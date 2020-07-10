The best electric toothbrush of 2020

If you're thinking about upgrading your oral hygiene products, you've probably considered making the switch to an electric toothbrush.

Sometimes it's hard to reach all the nooks and crannies with a manual toothbrush while using the right brushing motion and pressure. Electric toothbrushes take the hard work out of brushing, thanks to their broad range of customizable settings.

Here, we're taking a fresh look at new trends and technology in electric toothbrushes and highlighting our long-standing favorite model as well as new ones that are budget- and travel-friendly.

Best electric toothbrushes of 2020

Our short list of favorite electric toothbrushes features comfortable brush heads and sonic technology, so there's a brush for you, whatever your needs.

1. Philips Sonicare's DiamondClean Smart 9500 Series Electric Toothbrush

It's no surprise that this Philips model makes our list again this year. It's expert recommended and features a contoured brush head to maneuver around hard-to-reach areas.

2. Philips Sonicare's Essence Rechargeable Toothbrush

As budget-friendly as electric toothbrushes get, this new addition offers a deep cleaning through special sonic technology. It's a popular choice among teens.

3. Oral-B's Pro 1500 Electric Toothbrush

We're big fans of this mid-range new arrival, which has a small footprint and offers several massage modes to care for sensitive teeth and gums.

What you need to know before buying an electric toothbrush

Electric toothbrushes are an upgrade to your oral hygiene routine. Of course, to get the most out of your brushing experience, it's important to choose one with features that accommodate your needs.

There are two categories of electric toothbrushes: sonic and oscillating models. While they both offer a deeper cleaning than a regular toothbrush, they function in totally different ways.

Sonic electric toothbrushes vibrate 30,000 times per minute or more, which in turn dislodges plaque, bacteria, and food particles. Oscillating electric toothbrushes spin 360 degrees up to 5,000 times per minute, and the constant rotation in an isolated area is considered to be more effective at blasting away buildup than sonic models.

It's also important to consider the type of battery an electric toothbrush uses. Those that are conducive to travel feature rechargeable batteries that hold their charges for up to 2 weeks at a time. They come with docks, some of which have a small enough footprint for convenient travel as well. Other electric toothbrushes run on regular batteries. These tend to be less powerful, not to mention more expensive to maintain in the long run.

Variety in brush heads is also an attractive feature in electric toothbrushes, especially if you have sensitive teeth or braces. Brush heads are available in different shapes and sizes, and certain electric toothbrushes even include specialty heads for tongue scrapers or flossers. Keep in mind that brush heads last for approximately 3 months, so replacements are an ongoing purchase.

The more advanced the electric toothbrush, the more specialty features or settings it has. Some models offer various brushing modes and speeds. Others offer a series of timers, indicating when you've reached the dentist-recommended brush time of 2 minutes, or in some models, when it's time to brush different areas of your mouth.

Pressure sensors are present in mid-range and high-end models and help you learn the right way to brush without irritating gums or damaging enamel. A premium feature seen in only a handful of models is Bluetooth capability with a companion app. The app helps you track and manage your brushing, and it includes helpful recommendations on improving oral hygiene.

It's helpful to think of electric toothbrushes as long-term investments, as they're much more expensive than regular toothbrushes. Entry-level models cost between $25 and $50, while the most advanced electric toothbrushes can run up to $300 or above.

FAQ

Q. The brush head of my electric toothbrush is smaller than my regular toothbrush -- should I be concerned?

A. Not at all. In fact, most brush heads are smaller on electric toothbrushes. Rather than cleaning teeth with a large head that can miss nooks and crannies, the brush head of an electric toothbrush is small enough to reach them all.

Q. Does it matter which toothpaste I use with an electric toothbrush?

A. Not really, though you might not need to use as much as you did with a regular toothbrush. For the most part, a pea-sized drop of toothpaste is enough to get the job done.

In-depth recommendations for best electric toothbrushes

Best of the best: Philips Sonicare's DiamondClean Smart 9500 Series Electric Toothbrush

What we like: Totally customizable experience with Bluetooth connectivity and an app. Comes with a USB charger, making it a top choice among travelers. Sensor helps you learn the optimal pressure necessary for a deep cleaning.

What we dislike: Pricey choice, and some users report you need to set aside time to learn how to use it properly.

Best bang for your buck: Philips Sonicare's Essence Rechargeable Toothbrush

What we like: Wallet-friendly model that doesn't scrimp on a quality brushing experience, as it still uses Philips's signature sonic technology. Battery holds a charge for as long as two weeks.

What we dislike: Less customization than more expensive options, and some users felt the brush wasn't as durable as expected.

Choice 3: Oral-B's Pro 1500 Electric Toothbrush

What we like: Oscillating cleaning is soothing and stimulating to gums. Convenient timer pulses to make sure you brush all areas equally. Bristles aren't too harsh, so it's a good pick for those with sensitive teeth.

What we dislike: Some users wished it had more extra features for the price.

