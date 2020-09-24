The best electric mountain bike

Whether on the road or dirt, mountain bikes offer flexibility like no other ride. Add an electric motor and battery, and, for many, it's the perfect combination. You choose how much exercise you want, and for how long.

The range of electric mountain bikes is huge, from commuter models to those designed for serious competition. Our buying guide looks into what sets them apart. We've also made a few recommendations at the end. Top spot goes to the Cyrusher XF800. Its combination of power, control, and traction makes it ideal for fun and fitness, wherever and whenever you want to ride.

Considerations when choosing electric mountain bikes

Cycle parts

Entry-level and mid-priced electric mountain bikes tend to be based on standard pedal-bicycle design, adapted to take an electric motor and battery. You'll get anywhere from 5 to 21 gears. Though the latter sounds impressive, it's more than most people need -- but as you aren't usually paying more for it, it's not a major factor. You'll invariably get disk brakes to handle the extra stopping power required. Cable-operated models are fine for street use, hydraulics are better (though they are more expensive). The motor will almost always be in the rear wheel hub, because that's most cost effective.

Higher-specification electric mountain bikes designed for those who spend a lot of time off road, possibly even racing, are more likely to be designed as an electric bike from the start. Components look similar at a glance, but everything is lighter and of better quality. The big difference is that the motor will be mid-drive, in other words directly powering the pedal crank. This makes for more efficient power delivery (giving the higher torque you want off road, at lower rpm), and puts the bike's center of gravity where it provides best balance and control. The downside is the added cost. They're easily twice the price of consumer models.

Power delivery

The key numbers here are maximum power output in watts (W), and battery capacity in Amp hours (Ah). 250- and 500-watt motors are common and have adequate performance for many people. Speed is usually restricted to 20 mph anyway. If you're going to take it on the road, 750 watts is the legal maximum.

Amp hours can be compared to fuel. A 12Ah battery will run for much longer than an 8Ah battery between charges. If you can afford it, that's an area where more is definitely better. Upgrades may be available, though it's important to check compatibility carefully. Don't get Ah numbers confused with voltage (V). Voltage is the current the motor needs and is fixed. If the bike needs 36V, that's what it needs. Not 24V, not 48V.

Bear in mind that all of these electric mountain bikes offer three modes: full-electric, pedal-assist, and pedal-only. You have more or less complete control of energy usage -- and you'll soon learn the characteristics of your bike -- but even if you run the battery completely flat, you can still ride home.

Trip computers are quite often provided, giving all kinds of useful information including a quick way to check battery condition. Some can estimate remaining range based on your pedaling. A few bikes also provide a charging port for your phone or other USB devices.

Price

The cheapest electric mountain bikes cost around $600 or $700, but it's fair to say while they are comfortable and practical for street use, their off-road ability is limited to gentle trails. For full-suspension models capable of tackling more difficult terrain, we would expect to pay $2,500 and upward, and competitive machinery can exceed $10,000.

FAQ

Q. Can I ride an electric mountain bike on the street?

A. In most places you can, but rules vary depending on where you live. Typically, maximum motor power is restricted as is speed. Our advice is always to check with your local traffic authority for up-to-date information.

Q. Does an electric mountain bike require much maintenance?

A. You need to look after the cycle parts like you would on any other bike. The electric system should be maintenance-free, though if you suspect damage (especially to the battery), it's recommended you consult an expert.

Electric mountain bikes we recommend

Best of the best: Cyrusher's XF800 Electric Fat Tire Mountain Bike

Our take: All-round suspension and high performance motor for road, trail, beach or snow.

What we like: Robust aluminum-alloy frame fitted with powerful 750-watt drive, plus wide tires for great traction in all conditions. Multifunction trip computer. Hydraulic disk brakes for improved stopping.

What we dislike: Not much, though it is quite heavy. Note that battery ships separately.

Best bang for your buck: Speedrid's 26-Inch Electric Mountain/Commuting Bike

Our take: Great introduction to electric-powered bicycles offers good value for money.

What we like: Plenty of adjustment so comfortable for most riders. Reliable electric motor, plus 21-speed Shimano gear set to maximize pedal input. Very competitive price.

What we dislike: Quality control varies. Modest performance. Minimal off-road ability.

Choice 3: Ancheer's 26-Inch Adult Electric Mountain Bike

Our take: Good entry-level model offering useful options for power and battery life.

What we like: Choose from 250 watt/8Ah combination or 500 watt/12.5Ah. Battery can be charged off bike. Its 21-speed gears offer great flexibility. Good seat/handlebar height adjustment.

What we dislike: Some owners have reported motor or throttle faults.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.