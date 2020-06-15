The best engine air filter

Just like humans, an engine needs clean air to function efficiently. The one piece of equipment that ensures your vehicle receives the pure, quality air it needs is the engine air filter, but finding the right air filter can be a challenge.

The engine air filter must be designed to fit your car. Additionally, it needs to have powerful filtering capabilities like our favorite, the FRAM Flexible Panel Air Filter. Quality models not only protect your vehicle's engine, they can enhance its performance by adding power and increasing mileage. To learn more about what to look for in engine air filters, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing engine air filters

Disposable vs. reusable

A disposable engine air filter is only about a third of the price of a reusable one. In most instances, all you have to do is remember to swap it out for a new one. Once familiar with the process, you can perform this task in a matter of minutes and barely need to get your hands dirty. The downside of disposable models is that you need to purchase a new air filter roughly once each year, depending on the type you choose.

A reusable engine air filter that's properly cared for can last as long as you own your vehicle. The downside is these models require vigilance to make sure the unit stays clean enough to operate at peak efficiency. The maintenance is a little more involved as you need to thoroughly clean the filter as opposed to just tossing it out and inserting a new one.

Compatibility

Engine air filters are not universal -- nearly every vehicle has a slightly different air filter. The dimensions may even vary from year to year, depending on the vehicle manufacturer. The most important aspect is to purchase an engine air filter that fits your vehicle. If it's too large, it won't fit in the air intake box. Conversely, if it's too small, it lets unfiltered air into the engine, which could reduce the life of your vehicle.

Features

Surface area

The more folds or pleats an engine air filter has, the larger the surface area. A larger surface area allows the air filter to catch more dirt and debris, which means it performs better. In general, higher-quality engine air filters feature more pleats.

Seal

In order for an air filter to work properly, the air must travel through the filter before moving into the engine. Quality air filters feature a flexible rubber edge that forms an airtight seal within the air intake box to ensure this.

Price

The bulk of disposable engine air filter prices fall between $10 and $20. These models are made of paper and last roughly a year. More durable air filters are made of cotton and can usually be cleaned for reuse. These tend to cost $50 to $60 (or more), but with proper care, they should last as long as your vehicle.

FAQ

Q. How often do I need to change a disposable engine air filter?

A. Always consult your owner's manual for specific information on maintenance. As a rule of thumb, most disposable air filters last approximately one year.

Q. What happens if I change my engine air filter too soon?

A. If you forget and aren't sure when to change your air filter, err on the side of too soon. You may damage your vehicle by waiting but changing the air filter too soon doesn't cause any problems. Additionally, if you operate your vehicle on unpaved roads or in heavy traffic, you may need to change your vehicle's air filter every 10 months.

Engine air filters we recommend

Best of the best: FRAM's Flexible Panel Air Filter

Our take: A smartly designed rectangular air filter that offers enhanced engine protection.

What we like: This easy-to-install engine air filter is manufactured using advanced filter media that offers up to two times the protection of standard models. When used as directed, this air filter can help prevent loss of engine horsepower.

What we dislike: Other than the rare frustration of the orange seal being slightly too thick, this unit doesn't have any downsides.

Best bang for your buck: EcoGard's Premium Engine Air Filter

Our take: A well-designed, affordable air filter manufactured to fit a specific selection of vehicles.

What we like: This air filter offers quick and easy installation. If you follow suggested practices, it can increase your gas mileage and offer better performance for your vehicle.

What we dislike: Read the recommendations to make sure this engine filter will work in your vehicle.

Choice 3: Purolator's PurolatorOne Air Filter

Our take: An engine filter that can provide high volumes of clean air to increase the efficiency of your vehicle.

What we like: This model uses treated paper to allow higher volumes of air through while trapping harmful particles that could damage your engine. The outer gasket is designed to provide a tight seal so only pure, filtered air reaches the engine.

What we dislike: Some users noted they would have felt better about the purchase if the filter had a few more pleats.

