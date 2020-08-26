Over half the population suffers from some degree of anxiety when visiting the dentist. Unfortunately, fear is not sufficient motivation to get people to care for their teeth, as 92% of adults aged 20 to 64 have decay in permanent teeth. While there is no miracle cure, using a quality enamel toothpaste can help slow erosion.

When considering an enamel toothpaste, it is important to choose one that is formulated to help with all of your dental needs. We like the Sensodyne Pronamel Whitening Enamel Toothpaste for its ability to protect enamel while whitening teeth. If you'd like to learn more about this toothpaste or how to determine the best enamel toothpaste for your needs, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing enamel toothpastes

There are two crucial components that make enamel toothpastes effective: fluoride and being formulated for sensitive teeth.

Fluoride

Fluoride not only helps fight cavities, it can remineralize enamel and, over time, strengthen teeth. While there is concern that too much fluoride can be detrimental to bone growth, when used in moderation, it is one of the best tools available for maintaining healthy teeth.

Formulated for sensitive teeth

If you need a toothpaste that helps remineralize tooth enamel, chances are, you have sensitive teeth. In extreme cases, it's not just temperature and sugar that can cause you to wince, it can be nearly anything -- including your toothpaste. If you are suffering from sensitive teeth, you will want to use an enamel toothpaste that is specially formulated to be gentler on your teeth.

Features

Besides remineralizing, enamel toothpaste can be formulated to have added benefits. The two most popular benefits are teeth-whitening and breath-freshening properties.

Whitening

While the whitening impact of toothpaste is probably not going to give you movie-star teeth, it may help brighten your smile a little. However, results can vary greatly. The main drawback to a whitening formula is that most whitening agents are harsh on the teeth and can increase sensitivity, especially in someone who has some enamel erosion.

Breath-freshening

Usually, you don't realize you have bad breath until someone points it out to you. To keep yourself from being "that guy" (or girl), consider an enamel toothpaste that has a long-lasting, breath-freshening component. It's okay if it takes a little bit of time to get used to a potent formula, but it shouldn't be so strong that it hurts your teeth.

Price

While it is possible to purchase enamel toothpaste for less than $7, if you have special needs, such as whitening or sensitivity concerns, you may end up spending as much as $12 per tube. If you are considering spending much more than $15 for enamel toothpaste, it may be wise to first consult with your dentist to determine if the additional cost is warranted.

FAQ

Q. What is tooth enamel?

A. Tooth enamel is a hard, thin, non-living, mineralized material that covers your teeth. It is stronger than bone and it is translucent. Enamel does not, however, determine the color of your teeth, dentin does. Dentin is the layer of the tooth that is located directly beneath the enamel.

Q. What causes tooth enamel erosion?

A. Unfortunately, nearly everything you probably like to eat or drink can cause tooth enamel to wear away. This includes fruit drinks, soft drinks, coffee, and foods that are high in sugar and starches. Additionally, dry mouth, acid reflux disease, aspirin, antihistamines, wear and tear, stress, and more can all lead to the acceleration of tooth enamel erosion.

Enamel toothpastes we recommend

Best of the best: Sensodyne Pronamel's Whitening Enamel Toothpaste

Our take: A top-performing toothpaste that can help protect your teeth from enamel erosion while also whitening them.

What we like: This sensitivity toothpaste is formulated to protect your teeth by remineralizing enamel. It also contains ingredients that help remove stains to give you a brighter smile.

What we dislike: Some individuals have a hard time with the taste and chalky texture, but that doesn't affect results.

Best bang for your buck: Kiss My Face's Gel Toothpaste

Our take: A specially formulated enamel toothpaste that also whitens teeth and removes plaque.

What we like: This is a cruelty-free product that is made with natural ingredients such as tea tree oil, aloe vera, olive leaf extract, and peppermint. It also contains potassium nitrate, which can help reduce tooth sensitivity.

What we dislike: It doesn't have a particularly strong flavor, though that can be a plus for some individuals.

Choice 3: Crest's Gum and Enamel Repair Toothpaste

Our take: An enamel and gum repair formula with advanced whitening properties that is manufactured by a trusted company.

What we like: This toothpaste can strengthen enamel, and it has been clinically proven to help reverse gingivitis. The foaming action allows the toothpaste to get into hard-to-reach areas so it can provide a more thorough cleaning.

What we dislike: In a few rare instances, customers only received one of the three tubes promised.

