The best electric skateboard

Skateboards aren't just for doing tricks anymore. Instead of ollies or kickflips, people are turning to electric skateboards as an emission-free method of transportation. Even the business community is taking an interest. In order to get the one that's best for you, an electric skateboard needs to be able to support your full weight and have a long enough battery life to get you to your destination and back.

Considerations when choosing electric skateboards

An electric skateboard is designed for riding, not doing tricks. Because of this, your concerns are a little different than they would be when purchasing a manual skateboard.

Weight capacity

Find a skateboard that can easily handle your weight. If you are too close to the board's limits, you may notice a drastic decrease in its functionality.

Range

If you're just riding for fun, range isn't as important a factor. However, if you have a six-mile commute and the skateboard only has a five-mile range, it's not going to be of much use to you.

Wheel quality

The largest factor affecting riding comfort is the wheels. The better the wheels are on your electric skateboard, the smoother your ride is and, thus, the happier you will be with your purchase.

Remote

The remote is how you control your electric skateboard. Look for one one that's easy to hold (hard to accidentally drop) and responds smoothly -- one that starts or stops too quickly can make you lose your balance and fall.

Features

Speed

Speed probably shouldn't be a priority. If you're using your electric skateboard to commute, other factors should take precedence so you can get to where you are going safely.

Inclines

If your travels include inclines of any sort, make sure you purchase a board that is powerful enough to travel uphill.

Deck

You want a durable deck, of course, but just as important, you want one with a non-slip coating so you don't slip off.

Weight

If you will be carrying your board around with you, consider getting the lightest model possible. Lugging around a 20-pound board can get tiring pretty quickly.

Water-resistant

If you don't get a water-resistant electric skateboard, the first puddle you ride through may ruin your investment.

Price

Electric skateboards can start as low as $200, but look in the $400 and above range to find a more trustworthy board. If you have a sizable budget, you can spend as much as $1,600 for a reliable model that can endure heavy-duty commuting.

FAQ

Q. How hard is it to learn how to ride an electric skateboard?

A. Because you can stand in one place and let the board do the work for you (with the help of a remote control), most people find riding an electric skateboard easier than riding a manual skateboard.

Q. What safety gear do I need when riding an electric skateboard?

A. To be safest, it is recommended that you wear a helmet, knee pads, elbow pads, and wrist guards. You also want to wear closed-toe shoes that have a good tread, so you don't slip off the board.

Electric skateboards we recommend

Best of the best: AZBO's Electric Skateboard with Remote Control

Our take: A top-quality electric skateboard that includes elbow pads, knee pads, and wrist guards.

What we like: This durable model features an ergonomic wireless remote control for ease of riding along with an eight-ply no-slip, maple deck that can support up to 286 pounds. The unit charges within two hours and can reach a maximum speed of 19 mph.

What we dislike: This is a higher-end electric skateboard so the price may be a little steep if you're on a budget.

Best bang for your buck: Hiboy's Electric Skateboard with Wireless Remote

Our take: A highly affordable electric skateboard with a number of features you might only expect to find on a higher priced model.

What we like: This skateboard can handle inclines up to eight degrees and can reach speeds of up to 12.4 mph. It can support a maximum of 220 pounds and travels 6.2 miles per charge under optimal conditions.

What we dislike: If you are at the upper end of the unit's weight limits, you may experience difficulty when riding up inclines.

Choice 3: SKATEBOLT's Electric Skateboard with Remote Controller

Our take: A fast and powerful electric skateboard that can conquer inclines as steep as 25 degrees.

What we like: This board's average running speed is around 18 mph, but under good conditions, you may be able to reach 25 mph. The durable unit features two blinking taillights for safety and the remote has a finger ring to help prevent accidental dropping.

What we dislike: Care must be taken around puddles and in the rain as this unit doesn't hold up well if it gets wet.

