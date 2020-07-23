The best electric razor of 2020

Daily shaving doesn't have to be difficult. With an electric razor, you can stay as smooth and clean-shaven as you like without nicks, cuts, or ingrown hairs.

An electric razor doesn't just save you time and frustration. It can save you money in the long run, too, since you don't have to buy shaving cream or disposable razors. Some models are suitable for both the face and the body and offer a trimmer feature for tidying up your sideburns or facial hair.

To help you select the best electric razor for your grooming routine, we've reviewed recent shaving trends and product developments and come up with a few new, high-performing electric razors for your consideration.

Best electric razors of 2020

1. Braun's Series 9 Electric Razor for Men: A somewhat pricey razor that provides a smooth, close shave and features a charging and cleaning base. This is a new entry on our list, but the last model previously held the top spot.

2. Philips Norelco's OneBlade Face + Body Hybrid Electric Trimmer & Shaver: A newcomer to our list from a trusted brand, this is an affordable razor that's versatile enough for use on the face and body.

3. Panasonic's Arc5 Electric Razor: A highly advanced electric razor that can shave and trim for plenty of versatility. Another new entry on our list, this model is from a brand we've long considered reliable.

What you need to know before buying an electric razor

When you're looking at electric razors, the most crucial feature to consider is the blades. Foil razors have straight blades that sit beneath a thin but durable metal sheet. Rotary razors feature cutting heads that rotate beneath mesh disks. Foil razors are the preferred option because they perform better overall, particularly with thick hair. However, they cost more and must be handled more carefully than rotary models.

Next, think about the razor's handle. It's usually made of metal and plastic and features a thick design that comfortably fits in the palm of the hand. Some models have a contoured grip, which increases comfort and makes you less likely to experience hand fatigue while you're shaving.

You also have to decide whether or not you need a waterproof electric razor. Some razors are only meant for use dry, but others can be used in the shower for added convenience. Waterproof razors are also easier to clean because you can run them under water. Dry razors typically have to be taken apart for cleaning.

Whether wet or dry, all electric razors require charging to have enough power to make it through a shave. Some razors have a simple charging cord that plugs into an outlet, but other models come with a charging station or dock. The station plugs into an outlet, and you simply set the razor inside the base. Check out how long a razor lasts on a charge -- some models only offer 30 minutes of use, while others provide several hours of shaving time on each charge.

For added versatility, some electric razors include accessories or add-ons. You can find some with a trimmer feature or attachment that can shape facial hair and sideburns. To keep things clean, you can find electric razors with a component that collects the hair you shave off. If you hit the road frequently, choose a razor that includes a protective case or pouch.

When it comes to pricing, you can expect to spend between $20 and $150 on an electric razor. Lower-end models usually cost between $20 and $50, but you pay $50 to $100 for a higher-quality model. Electric razors with all the bells and whistles can go for as much as $275.

FAQ

Q. How long does an electric razor usually last?

A. A quality electric razor can last for several years, but you may need to sharpen or replace the blades at some point.

Q. Does an electric razor cause less skin irritation than a manual razor?

A. An electric razor isn't as likely to irritate the skin, so it's a better option for sensitive skin. You may experience less razor burn and fewer ingrown hairs.

In-depth reviews for best electric razors

Best of the best: Braun's Series 9 Electric Razor for Men

What we like: Has titanium blades that provide a super close shave. Suitable for thick and curly hair. Doesn't make too much noise. Comes with a travel pouch, cleaning and charging station, and cleaning brush.

What we dislike: Some plastic components feel flimsy given the price.

Best bang for your buck: Philips Norelco's OneBlade Face + Body Hybrid Electric Trimmer & Shaver

What we like: Can be used to shave, trim, and edge. Suitable for use on face and body. Comes with two blades, combs, and a skin guard. Has a compact design and lightweight feel. Features a budget-friendly price.

What we dislike: Not as powerful as other models.

Choice 3: Panasonic's Arc5 Electric Razor

What we like: Can be used for shaving and trimming. Boasts a waterproof design. Features five blades for a close, smooth shave. Self-adjusts its power based on hair thickness.

What we dislike: A pricey model. Tough to clean.

