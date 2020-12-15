The best electronic pet

An electronic pet can be a fun toy or a realistic companion. While the majority of electronic pets are designed for children, you can also find highly lifelike electronic pets meant to offer comfort and companionship to seniors who can no longer care for a real pet.

This guide to the best electronic pets contains all the details you need to make an informed purchase. At the end, we've listed our top models, including FurReal Friends Get Up and GoGo My Walkin’ Pup, which is our number one choice, thanks to its blend of realism and fun features.

Considerations when choosing electronic pets

Type of animal

Some people might be happy with any type of electronic pet, but others probably have a species they'd prefer. You can find a wide range of electronic pets, from common house pets like dogs and cats to wild animals like tigers and elephants. There are also some electronic pets modeled after fantasy creatures and extinct animals, such as unicorns and dinosaurs.

Age range

Consider the age of the person you're buying for and make sure that any electronic pet you're thinking of buying has a suitable recommended age range. Most electronic pets are toys, but you can also find realistic electronic companion animals for adults, which may or may not be safe for kids, depending on the particular model. Those electronic pets designed for kids tend to have an upper and lower age recommendation. The toy may not be safe for a child under the lower age recommendation, while it may not have enough features to interest a child older than the upper age recommendation.

Features

Interactive features

Many electronic pets have interactive features, meaning they respond to the person playing with them. This makes them feel a bit more like real pets and helps create a bond between electronic pets and owners. Some electronic pets respond by making noises when people talk to them or moving when people pet them. Some are equipped with cameras or sensors so they can follow their humans around.

Power source

Electronic pets are battery powered, but they may run off either standard single-use batteries or have built-in rechargeable batteries. Those with rechargeable batteries should come with a charging cable that you can plug the pet into for recharging. Single-use batteries last longer but you have the expense of replacing them when they run out.

Price

You can find some inexpensive electronic pets starting at around $20, whereas realistic electronic pets or programmable robotic pets can cost as much as $100 to $200.

FAQ

Q. How large are electronic pets?

A. You can find electronic pets in a range of sizes. Some are extremely compact, measuring just a few inches high, while others are similar in size to the animal they're trying to replicate. Of course, life-size electronic pets are only possible in smaller breeds or species — you might find a life-size cat or chihuahua, but you won't find a life-size tiger.

Q. Do all electronic pets have fur?

A. No. Some electronic pets are covered in faux fur to replicate the natural coat of the real thing, but you can also find electronic pets with a smooth plastic or metal finish. Fur-covered electronic pets might look and feel more realistic, but they're also more likely to get smeared with maple syrup or stained with juice by little kids.

Electronic pets we recommend

Best of the best: FurReal Friends Get Up and GoGo My Walkin’ Pup

Our take: A walkable and interactive electronic dog for ages four and up.

What we like: Realistic dog actions, such as sitting and wagging tail. Comes with a leash to walk the dog. Responds by barking when talked to.

What we dislike: Should have extra features via the app, but it hasn't been updated in some and doesn't work on newer phones.

Best bang for your buck: WEofferwhatYOUwant Electronic Pet Dog Harry

Our take: An affordable electronic dog that's great for little kids but might not entertain older children for long.

What we like: Sensor responds to touch and causes the dog to bark, walk, talk, sing, dance, and more. Walks well on smooth surfaces. Batteries included.

What we dislike: Volume isn't adjustable and may be too loud for some.

Choice 3: Hasbro Joy For All Interactive Companion Pets Tabby Cat

Our take: Primarily designed for seniors but also a great toy for kids who really want a cat but can't have one.

What we like: Looks realistic with soft fur for petting and brushing. Purrs and meows, plus moves in a realistic way. One of the most realistic electronic pets around.

What we dislike: Ears are hard and don't feel realistic to pat.

