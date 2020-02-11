The best electric trike

There are times when you just need to run a quick errand to the local grocery store or dash over to a neighborhood restaurant. Instead of driving a car, many people are now investing in electrically powered personal transporters, such as electric bikes, scooters, and trikes.

An electric trike makes a lot of sense economically, since it doesn't require expensive fuel. Older riders or those with limited mobility benefit from the stability of an electric trike, compared to a two-wheeled cycle with an electrical motor assist. Many electric trikes also feature additional storage and a more comfortable seat.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide. At the top of our list is an electric trike from eWheels, which is ideal for adult users who seek safe personal transportation.

Considerations when choosing electric trikes

Design

There are essentially two designs for electric trikes, and potential owners need to understand the difference. Some models are powered versions of the pedal-powered stunt cycles children and adolescents like to ride on rough terrain. They generally have thicker tires, a low-slung bucket seat, and a more powerful motor. A Razor would be the perfect example of this kind of recreational trike. Adult riders may not love the design or the top speed.

For adult riders, there are also upright models that resemble mobility carts or other traditional bicycles. It's important to recognize that an electric trike has features not always found on mobility carts. The top speed of an electric trike can be much higher than a mobility cart, and it is not always designed for maximum stability. Some electric trikes also include pedals, an option not generally found on mobility carts.

Range and speed

Electric trikes typically run off a powerful rechargeable battery, but total run time varies widely from brand to brand. On average, an electric trike should have a range of 20 to 30 miles per charge, but those with auxiliary pedals can go much longer. The top speed of an electric trike is also variable, with sportier brands reaching nearly 30 mph under the right conditions. Adult riders with limited mobility or balance issues need to be prepared for sudden accelerations. The speed is usually controlled by a manual throttle along with a hand brake.

Capacity

Sportier Razor-style electric trikes designed for younger riders can have a noticeably limited weight capacity, around 150 pounds or less. Models designed for adult users should have at least a 200-pound weight capacity, if not closer to 300 pounds. Most trikes are designed to carry one passenger at a time.

Features

Storage options

Purely recreational electric trikes don't include much in the way of storage, but many upright models have customized storage compartments and external baskets. This makes shopping much more convenient. Users who plan on carrying supplies to a destination or bringing back items from a store should look for electric trikes with decent storage capacity.

Dimensions

Many trikes improve stability by expanding the distance between the rear wheels. This means the rider must take the added width into account when negotiating obstacles or parking. Some models are designed to collapse or fold between uses, thus making them easier to store or park. Others allow users to customize the fit by adjusting the seat and steering column.

Accessories

Because electric trikes are designed to be used alongside pedestrians, cyclists, and runners, they need to have many of the same safety features as other vehicles. LED headlights are fairly common, along with mirrors and reflectors. A power-monitoring display is also good to have, because battery power can be so limited.

Price

While a very basic "toy" electric trike can cost as little as $150, most practical models for adult riders generally cost between $700 and $2,500. If extra power or a sportier fat tire design is a factor, consumers should expect to pay closer to $3,000.

FAQ

Q. Is it safe for an electric trike to get wet, either from rain or a mud puddle?

A. Most electric trikes have weather-resistant housing that protects the batteries and motor from the elements. Riding an electric trike in wet conditions should not result in a shock for the rider or a short in the motor.

Q. I'm disabled, and I want an electric trike so I can be more independent. Is a recumbent model a good idea for someone like me?

A. While recumbent trikes certainly provide a lower profile and are easy to drive, they can be difficult to mount and dismount if you have limited mobility. You may be more satisfied with a traditional upright tricycle design.

Electric trikes we recommend

Best of the best: eWheels' EW-19 Sporty 3-Wheel

Our take: Adults seeking a stylish form of transportation to local destinations like riding the eWheels EW-19, which includes a large storage basket.

What we like: Powerful 500-watt motor has a 21-mile range per charge. Streamlined design, comfortable seating. LED headlight increases visibility on the road.

What we dislike: Front-wheel drive can be challenging on slick terrain. Top speed of 15 mph is faster than some users expect.

Best bang for your buck: Razor's Power Rider 360 Electric Tricycle

Our take: This Razor electric trike may be more of a toy than a means of transportation, but young users enjoy its sportiness and parents like its safety features.

What we like: 40 minutes of ride time per charge. Very maneuverable, allows riders to drift and slide. Top speed is a safe 9 mph. Braking and accelerating are simple and intuitive.

What we dislike: Weight capacity is limited to 120 pounds or less, not intended for adult riders. Chain drive can slip off gear unexpectedly.

Choice 3: MotoTec's Electric Trike 48V 500W

Our take: Both adolescent and adult users enjoy riding this fast-moving electric trike, but we recommend limiting its use to smooth, flat surfaces.

What we like: Top speed of 22 mph, with a 21-mile range per charge. Includes a cargo basket. Can be operated from a standing or sitting position.

What we dislike: Shorter wheelbase not ideal for off-road terrain. Accelerates faster than some users might like.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.