The best electric grill

Everyone loves to grill. Unfortunately, depending on where you live, it may not be feasible or even possible to own a large charcoal or propane grill. However, an electric grill is a highly adaptable appliance that can be used in just about any situation.

The right electric grill for you should be the proper size for your space and offer the temperature range you require. We love Weber's Q2400 Electric Grill for its top-of-the-line durability and large cooking surface. If you'd like to learn more about this model or the features to look for in other quality electric grills, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing electric grills

Heat settings

Wattage is power; it doesn't directly translate to heat. A unit that offers higher wattage, therefore, doesn't necessarily provide higher temperatures. You want to know what your electric grill is capable of before purchasing. If it has trouble getting to and maintaining 200ºF, that could be a problem. Look for a model that can not only provide the range of heat you need, but also the control required to maintain that heat.

Grilling space

If you purchase an electric grill large enough for four hamburgers and you've got a family of six, chances are, you won't be happy. When shopping for an electric grill, look for a model that can accommodate the number of family members and friends you'll be feeding.

Features

Physical size

Whether it's a tabletop or patio, if you're working with limited space, be sure that your electric grill fits safely within that area.

Grilling surface

The type of grilling surface you use can make a huge difference in how much you enjoy your grill. Stainless steel is easier to clean and maintain, but porcelain-enameled cast iron retains heat longer.

Removable drip tray

A drip tray catches the drippings from meat. This allows you to cook without the meat sitting in its own grease and can facilitate cleanup.

Ease of cleaning

The harder it is to clean your electric grill, the less likely you are to use it. Look for a model that can be easily disassembled for a quick but thorough cleaning.

Stand

If you want an electric grill that's fully portable, look for a model that features a removable stand. This way, it can be used in nearly any environment.

Cord length

There are strict safety guidelines on where you can plug in an electric grill. Look for a model with a cord length that allows you to safely provide power to your unit.

Price

Although it's possible to find an electric grill for around $40, it's wiser to set your sights on a model between $70 and $100. In this price range, electric grills usually feature enough temperature control and grilling space for the average family. If you're after a larger, top-of-the-line model with all the bells and whistles, consider something in the $200 to $300 price range.

FAQ

Q. Can I sear meat on an electric grill?

A. Maybe. It all depends on the model. To accomplish searing, you need an electric grill that can reach temperatures of 400 to 450ºF. Not all models are capable of this. If you want to sear your meat, be sure the electric grill you're considering can achieve the temperatures you need.

Q. Can I use my electric grill indoors?

A. Most smokeless electric grills can be used both indoors and outdoors. However, the manufacturer's recommendation is always the final word. Be sure to check the product description and instruction manual to be certain you're using your electric grill in the manner it was intended.

Electric grills we recommend

Best of the best: Weber's Q2400 Electric Grill

Our take: A compact electric grill from a name-brand company that offers an ample amount of cooking space.

What we like: This quality grill is large enough to cook 12 tightly-spaced burgers at a time. The unit features porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates, infinite burner settings, and a 6-foot grounded cord.

What we dislike: Weber products carry a higher price tag, but the company stands behind its product with an impressive warranty.

Best bang for your buck: George Foreman's GGR50B Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill

Our take: An innovative grill ideal for both tailgates and terraces.

What we like: With a decent amount of cooking space (240 square inches), a tough nonstick coating, and a removable stand, this highly versatile model is adaptable to nearly any grilling situation. The five heat settings allow you to choose the best temperature for your needs.

What we dislike: Thoroughly cleaning this model can be a bit time-consuming and labor intensive.

Choice 3: Hamilton Beach's Electric Indoor Searing Grill

Our take: An affordable grill that may be just what a budget-minded shopper needs.

What we like: This grill includes a number of handy features, such as a nonstick cook plate, an extra-large drip tray, and an adjustable temperature dial that makes searing possible. The slatted grill allows the grease to drain away while cooking.

What we dislike: The build quality might not be as impressive as other models.

