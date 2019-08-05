The best electric range

Every kitchen needs a range, and electric ranges are a popular choice. With electric heating elements up top and and electric oven below, you can cook practically any food you like, from apple pie to zucchini fries.

Read this guide to learn more about electric ranges and how to find one with all the features you require. Our favorite electric range is the GE Freestanding Convection Stove, a high-end model with some exceptional features, such as WiFi connectivity, a self-cleaning mode, and convection cooking.

Considerations when choosing electric ranges

Cooktop type

You can find three main types of cooktops on electric ranges: coil, smoothtop, and induction.

Coil cooktops are generally considered the most basic and induction the most advanced, but you may have different preferences.

Coil cooktops are cheap, but that's their main benefit. Electric coils aren't known for even heating and are hard to clean if you spill something on them.

Smoothtop means they are made from glass-ceramic. They're easier to clean than coil cooktops and more aesthetically pleasing. You can use any type of pan on them, and they often feature expandable elements to adjust to larger pans. They do, however, take a while to adjust to the lower temperature when you turn the heat down, which can lead to burning if you're not careful.

Induction cooktops look like standard smoothtops but use magnetic coils to create a magnetic field to heat the pan rather than a heating element. As such, the cooktop never actually gets hot, making it safer and allowing a quicker response when you turn the heat up or down. The main downside is that you can only use magnetic cookware on induction cooktops.

Oven capacity

Check the oven capacity of your chosen electric range -- some can fit far more inside than others. Some models also have a top oven and a bottom oven, so you can cook different dishes at different temperatures.

Size

Standard electric ranges measure 30 inches across, but you can find wider options -- anything between 36 and 48 inches isn't uncommon for residential use (though commercial ranges can be larger). If you're choosing a range to fit in an existing space, check its dimensions carefully.

Features

Convection cooking

Convection ovens use a fan to circulate air for quicker, more even cooking.

Oven settings

Some electric ranges have a variety of oven settings, such as a pizza setting, broiler setting, and self-clean setting.

Smart features

You can find high-end ovens that are WiFi compatible, so you can control that via your phone or using a smart home system.

Electric range prices

You can find some basic electric ranges for as little as $300 to $500, though these don't have any exciting features and usually have coil cooktops. Decent mid-priced ranges cost around $500 to $1,000, whereas high-end models cost $1,000 to $2,500.

FAQ

Q. What's the drawer underneath my oven for?

A. Some electric ranges have a drawer underneath the oven. The purpose of this drawer depends on which range you choose. Some under-oven drawers are simple for storage -- a place to keep baking trays and other oven accessories. However, in more high-tech electric ranges, this drawer may be a warming drawer that you can use to keep cooked food warm, warm plates, or proof dough.

Q. Are electric ranges better than gas ranges?

A. There's no simple answer to this. Some people prefer cooking on a gas cooktop because you can quickly change the temperature in a way that's not possible with the majority of electric ranges. However, gas cooktops are awkward to clean and the open flame makes them somewhat of a safety hazard. Electric ranges tend to be cheaper and easier to install than gas ranges, too.

Electric ranges we recommend

Best of the best: GE PHB920FJDS Freestanding Convection Stove

Our take: Thanks to its true convection cooking function, this electric range cooks foods in the oven quickly and evenly.

What we like: Uses WiFi to connect to your smartphone, Alexa, or Google Assistant. Synchronized elements allow you to change the element size to cook with larger pans.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: GE JB255DJWW Electric Range

Our take: A basic yet solid model with a traditional electric coil cooktop. Offers excellent value for money.

What we like: Easy to use with no confusing controls or settings. Self-clean mode. Storage drawer below the oven.

What we dislike: Electric coil burners are hard to clean

Choice 3: Samsung NE59M4320SG Electric Range

Our take: With a generous 5.9 cubic foot interior capacity, you can cook for a group with ease.

What we like: The five-burner smoothtop gives you plenty of room to work with. Convection function cooks food quickly. Warming center holds food at serving temperature.

What we dislike: Some issues reported with the self-cleaning function.

