The best electric scooter

An electric scooter is a motorized transportation option that can be an exhilarating adventure. It is also an environmentally friendly choice that's suitable for kids or adults. When shopping for an electric scooter, you'll need to consider the many features available to be certain the one you pick is perfect for your needs. The scooter's top speed, range, and weight capacity are of the utmost importance, but how you accelerate and brake are also features that you will need to think about. Our guide has all you need to know, including our three favorite electric scooters on the market. Razor's E300 electric scooter is our top pick because of its speed and ease of handling.

Considerations when choosing electric scooters

When riding an electric scooter, there are two crucial actions you'll need to perform: accelerating and stopping. Look for an electric scooter with your preferred controls.

Acceleration

All electric scooters require an initial push-off with your foot to get started. After that, you can either twist the handle, like the throttle on a motorcycle, or use your thumb to accelerate via a thumb throttle. Once you get up to speed, some models let you lock in that mph with a cruise control feature. An energy-saving mode, on the other hand, will limit your top speed to increase battery performance.

Braking

Many electric scooters allow you to decelerate by using either one or two hand brakes, which are attached to the vehicle's handles. Alternatively, some models require you to step on a foot brake, which is located on the back rear fender. Finally, some electric scooters use regenerative braking, which is typically triggered by a thumb throttle, only instead of making your electric scooter go faster, it slows you down. As a side benefit, regenerative braking may be used to charge your battery.

Features

There are a wealth of features available for electric scooters. These can range from a model with a seat to a scooter with lights, a horn, and a carry basket. Some convenience features include a kick stand or an electric scooter that folds up for easy transport. Overall range, ease of handling, top speed, and weight capacity are all elements you'll need to carefully consider in order to find the electric scooter that is best for you.

Additionally, you'll want to purchase an electric scooter that fits your budget. If you want something that's more than a toy, expect to pay between $100 and $200. And if you want a top-of-the-line model, you'll need to set aside $300 or more.

FAQ

Q. Can anyone ride an electric scooter?

A. Yes, electric scooters aren't just for kids. Anyone who wants an eco-friendly way to travel can benefit from an electric scooter. Before purchasing, check the weight limit, range, top speed, and other factors to make sure the electric scooter you are considering is one that you will feel comfortable riding.

Q. Do I need any safety equipment when I ride my scooter?

A. Definitely. At the very least you will need a Consumer Product Safety Commission-approved helmet. Beyond that you will want closed-toe shoes that have rubber soles. Not as necessary, but still worthy of consideration, are knee pads, elbow pads, and gloves. Long pants and a shirt with long sleeves can also provide some protection from tumbles.

Electric scooters we recommend

Best of the best: Razor E300 Electric 24-Volt Rechargeable Scooter

Our take: A solidly built, no-frills, quality electric scooter that can accommodate riders up to 220 pounds.

What we like: The E300 has a large deck and tires that are able to support adults as well as teens. The scooter can reach top speeds of 15 mph, is easy to control, and operates quietly.

What we dislike: There are no bells and whistles. That shouldn't deter a potential buyer because it's a quality scooter, but at this price it is important to point out.

Best bang for your buck: Razor Power Core E90 Electric Scooter

Our take: A sleek-looking, well-designed electric scooter that is suitable for kids under 120 pounds.

What we like: Razor's Power Core E90 Electric Scooter impressively includes many features you'd expect to find at twice the price. The unit is low maintenance and can run for up to 80 minutes in optimum conditions.

What we dislike: Despite all the quality features, the durability of this scooter can be a little underwhelming.

Choice 3: VIRO Rides Vega Transforming 2-in-1 Electric Scooter and Mini Bike

Our take: A fun electric scooter that can transform into a motorized bike that is designed for kids 120 pounds and under.

What we like: This fully adjustable scooter can transform into a bike with just a few clicks. It features a 100-watt DC motor with a chain drive that can reach a top speed of 10 mph.

What we dislike: It can be difficult for a child to transform the scooter without help, and it doesn't offer the smoothest ride.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.