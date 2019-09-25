Whether you're a complete beginner or an experienced guitarist, it's important to choose the right electric guitar. Think about how you use your guitar, since a model you use playing in a punk band might be different from one you use to learn blues guitar at home.

This guide will help you pick out the best electric guitar. Our top choice is the Epiphone Les Paul Standard Plus-Top Pro, an excellent option for beginners and advanced players alike that's just as good -- if not better -- than new Gibson Les Paul standards.

Considerations when choosing electric guitars

Manufacturer

The brand of your electric guitar isn't everything, but generally guitars made from respected manufacturers sound and play better than those from obscure budget manufacturers. Perhaps the two most famous electric guitar brands are Fender and Gibson. If you like the look of these guitars but don't have the budget for them, consider their lower-cost sister companies, Squier and Epiphone, respectively. That said, Squier and Epiphone do release some excellent guitars that occasionally rival their big sisters. Other trusted mainstream guitar manufacturers include Ibanez, Gretsch, Jackson, Yamaha, and ESP.

Body shape

Many guitarists choose guitars based on the body shape they like the most -- there's nothing wrong with doing this. The names of the body shapes come from the names of the original models they're based on, but many guitar manufacturers produce their own versions of these classic shapes (you can find Les Paul-shaped guitars that aren't made by Gibson or Epiphone, for example). Stratocaster and Les Paul shapes are two of the most common out there. Other popular choices include SGs, Telecasters, mustangs, and flying Vs.

Pickups

The pickup converts the sound waves from the strings into an electric signal to be sent out through an amplifier. Single coil pickups give you a bright, treble-heavy tone, whereas humbuckers (or double coil pickups) give you a fuller, richer tone.

Features

Hollow body

The majority of electric guitars have solid bodies, but you can also find some hollow body models, popularized by manufacturers such as Gretsch. They generally offer up a rich tone with piles of sustain.

Tremolo arm

Despite the name, the tremolo arm found on some guitars actually produces a vibrato effect (not a tremolo effect), modulating the pitch of the guitar as you move the arm.

Price

Electric guitars vary widely in price, from around $100 for the most basic of starter guitars to over $10,000 for the very best custom, bespoke, or vintage guitars. Serious guitarists should expect to pay at least $500 to $1,000 for a quality instrument.

FAQ

Q. What are all the knobs for on my electric guitar?

A. If your guitar has just two knobs, one controls the volume and the other controls the tone. Guitars with three or more knobs generally have an individual tone knob for each pickup. If there are more knobs than pickups (plus one for the volume), your guitar may have a separate volume knob for each pickup. If there's a switch on the body of your guitar, this is the pickup selector.

Q. Does it make a difference what wood my guitar is made from?

A. Different woods have slightly different resonant qualities. You might hear a small difference in tone between two identical guitars if the only difference is the wood they're made from. However, once you factor in the pickups, neck construction, action, wiring, and overall build quality, plus the amp and any pedals you use, the wood choice hardly affects the overall sound or tone.

Electric guitars we recommend

Best of the best: Epiphone Les Paul Standard Plus-Top Pro

Our take: If you love that classic Les Paul shape but don't want to pay thousands, this model is on the top end of the Epiphone spectrum and plays excellently.

What we like: Pleasant warm tone from the ProBucker pickups. Available in translucent blue and vintage sunburst. AAA flame veneer top.

What we dislike: Likely to need a professional setup upon arrival.

Best bang for your buck: Epiphone Les Paul SPECIAL-II

Our take: This budget Epiphone might not cut it for experienced guitarists, but it's a great first instrument for a new player.

What we like: Inexpensively priced. Three color choices. Solid 700T humbucker pickups.

What we dislike: A few buyers received cracked guitars.

Choice 3: Squier Bullet Stratocaster

Our take: Gives you that classic Strat look from Fender's lower-cost sister company, Squier. A great starter guitar.

What we like: The single-coil pickups give you a bright tone, positioned at the middle and neck with five-way switching. Choice of five colors. Mustang shape available in the same range.

What we dislike: Okay but might disappoint intermediate and experienced players.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.