The best electric kettle of 2020

An electric kettle is a must-have for a tea lover, but it can do much more, too. We believe it's a gadget you should find in every household.

Having a quick way to boil water speeds up the cooking time of any dish you need to bring to a boil. Plus you can quickly make instant coffee, ramen noodles, cup soup, and instant oatmeal.

The trouble is finding the perfect kettle to meet your needs, since not all are created equal. Here, we've researched the latest technologies to bring you the best electric kettles of 2020.

Best electric kettles of 2020

1. Cuisinart's CPK-17 PerfecTemp Electric Kettle: Our returning number one kettle gives you handy temperature control and comes from a trusted brand. It is more expensive, however.

2. Hamilton Beach's Electric Tea Kettle: A basic, affordable electric kettle that gets the job done. Its unassuming quality is why it's a returning top product on our list.

3. AICOK's Temperature-Control Electric Kettle: This kettle is one of our new top choices. We love its variable temperature control and keep-warm setting. Despite being a little-known brand, it seems to be reliable.

What you need to know before buying an electric kettle

Perhaps the first thing to consider is the overall capacity of your chosen electric kettle. Most kettles list their capacity in liters, since they're more popular in Europe, but some feature cup measurements, too. Most kettles fit around one-and-a-half to two liters, but you can find smaller options for compact kitchens. One liter is approximately four eight-ounce cups but bear in mind that your chosen drinking vessel may be larger than this. A window with measurement markings on the side of the kettle lets you see how much water is inside.

Some electric kettles offer variable temperature controls, so you can set them to heat water to a range of temperatures rather than just a full boil. This is useful if you drink delicate teas, such as white tea or green tea, which need lower water temperatures than black tea.

Inside the kettle, you may find the heating elements are hidden, giving the kettle's interior a flat bottom. This makes the inside of the kettle much easier to clean and descale. Some electric kettles also feature built-in water filters, which can improve the taste of your hot beverages. The trouble is that the water takes a while to trickle through the filter before you can boil it, which is inconvenient if you're in a rush in the morning and forgot to fill the kettle the night before.

Depending on its features and overall quality, expect to pay between $20 and $100 for an electric kettle.

FAQ

Q. What's the correct temperature at which to brew tea?

A. This depends on the type of tea you're making, as some are more delicate than others. Herbal tea and black tea are robust and are best brewed using water at a full boil. Green tea and white tea require lower water temperatures for brewing -- ideally 150°F to 180°F for green tea and 160°F for white tea.

Q. How do I keep my electric kettle clean?

A. You don't need to wash the inside of an electric kettle since you only ever put water in it, plus it sanitizes itself when it boils. You may, however, want to remove limescale buildup on occasion. You can do this by filling the kettle with a solution of equal parts water and white vinegar and leaving it to soak overnight before wiping the interior to remove it (the limescale will come off easily after being soaked), and rinsing thoroughly to remove the vinegar flavor. You can also buy commercial descaling products.

In-depth reviews for best electric kettles

Best of the best: Cuisinart's CPK-17 PerfecTemp Electric Kettle

What we like: Gives you a choice of six temperature settings for different beverages. The keep-warm function maintains the water's temperature for when you want a second drink.

What we dislike: Some reports that it lasts only a few years, which is disappointing considering the price.

Best bang for your buck: Hamilton Beach's Electric Tea Kettle

What we like: An affordable kettle that's surprisingly powerful, boils quickly, and has a decent capacity. It's available in brushed stainless steel or red.

What we dislike: Quite loud.

Choice 3: AICOK's Temperature Control Electric Kettle

What we like: Allows you to choose from six temperatures, plus it has a keep-warm setting. Heats quickly and looks good. Hidden heating elements are easy to clean.

What we dislike: A handful of faulty models stop working after a few months.

