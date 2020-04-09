The best electric violin

An electric violin doesn't just offer a musician a whole new world of sounds and dynamics, it can also be unplugged to allow for silent practicing. The best model is crafted to have the same feel as an acoustic violin, making it easy for a player to transition between the two.

Our favorite, the Realist RV-4 Pro E Series Acoustic/Electric 4-String Violin, can be played as either an acoustic or an electric violin. If you'd like to learn more about Realist's RV-4 or you want to know about the features most often found on a quality electric violin, read our buying guide.

Considerations when choosing electric violins

Size

Most electric violin players are older individuals who are looking for a full-size instrument. If that is not the case, it may require a bit of research to find a smaller instrument.

Weight

Because of the onboard electronics and materials used in manufacturing, electric violins weigh more than acoustic instruments. Additionally, the weight may not be properly balanced. If the instrument is too heavy for you or it isn't properly balanced, it may compromise your ability to perform and could cause back pain.

Feel

Not all electric violins are finely crafted instruments. Because of this, the action (the way the instrument feels and reacts) can be somewhat different from how an acoustic instrument behaves. It's important that the electric violin you choose feels natural in your hands.

Features

Frets

Traditionally, violins are fretless, meaning there are no raised elements that designate different notes. However, some models of electric violins have frets. These limit some of the player's ability to express themselves, but they make the instrument much easier for a beginner to play.

Controls and jacks

Where the knobs and jacks are located on your instrument has a direct impact on how you perform. If cables and knobs get in the way, your performance capabilities can be diminished. If they're not easily accessible, you won't be able to make adjustments during a performance.

Tuning

Most electric violins tune in a very similar manner to an acoustic violin. However, you can find models with different tuning mechanisms that may or may not be preferable.

Effects

Some electric violins come with built-in effects so you can have onboard access to a wider sonic palette. While convenient, these are not necessary, because effect boxes are typically purchased separately. Additionally, built-in effects may prohibit you from producing a clean sound.

Acoustic/electric

If you'd like the best of both worlds, consider purchasing a violin that can be played as either an acoustic instrument or an electric one.

Price

If you're looking for an entry-level electric violin, you can find one for less than $500. However, if you want a model that's better suited for an intermediate or advanced player, you could pay up to $2,000. Top models are crafted, not manufactured, so they cost a bit more.

FAQ

Q. Why do some electric violins have five strings?

A. The fifth string is a "C" string, a lower string that's usually only found on a viola. The additional string increases the range of the instrument.

Q. What is meant by the term "silent violin"?

A. A silent violin is simply what some manufacturers call an electric violin. When the instrument is played while it's unplugged, it's virtually silent. This can come in handy for practice sessions when you don't want to disturb others.

Electric violins we recommend

Best of the best: Realist's RV-4 Pro E Series Acoustic/Electric 4-String Violin

Our take: A traditional acoustic violin featuring built-in electronics so it can also serve as an electric violin.

What we like: This finely crafted violin is designed to function and sound like a traditional violin, so it's effortless for a player to switch from acoustic to electric. The controls are discreetly positioned yet easy to access so you can make quick adjustments while playing.

What we dislike: Because of the elegant design, this model might not match the aesthetic needs of a player who's interested in a more modern-looking instrument.

Best bang for your buck: Cecilio's Solid Wood Mahogany Metallic Electric/Silent Violin

Our take: An impressive, budget-friendly beginner electric violin that features an eye-catching modern design.

What we like: This highly affordable electric violin bundle includes a bow, rosin, an aux cable, headphones, and a case. It's priced to fit any budget, and it can be played silently for practicing, if needed.

What we dislike: To get the most out of the instrument, you may want to upgrade the bow and headphones.

Choice 3: Cremona's SV-180E Premier Student Electric Violin

Our take: An elegantly designed electric violin that's a blend of traditional and modern styles.

What we like: This reasonably priced student violin has a decent sound and is designed to accommodate a standard shoulder rest. The instrument has built-in volume and tone controls, a mini line-out jack for amplification, and a mini line-in jack to make it easier to play along with selected music.

What we dislike: If you're used to playing an acoustic violin, it may take a little bit of time for this model to feel natural.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.