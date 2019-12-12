The best emu oil

If you're someone who struggles with constant muscle and joint pain, brittle nails, dry skin, or even damaged hair, then emu oil might be just what you're looking for. Sourced from the fat pockets of native Australian birds, the oil is said to have numerous health benefits, from lower cholesterol to decreased healing time for external wounds and more.

Considerations when choosing emu oils

Where does emu oil come from?

Emu oil is extracted and processed from the fat pockets of the ostrich-like birds. The oil contains a healthy dose of omega fatty acids and is widely known to help with dry skin, brittle hair, pain relief, and much more.

Regulation

The emu oil industry is not thoroughly regulated, which sometimes leads to companies selling low-quality oils that have been heavily diluted with other oils and potential contaminants. To make sure you're getting a high-quality product, always look for certification from the American Emu Association. A high level of essential nutrients is also a good indication that you're getting a safe-to-use product.

Features

Refined vs. unrefined emu oil

Refined emu oil should be colorless, odorless, and nearly tasteless. However, not all refined emu oils are the same and refined oil isn't always grade-A quality either. Sometimes you will find refined emu oil products that have been diluted by other oils or contain bacteria and contaminants. The process in which the oil is refined will determine whether or not you're getting a quality product.

Unrefined emu oil comes from a specific type of emu that is only raised on Australian soil. It is suitable for therapeutic, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic use. The biologically active oil is never mixed with other oils, perfumes, dyes, or fillers of any kind. It's pale yellow in color and has a thick, creamy texture, which is a result of never being dehydrated or boiled.

Storage

For optimal freshness, be sure to store your oil in a cold, dark place. If kept in the fridge or freezer, your emu oil could last for two or more years. However, storing the oil in the fridge will cause it to solidify to a butter-like texture. To avoid contamination, never use your fingers to remove emu oil from the container.

Price

Depending on the quantity and quality, you can expect to pay anywhere from $8 to $50 for a bottle of emu oil. Of course, emu oil that is derived from organically raised birds and has been certified by the American Emu Association tends to sit on the higher end of the price spectrum. If having 100% pure emu oil isn't a concern for you, there are a number of emu oil blends that are often much more affordable.

FAQ

Q. When did people start utilizing the health benefits of emu oil?

A. Australians have been using emu oil and enjoying its health benefits for thousands of years.

Q. Is certification from the American Emu Association Important?

A. Yes. When a product has been certified by the AEA, you can rest assured that both the oil and the facility it's made in have been thoroughly tested for quality assurance and cleanliness.

Emu oils we recommend

Best of the best: Y Not Natural's Ultra Pure Australian Emu Oil

Our take: A natural pharmaceutical-quality emu oil sourced from farm-raised emus and loaded with beneficial vitamins and minerals. Ideal for aging or inflamed skin.

What we like: Full of helpful omega fatty acids. Hypoallergenic and gentle on all skin types. Absorbs quickly without clogging pores.

What we dislike: Premium ingredients push up the cost significantly.

Best bang for your buck: InstaNatural's Emu Oil

Our take: A pure emu oil that effectively treats damaged hair, skin, and nails.

What we like: Convenient pump dispenser allows for easy mess-free use. Can be used to correct dark spots on your skin. Provides natural pain relief for aching muscles.

What we dislike: Oil has an unusual scent.

Choice 3: Blue Emu's Original Analgesic Cream

Our take: A quality emu-oil-based cream that comes in a large container, making it ideal for covering sizeable areas of skin.

What we like: Non-greasy formula goes on smooth and even. Includes additional healthy ingredients such as aloe vera, glucosamine, and more. Provides relief to aching muscles and joints quickly. Effectively soothes chapped skin. Available in a large quantity.

What we dislike: Not 100% pure emu oil, but still safe to use.

