The best electric stapler

An electric stapler may not be glamorous, but it's a necessity in today's home or corporate semi-paperless office. It's a tool that helps you prepare for presentations and projects and keeps you organized. You'll find portable desktop battery or electric models that can staple large stacks of paper at a time and won't skid off your desk, making it easy to do one-handed stapling while drinking coffee or talking on the phone. Depending on the model, you'll even be able to staple thicker stock and cardboard.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide. It includes a review of our top pick, the powerful but quiet Rapid 5080e Professional Electric Stapler by Xyron.

Considerations when choosing electric staplers

Staples vs. cartridges

Smaller portable electric staplers often take individual staples. Compact electric models tend to hold a few dozen staples at a time.

Larger professional electric staplers can hold up to 5,000 staples that often come in a cartridge. Cartridges can add a bit more money to your costs, but if you have large stapling jobs, it's worth the cost so you can finish a job without having to constantly replace smaller batches of staples.

Power and capacity

When you need to staple large piles of papers or through thick materials, such as cardboard, consider a stapler that offers additional power. The average electric stapler can handle around 25 pieces of paper at a time, but you may need to bundle around 75 to 90 pieces of paper at once -- a job only some electric staplers can handle. Read the product's specs for stapling power and capacity.

Speed

If you're regularly racing to finish projects, the speed of your stapler may be a major selling point. Some models can put out up to 40 staples per minute, which allows you to easily bind several packets.

Features

Sensors

Some electric staplers have sensors and alert lights to tell you when you are low on staples or when your paper is properly inserted. High-end models can sometimes detect how many sheets are inserted to apply the proper amount of power.

Nonskid bottom

Electric staplers typically have a rubberized base to prevent it from sliding around on your desk while it's in use. A thick base will also act as a shock absorber. To further prevent your stapler from hopping around or sliding off your work surface, look for models with nonskid feet or suction cup feet.

Price

For budget-conscious offices, you can find hardworking, compact, and often portable electric staplers for $10 to $46. These models typically have a 25-page capacity. From $46 up to about $72, you'll find models that handle 45 pages. For well over $100, you'll find more professional-style electric staplers that have much higher capacity stapling for constant use.

FAQ

Q. Electric staplers are notorious for jamming and seizing up. How can I prevent this from happening?

A. The most important thing you can do to prevent jams is to use the right type and size staples in your specific electric stapler. Using the wrong staples will cause long-term damage to the device and will result in poorly bound pages. If your stapler still jams even with the right staples, you may need to unplug it, open it up, and remove extra or damaged staples that could be causing the problem.

Q. What is a flat-cinch stapler?

A. This is a type of stapler with a special plate that bends the legs of the staple flat (as opposed to curved). This creates condensed piles or stacks of stapled papers since the staple legs are flattened out.

Electric staplers we recommend

Best of the best: Xyron's Rapid 5080e Professional Electric Stapler

Our take: A heavy-duty workhorse of a stapler that's meant to handle large batches of paper at once.

What we like: It's fairly quiet and has only a small amount of vibration when in use. The staples lay flat, and 90 pages can be stapled at once. Replacement cartridges are relatively low in cost.

What we dislike: Pricey.

Best bang for your buck: YoRiBo's Electric Stapler

Our take: A compact, portable, and solid electric stapler at a good price. Ideal for light tasks.

What we like: Staples 25 pages at a time. Corded or battery powered. Easy staple reloading and modern design.

What we dislike: It's a bit too loud for some people.

Choice 3: EcoElectronix's EX-25 Automatic Heavy-Duty Electric Stapler

Our take: A sleek portable electric stapler that handles heavy use and is backed by superior customer service.

What we like: Paper depth slider and guide is extra deep. Staples about 25 pages at a time. Nonskid feet work well. Easy one-button staple replacement.

What we dislike: A few customers reported motor failure, but customer service is comes to respond.

