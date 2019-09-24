The best electric wine opener

Wine lovers know that cork removal can be a nuisance. Trying to get a stubborn stopper out with a manual corkscrew, only for the cork to break or get stuck and ruin the moment, is cause enough to get an electric wine opener. We'll help you find a reliable, efficient, and smooth-operating electric wine opener so you don't have to live with fishing out crumbling bits of cork from your wine. We've shared some favorites, including our top pick, the easy-to-use Ozeri Nouveaux II Electric Wine Opener.

Considerations when choosing electric wine openers

Electric wine openers are either battery-powered or rechargeable with built-in batteries. A battery-powered opener can be tucked away in a drawer, takes up less room, and is easy to change out the batteries, provided you have fresh ones on hand. A rechargeable model has a dock that requires space and also needs to be near an outlet or power source to charge but avoids the hassle of changing batteries.

Most any electric wine opener is designed to be sleek and ergonomic to hold. You'll now find newer finishes, such as rose gold (think iPhone) and champagne or copper tones. There are even a few vibrant colors such as red or blue. Rechargeable models come in varying shapes and sizes, and some docks may be too large for your space, so take a look at the stand when you're selecting your model.

Features

A number of electric openers emit a blue light when the item is working to retrieve the cork. The light can stay on and also act as a small nightlight in a bar or kitchen. You'll also find other indicator lights that tell you when the gadget needs to be recharged. An indicator light on the base will tell you when it's done recharging.

Though most electric wine openers have a foil cutter, some are separate little devices while others may be built in. If you feel like you may misplace a foil cutter, consider one that's built-in.

Price

An electric wine opener falls under the category of an affordable luxury. Though they cost more than manual openers, the bulk of electric models with foil cutters and see-through cork tubes can be purchased between $13 and $16. Openers with added perks, such as gift boxes, bottle stoppers, wine pourers, rechargeable bases, and extra chargers can be found in the range of $16 to $30. Kits with extra amenities, such as an additional worm (the spiral screw) or digital wine-temperature reader may cost $40 or more.

FAQ

Q. Why are synthetic corks so difficult to remove from a bottle of wine?

A. Now that cheaper synthetic (plastic) corks are becoming more prevalent, you've likely noticed that one of its biggest drawbacks is that you have to wrestle it out of the bottle, and they're literally impossible to put back in the bottle. Though plastics are supposed to mimick the pliability of natural cork, they may not stay as spongy as they need to be. But wine drinkers need to get used to this; as the supply of natural cork dwindles, more wine makers are turning to synthetic corks. And that's why an electric wine opener will come in handy.

Q. Do electric wine openers work on all types of corks?

A. Besides natural and synthetic corks, there are also extra-long corks (with an additional inch) used by a small handful of wineries, and hybrid corks of natural and synthetic material. There are anecdotal reports that some electric wine openers don't work on synthetic corks. However, in order to stay relevant at a time when synthetic corks are increasingly popular, newer models tend to work on all types of corks. Just note that vintage bottles of wine may have delicate natural corks that may not fare well with an electric opener. In those cases, gingerly pull out an antique cork using a manual two-prong cork puller, or, a waiter-style corkscrew (it looks like a little Swiss Army knife).

Electric wine openers we recommend

Best of the best: Ozeri's Nouveaux II Electric Wine Opener

Our take: A low-priced electric opener with a number of features that makes opening a bottle of wine a breeze.

What we like: Can stay connected to charging cable while in use if necessary, doesn't need a stand, has an integrated foil cutter, the clear part of the opener lets you watch the corkscrew and cork work itself out.

What we dislike: Doesn't hold a charge as long as it should and sometimes struggles to remove the cork.

Best bang for your buck: Oster's Cordless Electric Wine Opener

Our take: A sleek, reliable, and ergonomic opener from a trusted brand.

What we like: Fits nicely in the palm of your hand, soft grip handle is easy to hold, holds its charge, includes a foil cutter, power indicator lights on the opener and on the base, and comes in three elegant finishes.

What we dislike: May be too bulky for some people.

Choice 3: Secura's Cordless Electric Wine Opener

Our take: This electric wine opener has a few handy amenities and can open as many as 30 bottles in one charge.

What we like: Reliable customer service. Can see the corkscrew through transparent shell. Charging base has a blue LED light.

What we dislike: Some don't appreciate the LED light.

