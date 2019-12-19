The modern game of darts was invented in 1896. It's been a popular pastime ever since. However, in recent years, the electronic dartboard has begun to give some competition to traditional models.

Electronic dartboards incorporate lights, sounds, and a variety of different game modes in order to add a little excitement to the traditional game of darts. They offer the same concept as traditional dartboards but with a little extra flair. Some electronic dartboards feature different game modes and may even work with a smartphone app.

If you want to find the best electronic dartboard for your needs, then keep reading our buying guide for advice on choosing the right model. Our top pick, the Arachnid Cricket Pro 800 Electronic Dartboard, has so many game modes that it'll be a ball for the whole family.

Considerations when choosing electronic dartboards

Size

Regulation-size dartboards for hard-tip darts have a diameter of 17.75 inches. They're divided into 20 radial sections by a divider called a spider. Most electronic dartboards use soft-tip darts. Competitive soft-tip boards measure 15.5 inches in diameter, and while this is the most popular option, you can also find electronic boards that are either larger or smaller than the standard 15.5 inches.

Board design

The construction of an electronic dartboard should be durable for obvious reasons. In addition, the shape of the spider and the design of the holes can vary greatly. Thick spiders are not optimal, and oversized or poorly constructed holes can cause the darts to fall out. Concave holes are preferable, as they hold darts in place more securely.

Players

A standard game of darts is between two players. However, because electronic dartboards automatically keep your score, it's possible to play with more players without losing track. The maximum number of players will vary from one model to the next, but some electronic dartboards allow as many as 16 players.

Darts

There's a lot of variety between darts that can be used on an electronic dartboard. The most desirable darts for traditional dart boards are made from dense metals, such as tungsten.

Most electronic boards come with their own darts -- usually plastic soft-tip models.

Bristle boards, on the other hand, use steel-tip darts, which are slightly more elongated. Be sure to never use sharp metal darts on an electronic dartboard, unless specifically advised to do so by the manufacturer.

Features

Battery power

While most electronic dartboards are plugged into a power outlet, some offer the option of battery power. These boards give you additional portability, which is convenient for taking your electronic dartboard on the road.

Apps

Many electronic dartboards have smartphone apps to enhance the gameplay experience. Many times, the app can actually connect your dartboard to another player on a different electronic dartboard, making it easier than ever to find an opponent. These apps allow you to compete with people almost anywhere in the world. Some even include streaming video, so you can keep your opponent honest during the game.

Sound and animation

Most electronic dartboards have some level of sound and animation. While some have simple flashing lights and beeps, others create a virtual light-show, depending on the game you're playing and how you score. A number of electronic dartboards even include an electronic heckler, just in case your ego gets out of hand.

Game modes

Different game modes on your electronic dartboard help to keep things interesting. Many electronic dart boards can have over 100 different game modes. Some of the most popular are Halve-it, Fives, Chase the Dragon, and Prisoner.

Accessories

Electronic dartboards offer a number of add-ons that may or may not be included. Some of these are dart mats, darts and tips, score cards, and full board cabinets. Getting a complete set with accessories can sometimes be less expensive than buying all of these items separately.

Price

Most electronic dartboards cost between $50 and $150. A $50 electronic dartboard has basic lights and an LCD display. If you spend $100, expect to get a board with multiple game modes. Electronic dart boards for around $150 have more complex light and sound programs and typically include companion apps and built-in cameras.

FAQ

Q. What is a bristle board?

A. A bristle board incorporates small bristles that stick straight out from the board. Longer-tipped darts jam between the bristles when thrown at the board. This is a popular style of electronic dartboard for children because it is relatively safe.

Q. Can the soft-tip darts included damage the wall?

A. Yes, it is still possible for them to leave dents and marks if thrown hard enough.

Electronic dartboards we recommend

Best of the best: Arachnid's Cricket Pro 800 Electronic Dartboard

Our take: A well-made regulation board that's great for family fun.

What we like: Includes 39 games with 179 variations. Durable nylon segments. Thin segment dividers.

What we dislike: Loud on startup.

Best bang for your buck: Franklin Sports' FS3000 Electronic Dartboard

Our take: A good entry level option at a reasonable price.

What we like: Affordable for families on a budget. Includes 90 game variations. Darts are light, but durable.

What we dislike: Feels inexpensive.

Choice 3: Hathaway's Magnum Electronic Soft-Tip Dartboard

Our take: A lightweight and portable option for games on the go.

What we like: Concave segment holes keep the darts from falling out. Features 90 different games.

What we dislike: Loud electronic sounds.

