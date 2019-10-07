The best electric knife

One of the greatest honors bestowed on a home chef is the right to carve a holiday turkey or slice through a slow-cooked beef roast. One of the best kitchen tools to have on hand for this honor is an electric knife. An electric carving or slicing knife can make short work out of many time-consuming prep jobs, such as breaking down whole chickens, filleting whole fish, and trimming large cuts of pork or beef.

We've created a short list of electric knives we believe meet the needs of most home cooks, fishermen, and hunters who need to slice, trim, carve, or fillet different types of meat. At the top of that list is Cuisinart's CEK-40 Electric Knife, a well-balanced and powerful electric carving knife with a distinguished pedigree, a generous warranty, and numerous safety features.

Considerations when choosing electric knives

Corded vs. cordless

As the name implies, the root of an electric knife's power is electricity. Some models use a standard electrical plug and 110V socket to power a small motor in a streamlined handle. Cordless models incorporate dry cell or rechargeable batteries in their oversized handle compartments.

A corded electric knife provides consistent performance from the beginning to the end of a carving task. However, the length of the cord can be a limitation for some users. Overheating may also be an issue. Cordless electric knives, on the other hand, are generally more portable and maneuverable, but the motor's performance may not be as powerful as a corded model and the power can fade over time.

Types of blades

One of the most common uses of an electric knife is carving fibrous meats, such as roasts, steaks, and chicken. A set of serrated blades with offsetting motions is very efficient, much like a reciprocating saw. However, other types of food require a different type of straight blade, because serrated blades can be too aggressive. A good electric knife set should also include blades for slicing bread or vegetables.

Construction and handling

An electric knife obviously contains a few more components than a standard carving knife, which means weight and balance are going to be issues. The handle is more like a housing for the electric motor, but it should still feel comfortable in the hand while carving. An ergonomically designed handle is best, and the blades should be at least seven to nine inches long for maximum control while carving. A variable-speed control is also a useful feature.

Safety features

While all kitchen knives require due diligence during cleaning, use, and storage, an electric knife should be handled with extra caution because of its power. Look for a model with a blade-locking mechanism. This safety feature holds the reciprocating blades securely when not in use. Many electric knives also have a specially designed power button that automatically shuts off the unit if the user loses control of the handle.

Price

The most basic electric knife is a single-blade model with an electric motor for assistance and usually retails between $15 and $40. Consumers should expect to pay from $45 to $70 for double-bladed models with additional features, and some high-end models with additional blades can cost as much as $175.

FAQ

Q. Do I have to sharpen the blades of an electric knife?

A. Most electric knives are designed to cut bread and carve meat, so they have serrated blades. Serrated blades tend to stay sharper longer than straight blades because the cutting edge is in the recessed curves. It is possible to sharpen serrated blades, but many experts do not recommend it unless performance becomes noticeably affected.

Q. How do I clean an electric knife?

A. Electric knives often have two stainless steel blades that work in tandem, much like a reciprocating saw. These blades can be removed from the knife's casing and washed separately, then air-dried before reassembly. Because the casing contains electrical elements, you cannot put it in a dishwasher or submerge it in water. A thorough hand wiping with a sanitized towel should be sufficient.

Electric knives we recommend

Best of the best: Cuisinart's CEK-40 Electric Knife

Our take: The Cuisinart's powerful motor makes meat carving much easier, but the machine is still balanced well enough for more delicate carving tasks.

What we like: Generous three-year warranty. Safety-lock on blades. Blades are easy to remove between uses. Contains both a meat-cutting and bread-cutting knife.

What we dislike: Plastic casing has quality control issues. May be too heavy for users with smaller hands or limited grip strength.

Best bang for your buck: Hamilton Beach's 74275 Classic Electric Carving Knife Set

Our take: This budget-friendly electric knife is ready to go right out of the box, with the versatility to handle a wide array of carving assignments.

What we like: Set includes a carving fork and storage case. Blade is easy to remove and clean. Works on both meat and bread. Ergonomic handle improves control during use.

What we dislike: Power switch is in an awkward position on handle. Not designed for users with smaller hands.

Choice 3: American Angler's PRO Professional Grade Electric Fillet Knife Sportsmen's Kit

Our take: Although designed primarily for filleting fish, this electric knife set can also perform some other carving tasks in the kitchen. Ideal for weekend fishermen.

What we like: Includes a total of five interchangeable blades. Rugged construction. Handle is streamlined for maximum comfort and control. Two-year warranty included.

What we dislike: Motor overheats easily. Designed primarily for filleting fish, not traditional meat or bread carving. Instructions may not be included.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.