise spoil the appearance.

Considerations when choosing engine enamel paints

All metal paints are not the same

There is often confusion between metal paints and various other finishes that are heat resistant. That's not surprising when many come from the same company, look similar, and have properties that sound alike.

It's important to choose engine enamel paint for two reasons. First is the high temperature a motor generates -- often above 200°F, sometimes for hour after hour. Second are the chemicals on and around your engine: various oil, gas, grease, etc. Most paints, even high-temperature metal paints -- can't handle that environment for any length of time.

Bottom line: You could use engine enamel paint on your iron railings, that kind of thing -- but you can't use the metal paint for railings on your engine.

Choosing your engine enamel paint

When it comes to deciding on your engine enamel paint, you're going to want to look at three key areas: color, composition and coverage.

If you just want your block a nice shiny black, red, or blue, you'll have no problem finding a suitable product. The challenge comes if you want Chevy orange, for example, and you want an exact match. Although finding a product that claims to do it won't be hard, how close it is to the original is difficult to say -- especially as the color of your engine will have changed over time. If you need precision, vehicle owner's clubs are a good source of information.

Although environmentally-friendly acrylic (water soluble) formulations are becoming more common, these may still be flammable, and fumes can be unpleasant. Always work in a well ventilated area. Hazardous volatile organic chemicals (VOCs) are now banned, but it's difficult to tell at a glance whether the product contains solvents. If this is important to you, you may need to check with the manufacturer. Engine enamel paints are typically quick drying -- 30 minutes to an hour -- but full curing can take several days.

Engine enamel paints come as sprays or in cans. Sprays are much easier to use. You'll probably need two or more, depending on the number of coats. Some of these sprays can be used at any angle -- which is very helpful when you've got an engine on a stand, or you're working underneath one in situ. Remember it's always better to apply several thin coats than a single thick one. It's really important to read preparation and application instructions carefully. Many complaints about poor finish or adhesion stem from people who think they know what they're doing, but tried to shortcut the process. If you're using the stuff in cans, apply with a small roller or pad, not a brush, which will leave marks.

Price

These are not expensive products, with the cheapest engine enamel paint costing around $6 for a 12-ounce spray can, and the most expensive about twice that or perhaps a little more. Paint in cans, rather than sprays, might seem more expensive initially, but it often goes further. The low cost allows you to focus on choosing the right product, rather than worrying about price.

FAQ

Q. Does engine enamel paint need a primer coat?

A. Some do, many don't. As with any painting process, it's absolutely vital to read the instructions and follow preparation guidance. If you don't, you'll likely end up with a real mess!

Q. Can I paint the engine with it in the vehicle?

A. You can, but getting it clean, then providing good overall coverage will be difficult. Taking it out and stripping off electronics and hoses will result in a much better finished job.

Engine enamel paints we recommend

Best of the best: Rust-Oleum's Automotive Engine Enamel

Our take: Tough, high-temperature coating from one of the market leaders.

What we like: Great durability and excellent resistance to corrosion, solvents and other common vehicle fluids. Wide range of colors. Heat resistant to 500°F.

What we dislike: Not always the best for precise color match.

Best bang for your buck: POR-15's Engine Enamel

Our take: Pro-standard paint matches factory colors and provides excellent coverage.

What we like: Good flow minimizes application marks. A single can is often sufficient for an entire engine. Temperature rating of 350°F.

What we dislike: Application is more difficult than sprays.

Choice 3: Dupli-Color's Ceramic Engine Enamel

Our take: Durable paint from a well-respected brand known for good color matching.

What we like: Ceramic resins disperse heat and maintain gloss finish. Good for temperatures up to 500°F. Rapid drying. Wide color range.

What we dislike: Occasional nozzle blockages or inconsistent spray.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.