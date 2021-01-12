The best electronic dictionary

As of 2020, the English language has more than 170,000 words that are regularly used. However, the active vocabulary of the average individual is just 20,000 words. This means there are over 150,000 words that exist that the average person doesn't use — just one of the reasons why it’s important to have an electronic dictionary on hand.

Electronic dictionaries have an extensive database and an array of tools to make searches and learning easier. Our top pick, the Franklin Merriam-Webster Dictionary and Thesaurus, has phonetic spell correction, entertaining word games, a crossword solver, and a number of other impressive extras. If you'd like to learn more about electronic dictionaries, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing electronic dictionaries

Size

Size can be tricky with an electronic dictionary. If it’s too large, it won't be easily portable, but if it’s too small, it may be hard to enter words. Look for a model that’s large enough to easily use and small enough to easily carry.

Power

Most electronic dictionaries run on batteries. Some run on AAA batteries while others run on the small disc batteries you find in a watch. If you find one that uses an adapter, make sure the adapter is included with the purchase or is easily available.

Database

If you’re purchasing an electronic dictionary for a child, you might only need 30,000 words. However, if it’s for an adult, you likely want to have a database of over 100,000 words. Understand the capabilities of your electronic dictionary — know whether it’s just a glorified spellchecker, or if it has the capacity to serve as an encyclopedia and thesaurus as well.

Suggestions for misspelled words

Consider a model that can still find a word if you spell it incorrectly. This way, you don’t become frustrated when you have to repeatedly guess at a word with an unusual spelling.

Features

Autocomplete

To save time, some electronic dictionaries suggest words as you type. If you think this would be a useful feature, look for a model with autocomplete.

Screen

While you want your electronic dictionary to be small, it also should have a screen that’s large enough to easily see. You also need a screen that can be read in all situations, whether you’re in bright or dim light.

Extras

The primary function of an electronic dictionary is to help you with reading comprehension. However, depending on the device, you can often accomplish much more. Some extras available may include a calculator, a translator, an anagram solver, a collection of games, a quotation dictionary, the ability to convert text to speech, and more. If there’s a particular feature or function that sounds appealing to you, make sure the model you’re considering has it.

Price

If you're looking for an electronic dictionary for kids, you might only need to spend $20. A model with a larger database, advanced searching options, and other handy features starts at around $50. If you want an electronic dictionary with bells and whistles, you could spend up to $300.

FAQ

Q. Can an electronic dictionary help me with crossword puzzles?

A. It depends on the model. If your electronic dictionary has a solve function, you can enter parts of a word to get suggestions on what the whole word might be.

Q. Do I really need an electronic dictionary that features word games?

A. If you want to increase your vocabulary, you need to start learning and using words you don't already know. One of the easiest ways to introduce yourself to new words is by playing word games and solving puzzles. If you’re not concerned with increasing your vocabulary, having an electronic dictionary with word games isn’t of importance.

Electronic dictionaries we recommend

Best of the best: Franklin Merriam-Webster Dictionary and Thesaurus

Our take: Merriam-Webster is the most trusted name in dictionaries among professional wordsmiths, and this electronic version is feature-packed.

What we like: Comes with more than 274,000 definitions. Offers phonetic spell correction and interactive word games; perfect for those studying for the S.A.T. or a spelling bee. Includes handy extras such as a clock, calculator, currency converter, and more.

What we dislike: Some found the screen difficult to read.

Best bang for your buck: If Children's Electronic Dictionary Bookmark

Our take: If your child is reading and stumbles upon an unfamiliar word, this tiny electronic dictionary can always be on hand because it doubles as a bookmark.

What we like: The clever design of this educational tool almost guarantees it will be used frequently. It contains data from the Oxford Primary Dictionary and has an isolation window that allows the reader to focus on the troublesome word.

What we dislike: This unit is designed for kids ages seven and up, so it doesn't have the most robust database.

Choice 3: Franklin Collins English Dictionary with Thesaurus

Our take: With over 118,000 words, phrases, and definitions coupled with games and other useful features, this is our top choice for electronic dictionaries.

What we like: This model is loaded with extras including six word games, a calculator, a metric converter, and more. It features phonetic spell correction, confusable alerts, and three solvers for crosswords, anagrams, and word-building.

What we dislike: This electronic dictionary is designed to be easily portable, so it can be small for individuals with larger hands.

