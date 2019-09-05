Whether it's a late night on the job, cramming for tomorrow's big test, or staying awake for a Netflix bingefest, there are many occasions when you simply need an extra boost to get you through the day. An energy drink can provide you just that.

There are countless varieties of energy drinks on the market. Whether you'd prefer the smooth increase of energy and clarity that comes with a can of our of our favorites, Red Bull, or something packing even more caffeine and vitamins, it is certainly worth going out of your way to find the best energy drink to provide that additional boost. Luckily, we've done the research for you, so keep reading to pick the right energy drink for you.

Considerations when choosing energy drinks

Features

Strength

If you need something that will keep you aware and moving all night long, every milligram of caffeine counts. It's up to you to discover the right amount of caffeine an energy drink should include to support your needs, but to put things into perspective, a can of Mountain Dew contains 54 milligrams, a can of Red Bull holds 114 milligrams, and a can of Rockstar Energy packs 240 milligrams of caffeine.

Serving size

Are you more interested in receiving your burst of energy in the form of a quick shot or a large can? While a smaller energy drink like 5-Hour Energy condenses quite a bit of caffeine into a tiny bottle for a fast fix, some prefer to take care of their thirst with a much taller and tastier can of Monster or Rockstar.

Ingredients

Some energy drinks include natural ingredients such as ginkgo biloba and ginseng to provide people with a much-needed boost, while others rely on fan-favorite recipes that use more caffeine and sugar to achieve similar results.

Flavor

No matter how much an energy drink may recharge your batteries, perhaps the most important consideration is what it actually tastes like. Although a few energy drinks may have a bitter aftertaste, the vast majority sport sweet and appetizing flavors. There are many energy drink flavors available to try, including pear, fruit punch, green tea, orange, strawberry, and grape variants.

Price

A shipment of energy drinks can range between $19 and $39, with prices fluctuating wildly between different vendors, serving size, and the relative rarity of certain flavors.

FAQ

Q. I noticed that an ingredient called "taurine" is in my energy drink. What is taurine?

A. Taurine is an amino acid that is naturally found in your blood, heart, and brain, and it is created when your body isn't receiving enough nutrition. This is an ingredient commonly added to energy drinks because taurine functions as a natural way to calm your nervous system, thus helping to reduce anxiety, while increasing your ability to concentrate.

You shouldn't worry about consuming too much via an energy drink, because the average person has approximately 70 times more taurine than what's in a single can of Red Bull.

Q. When is the best time for an energy drink?

A. Some excellent reasons to crack open a caffeine-crammed energy drink include late-night study sessions, keeping alert during a long drive, staying awake during a night out on the town, and to get through an especially tiring workday.

Energy drinks we recommend

Best of the best: Red Bull

Our take: Between Red Bull's quality ingredients and large number of premium flavors, this premium energy drink is a must-taste for a jolt of concentration.

What we like: Surprisingly affordable in bulk. Available in many great flavors. 114 milligrams of caffeine. Made with real sugar. Smoothly maintains a heightened energy level for hours.

What we dislike: While some people prefer it, some types of Red Bull may have a slightly bitter aftertaste.

Best bang for your buck: Monster Energy

Our take: Massively popular and made in every flavor combination you could ever hope for, Monster delivers a solid boost of energy that doesn't overwhelm drinkers with the jitters when it really kicks in.

What we like: Available in a wide range of flavors.160 milligrams of caffeine. Great price if you can buy in bulk. Zero-sugar and zero-carb alternatives available.

What we dislike: Unfortunately, some delicious Monster variants are a bit pricier than others.

Choice 3: Rockstar Zero Carb

Our take: Packing the major get-up-and-go boost you should expect from a Rockstar energy drink, but without any of the sugar or carbohydrates that are overwhelmingly present in nearly every other option on the market.

What we like: This 16-ounce can features a light carbonated fizz and an herbal blend, including gingko biloba and milk thistle, to keep you wide awake. Appetizing tart candy taste. Completely free of sugar and carbs. 240 milligrams of caffeine. Provides sustained energy without a crash.

What we dislike: Sadly, this special variant is only available in one single flavor.

