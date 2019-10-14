The best electric fence charger

Barbed wire has its uses, but nothing is as efficient as an electric fence for keeping livestock in and pest and predators out. A good electric fence charger gives you the consistent reliable power you need, but with numerous different models available, it's not easy to choose the right one. We've looked at the technical aspects in the following guide, and we've made a few recommendations. Our favorite, the Parmak Magnum Solar-Pak Fence Charger, is weatherproof and runs on solar electricity, so you'll have no problem receiving power in awkward locations, and it runs for free.

Considerations when choosing electric fence chargers

Voltage

Voltage (V) is the amount of power in the fence. It needs to be enough to deter the animals in question, which varies from about 500V for poultry to about 5,000V for bear or elk.

Joules

Joules is technically the supply of energy. In this case it measures how far the voltage can be pushed along the fence wire. You can do some math, but it's easier to use the number provided for comparing one model with another.

Acreage

Acreage might seem like a useful number, however, it's not a precise way to measure charger capacity, so it's not of great value.

Miles

Miles is perhaps the best figure (in combination with voltage). It tells you the length of wire that the charger will be effective over. If you have two or three strands of wire, you need to take that into account. For example, a 30-mile charger over three strands gives 10 miles of effective range.

Certain materials -- ribbon cable, for example -- might need more power than poly wire. Some manufacturers provide multi-wire calculations, but you may need to do a little math yourself.

Power supply

Electric fence chargers are powered either by AC (mains), DC (usually a 12V battery -- a lot like in your car), or solar panels (with rechargeable battery backup). AC is great if you have a handy supply, but that's not always practical. DC is the traditional solution when you don't have AC, but DC batteries eventually run flat and need to be brought to a mains charger. So, if you want to keep the fence running, you need a spare 12V battery -- and they aren't cheap. Solar power is the modern solution. While the systems are relatively expensive, unlike AC, there are no ongoing running costs.

Features

Pulse vs. continuous current

Most electric fence chargers produce a pulse. They send electricity every second or so. Some provide continuous current. The former is safer (it won't cause "lock-on," where an animal or person can't let go of the wire), and it's more affordable to run.

Impedance

Low impedance electric fence chargers regulate output depending on external factors, so they work better in situations where there's weed or grass growth that might otherwise drain power.

Power switch

Most fence chargers don't have an on-off switch. You need to disconnect them to stop current flow. Some have an indicator light to tell you they are on, but it's by no means common.

Price

You can buy an affordable electric fence charger for a dog fence or to keep out small pests for about $50, but it won't be strong enough to contain livestock. For that, you'll be looking at upward of $80, depending on power output. Solar models come in at about $200. Though with those you may need to add a rechargeable battery. High-power AC models can exceed $700.

FAQ

Q. Are electric fence chargers complicated to install?

A. No. You need a power source, you'll need some ground rods (instructions will be provided, but commonly you'll need three, set a few feet apart), and you need somewhere to mount the charger unit. Then you just connect a ground wire from the charger to the rods and another wire from charger to fence.

Q. Can I leave my electric fence charger out in bad weather?

A. There's no hard-and-fast rule; it depends on the model. Some can withstand rain, snow, and even lightning strikes. Others are designed to be used inside a shed or barn. It's important to check before you order.

Electric fence chargers we recommend

Best of the best: Parmak's Magnum Solar-Pak Fence Charger

Our take: High-performance kit ideal for remote pastures.

What we like: Solar panel for day, and 12V rechargeable for night. Weatherproof, go-anywhere, set-and-forget electricity supply. Warranty covers lightning strikes. Zero running costs.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Fi-Shock's Electric Fence Energizer

Our take: High-capacity budget model has a wide range of applications.

What we like: Modest output but still good performance in weeded areas. Light to show fence is working. Competitive price.

What we dislike: Needs to be fitted in shelter. A few durability concerns.

Choice 3: Taylor Fence's Cyclops Brute Fence Charger

Our take: The name kind of gives this one away. Massive capacity when you need to go big.

What we like: Eight-joule model provides consistent high-energy output (even more powerful models available). Good lightning protection. Excellent customer service.

What we dislike: Must be mounted indoors.

